The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty by judicial discretion for both Mustafa bin Ali bin Saleh Al-Sabiti and Ali bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Sabiti - Saudi nationals - for committing terrorist crimes that included joining a foreign terrorist organization, participating in the manufacturing of explosives and possessing weapons, killing security personnel and assaulting them, firing at security facilities, and harboring wanted individuals who participated in acts of murder, targeting citizens, kidnapping, assassination, and concealing their bodies.

Thanks to God, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned individuals, and the investigation with them led to charges being filed against them for committing those crimes. Upon referring them to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against them and sentencing them to death by judicial discretion. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty by judicial discretion was carried out against the perpetrators today, Thursday, 21/10/1447 AH, corresponding to 09/04/2026, in the Eastern Province.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain security, achieve justice, and implement the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who violates the safety of others and infringes upon their right to life and security. At the same time, it warns anyone who might contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.