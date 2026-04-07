أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات اقتحام وزير في حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، برفقة قوات الاحتلال، لباحات المسجد الأقصى الشريف، مؤكدة رفضها التام لاستمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية للقوانين الدولية والتعدي على حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية واستفزاز مشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.
وشددت السعودية على أهمية اضطلاع المجتمع الدولي بمسؤولياته لوقف كافة الانتهاكات والتعديات الإسرائيلية على الشعب الفلسطيني والمواقع المقدسة والتاريخية في فلسطين المحتلة، واحترام الوضع التاريخي والقانوني للمسجد الأقصى، ومحاسبة الاحتلال على هذه الممارسات المتكررة.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the incursion by a minister in the Israeli occupation government, accompanied by occupation forces, into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, reaffirming its complete rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international laws and the infringement on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, as well as provoking the feelings of Muslims around the world.
Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities to stop all Israeli violations and encroachments against the Palestinian people and the sacred and historical sites in occupied Palestine, to respect the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to hold the occupation accountable for these repeated practices.