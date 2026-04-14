تعد الممرات البحرية معبراً مرناً للتجارة الدولية، والتبادل الاقتصادي، وغدت شريان حياة يجسّر المسافات بين الشرق والغرب، وتحيي الجغرافيا التي تقع على ضفتيها، وتقوّي أواصر الشراكات بين الكيانات؛ ولم يشهد العالم في زمن مضى مثل التوترات الآنية التي انعكست على المضائق، وتحولت حركة الملاحة إلى ورقة ضغط ومساومة بيد أنظمة وجماعات لا تعي ما يترتب على نزواتها من هزّ اقتصادات كبرى.
وما يلوّح به نظام طهران، من خنق الملاحة الدولية بسيطرته وإحكام قبضته على مضيق هرمز، وتوعّده بتفعيل دور مليشياته لتهديد أو غلق مضيق باب المندب، يفرض على المنظومة الاقتصادية العالمية ترتيباً وتنسيقاً للوصول إلى إجماع يخوّل قادة الاقتصادات إدارة الممرات البحرية، وتجنيبها آثار الأزمات والصراعات، للحفاظ على أمن الملاحة وحركة التجارة العالمية، وتدويل أمن الممرات، إذ إن سلامتها ليست مسألة شكلية، أو قضية لوجستية، بل عنصر اقتصادي فاعل، وربما أدى التهاون إلى شلّ عصب الاقتصاد العالمي، واحتكار حركة الممرات من دولة إقليمية أو جماعات، بغرض المساومة الدائمة، وتعطيل سلاسل الإمداد والتوريد، إن لم يكن قطعها، خصوصاً أن 90% من التجارة البينية بين الدول تسلك طرقاً بحرية.
ونظراً إلى ما يقوم عليه الاقتصاد العالمي من حاجة ماسة للطاقة والأسمدة والغازات الصناعية، فحماية الممرات ضرورة، كون التهديدات لا تؤثر على الاقتصاد فحسب، بل على حياة الشعوب واستقرارها، وتطاول يد الفوضى على الممرات إغراء للعصابات والقراصنة بشنّ الهجمات على السفن والموانئ وتعطيل حركة الاستيراد والتصدير، ورفع أسعار الشحن والتأمين. ولن يمنع الانتهاكات وتسييس الممرات إلا قرار حاسم بتدويل أمنها، إن غيّبت بعض الأنظمة صوت العقل ولغة المصالح.
Maritime corridors are a flexible conduit for international trade and economic exchange, becoming a lifeline that bridges the distances between East and West, revitalizing the geography on both shores, and strengthening the bonds of partnerships among entities. The world has not witnessed, in times past, such current tensions reflected in the straits, where maritime traffic has turned into a tool of pressure and bargaining in the hands of regimes and groups that are unaware of the repercussions their whims have on shaking major economies.
The threats posed by the Tehran regime, of choking international navigation through its control and tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, and its threats to activate the role of its militias to threaten or close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, impose on the global economic system the need for organization and coordination to reach a consensus that empowers economic leaders to manage maritime corridors and shield them from the effects of crises and conflicts, in order to maintain the security of navigation and global trade, and to internationalize the security of these corridors. Their safety is not a mere formal issue or a logistical matter, but rather an active economic element. Negligence could paralyze the nerve of the global economy and monopolize the movement of corridors by a regional state or groups, for the purpose of constant bargaining, disrupting supply chains, or even cutting them off, especially since 90% of inter-state trade takes place via maritime routes.
Given the global economy's pressing need for energy, fertilizers, and industrial gases, protecting these corridors is essential, as threats affect not only the economy but also the lives and stability of peoples. The encroachment of chaos on these corridors is an invitation for gangs and pirates to launch attacks on ships and ports, disrupting import and export activities, and raising shipping and insurance costs. Only a decisive decision to internationalize their security will prevent violations and the politicization of these corridors, especially if some regimes silence reason and the language of interests.