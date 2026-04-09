أصدرت وزارة الداخلية، اليوم، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا في كل من مصطفى بن علي بن صالح السبيتي وعلي بن حسن بن علي السبيتي -سعوديي الجنسية- لإقدامهما على ارتكاب جرائم إرهابية تمثلت في الانضمام لتنظيم إرهابي خارجي، والمشاركة في تصنيع المتفجرات وحيازة الأسلحة، وقتل رجال الأمن والاعتداء عليهم، وإطلاق النار على المقار الأمنية، والتستر على مطلوبين أمنيًا شاركوا في أعمال قتل واستهداف مواطنين وخطفهم واغتيالهم وإخفاء جثثهم.

وبفضل من الله تمكنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على المذكورين، وأسفر التحقيق معهما عن توجيه الاتهام إليهما بارتكاب تلك الجرائم، وبإحالتهما إلى المحكمة المختصة، صدر بحقهما حُكم يقضي بثبوت ما نسب إليهما وقتلهما تعزيرًا، وأصبح الحُكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العُليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل تعزيرًا بحق الجانيين اليوم الخميس 21 / 10 / 1447هـ الموافق 09 / 04 / 2026 بالمنطقة الشرقية.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن عن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين، وينتهك حقهم في الحياة والأمن، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.