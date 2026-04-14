تعد الممرات البحرية معبراً مرناً للتجارة الدولية، والتبادل الاقتصادي، وغدت شريان حياة يجسّر المسافات بين الشرق والغرب، وتحيي الجغرافيا التي تقع على ضفتيها، وتقوّي أواصر الشراكات بين الكيانات؛ ولم يشهد العالم في زمن مضى مثل التوترات الآنية التي انعكست على المضائق، وتحولت حركة الملاحة إلى ورقة ضغط ومساومة بيد أنظمة وجماعات لا تعي ما يترتب على نزواتها من هزّ اقتصادات كبرى.

وما يلوّح به نظام طهران، من خنق الملاحة الدولية بسيطرته وإحكام قبضته على مضيق هرمز، وتوعّده بتفعيل دور مليشياته لتهديد أو غلق مضيق باب المندب، يفرض على المنظومة الاقتصادية العالمية ترتيباً وتنسيقاً للوصول إلى إجماع يخوّل قادة الاقتصادات إدارة الممرات البحرية، وتجنيبها آثار الأزمات والصراعات، للحفاظ على أمن الملاحة وحركة التجارة العالمية، وتدويل أمن الممرات، إذ إن سلامتها ليست مسألة شكلية، أو قضية لوجستية، بل عنصر اقتصادي فاعل، وربما أدى التهاون إلى شلّ عصب الاقتصاد العالمي، واحتكار حركة الممرات من دولة إقليمية أو جماعات، بغرض المساومة الدائمة، وتعطيل سلاسل الإمداد والتوريد، إن لم يكن قطعها، خصوصاً أن 90% من التجارة البينية بين الدول تسلك طرقاً بحرية.

ونظراً إلى ما يقوم عليه الاقتصاد العالمي من حاجة ماسة للطاقة والأسمدة والغازات الصناعية، فحماية الممرات ضرورة، كون التهديدات لا تؤثر على الاقتصاد فحسب، بل على حياة الشعوب واستقرارها، وتطاول يد الفوضى على الممرات إغراء للعصابات والقراصنة بشنّ الهجمات على السفن والموانئ وتعطيل حركة الاستيراد والتصدير، ورفع أسعار الشحن والتأمين. ولن يمنع الانتهاكات وتسييس الممرات إلا قرار حاسم بتدويل أمنها، إن غيّبت بعض الأنظمة صوت العقل ولغة المصالح.