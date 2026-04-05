The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met yesterday in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The meeting witnessed a review of the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional situation, the military escalation in the region, and the risks it poses to international navigation and energy supply security, as well as its implications for the global economy. The importance of coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region was also emphasized.

The Crown Prince also met yesterday in Jeddah with the President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, where they discussed areas of sports cooperation between the Kingdom and the international federation, and reviewed promising opportunities to develop this cooperation in the upcoming phase.

In attendance were the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashal.

The Crown Prince sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Senegal, further progress and prosperity.