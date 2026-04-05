التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في محافظة جدة أمس، رئيسة وزراء جمهورية إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني. وشهد اللقاء استعراض مسار العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والتصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، وما يمثله من مخاطر على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاساته على الاقتصاد العالمي. كما جرى تأكيد أهمية تنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.

كما التقى ولي العهد، في جدة، أمس، رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) جياني إنفانتينو، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مجالات التعاون الرياضي بين المملكة والاتحاد الدولي، واستعراض الفرص الواعدة لتطوير هذا التعاون خلال المرحلة المقبلة.

حضر اللقاء وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل.

وبعث ولي العهد برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية السنغال باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.

وعبّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق، المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.