As part of its efforts to empower national talent and meet the rapidly evolving demands of the job market, the Saudi Electronic University announced the opening of applications for academic and executive master's programs for the academic year 1448 AH through its unified electronic portal during the period from April 8 to April 18, 2026.

This step comes to offer a package of quality specializations that cover vital areas, led by Business Administration and Digital Marketing in the College of Administrative and Financial Sciences, along with Cybersecurity and Data Science programs in the College of Computing and Informatics. The available options also include fields in healthcare and patient quality and safety management, in addition to a Translation Technologies program that integrates theoretical knowledge with modern technological tools.

For her part, Dr. Nasreen bint Saadi Farha, Dean of Graduate Studies, Research, and Innovation, confirmed that the design of these programs resulted from a precise integration between academic aspects and practical applications to ensure that graduates keep pace with future skills in the technical, administrative, and health sectors, contributing to the preparation of competencies capable of competing locally and globally. She urged applicants to adhere to applying through the specified official channels and to use the Sila platform to communicate with the Beneficiary Care Management when needed.