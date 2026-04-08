في إطار سعيها لتمكين الكوادر الوطنية وتلبية المتطلبات المتسارعة لسوق العمل، أعلنت الجامعة السعودية الإلكترونية فتح باب القبول في برامج الماجستير الأكاديمية والتنفيذية للعام الجامعي 1448هـ عبر بوابتها الإلكترونية الموحدة خلال الفترة الممتدة من الثامن وحتى الثامن عشر من شهر أبريل لعام 2026.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتقديم حزمة من التخصصات النوعية التي تغطي مجالات حيوية تتصدرها إدارة الأعمال والتسويق الرقمي في كلية العلوم الإدارية والمالية، إلى جانب برامج الأمن السيبراني وعلوم البيانات في كلية الحوسبة والمعلوماتية، كما تشمل الخيارات المتاحة مجالات الرعاية الصحية وإدارة جودة وسلامة المرضى، بالإضافة إلى برنامج تقنيات الترجمة الذي يدمج بين المعارف النظرية وأدوات التقنية الحديثة.

من جانبها أكدت الدكتورة نسرين بنت سعدي فرحة، عميدة الدراسات العليا والبحث والابتكار، أن تصميم هذه البرامج جاء نتيجة تكامل دقيق بين الجوانب الأكاديمية والتطبيقات العملية لضمان مواكبة الخريجين للمهارات المستقبلية في القطاعات التقنية والإدارية والصحية، مما يسهم في إعداد كفاءات قادرة على المنافسة محليًا وعالميًا، داعيةً المتقدمين للالتزام بالتقديم عبر القنوات الرسمية المحددة واستخدام منصة صلة للتواصل مع إدارة رعاية المستفيدين عند الحاجة.