أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات اقتحام وزير في حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، برفقة قوات الاحتلال، لباحات المسجد الأقصى الشريف، مؤكدة رفضها التام لاستمرار الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية للقوانين الدولية والتعدي على حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية واستفزاز مشاعر المسلمين حول العالم.

وشددت السعودية على أهمية اضطلاع المجتمع الدولي بمسؤولياته لوقف كافة الانتهاكات والتعديات الإسرائيلية على الشعب الفلسطيني والمواقع المقدسة والتاريخية في فلسطين المحتلة، واحترام الوضع التاريخي والقانوني للمسجد الأقصى، ومحاسبة الاحتلال على هذه الممارسات المتكررة.