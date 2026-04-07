The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of the incursion by a minister in the Israeli occupation government, accompanied by occupation forces, into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, reaffirming its complete rejection of the ongoing Israeli violations of international laws and the infringement on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, as well as provoking the feelings of Muslims around the world.

Saudi Arabia emphasized the importance of the international community fulfilling its responsibilities to stop all Israeli violations and encroachments against the Palestinian people and the sacred and historical sites in occupied Palestine, to respect the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to hold the occupation accountable for these repeated practices.