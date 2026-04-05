The Saudi Center for Energy Efficiency has approved the recommendation of the executive committee to adopt an update to the national standard for district cooling, in a move aimed at enhancing energy efficiency in government projects and promoting a shift towards centralized cooling solutions in accordance with specific technical and regulatory controls.

The new update requires government entities to adopt district cooling technology during the design phase of new projects, ensuring the integration of centralized systems from the early stages of planning and implementation, and enhancing their alignment with operational efficiency requirements.

The standard specifies that the system should be applied to projects where the cooling demand exceeds 15,000 tons of cooling; this targets high-load projects where centralized cooling systems achieve greater savings compared to traditional systems.

The update stipulates that the area where the project is located must have a high urban density, with a building coefficient exceeding 1.5, reflecting a high built-up area compared to the land area, and enhancing the economic feasibility of implementing centralized cooling systems.

The updates included specific requirements for providing the necessary water sources to operate district cooling systems, emphasizing the need for treated water to be available in sufficient quantities at the project site.

If this is not feasible, the standard permits the use of alternative water sources, provided that the necessary licenses are obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, in addition to complying with the issuance of regulatory licenses for the use of treated water from the Saudi Water Authority when relying on it.