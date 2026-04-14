Maritime corridors are a flexible conduit for international trade and economic exchange, becoming a lifeline that bridges the distances between East and West, revitalizing the geography on both shores, and strengthening the bonds of partnerships among entities. The world has not witnessed, in times past, such current tensions reflected in the straits, where maritime traffic has turned into a tool of pressure and bargaining in the hands of regimes and groups that are unaware of the repercussions their whims have on shaking major economies.

The threats posed by the Tehran regime, of choking international navigation through its control and tight grip on the Strait of Hormuz, and its threats to activate the role of its militias to threaten or close the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, impose on the global economic system the need for organization and coordination to reach a consensus that empowers economic leaders to manage maritime corridors and shield them from the effects of crises and conflicts, in order to maintain the security of navigation and global trade, and to internationalize the security of these corridors. Their safety is not a mere formal issue or a logistical matter, but rather an active economic element. Negligence could paralyze the nerve of the global economy and monopolize the movement of corridors by a regional state or groups, for the purpose of constant bargaining, disrupting supply chains, or even cutting them off, especially since 90% of inter-state trade takes place via maritime routes.

Given the global economy's pressing need for energy, fertilizers, and industrial gases, protecting these corridors is essential, as threats affect not only the economy but also the lives and stability of peoples. The encroachment of chaos on these corridors is an invitation for gangs and pirates to launch attacks on ships and ports, disrupting import and export activities, and raising shipping and insurance costs. Only a decisive decision to internationalize their security will prevent violations and the politicization of these corridors, especially if some regimes silence reason and the language of interests.