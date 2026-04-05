التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، في محافظة جدة أمس، رئيسة وزراء جمهورية إيطاليا جورجيا ميلوني. وشهد اللقاء استعراض مسار العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والتصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، وما يمثله من مخاطر على حرية الملاحة الدولية وأمن إمدادات الطاقة، وانعكاساته على الاقتصاد العالمي. كما جرى تأكيد أهمية تنسيق الجهود المشتركة بما يعزز أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.
كما التقى ولي العهد، في جدة، أمس، رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) جياني إنفانتينو، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث مجالات التعاون الرياضي بين المملكة والاتحاد الدولي، واستعراض الفرص الواعدة لتطوير هذا التعاون خلال المرحلة المقبلة.
حضر اللقاء وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم ياسر المسحل.
وبعث ولي العهد برقية تهنئة إلى رئيس جمهورية السنغال باسيرو ديوماي دياخار فاي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلاده.
وعبّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السنغال الشقيق، المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met yesterday in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Giorgia Meloni. The meeting witnessed a review of the trajectory of bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional situation, the military escalation in the region, and the risks it poses to international navigation and energy supply security, as well as its implications for the global economy. The importance of coordinating joint efforts to enhance the security and stability of the region was also emphasized.
The Crown Prince also met yesterday in Jeddah with the President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, where they discussed areas of sports cooperation between the Kingdom and the international federation, and reviewed promising opportunities to develop this cooperation in the upcoming phase.
In attendance were the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and the President of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser Al-Mashal.
The Crown Prince sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for good health and happiness to him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Senegal, further progress and prosperity.