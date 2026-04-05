وافق المركز السعودي لكفاءة الطاقة، على توصية اللجنة التنفيذية باعتماد تحديث المعيار الوطني لتبريد المناطق، في خطوة تستهدف رفع كفاءة استخدام الطاقة في المشاريع الحكومية، وتعزيز التوجه نحو حلول التبريد المركزي وفق ضوابط فنية وتنظيمية محددة.
وألزم التحديث الجديد الجهات الحكومية باعتماد تقنية تبريد المناطق خلال مرحلة التصميم للمشاريع الجديدة، بما يضمن دمج الأنظمة المركزية منذ المراحل الأولى للتخطيط والتنفيذ، ويعزز مواءمتها مع متطلبات الكفاءة التشغيلية.
وحدد المعيار أن يُطبَّق النظام على المشاريع التي يتجاوز الطلب على التبريد فيها 15,000 طن تبريد؛ وهو ما يستهدف المشاريع ذات الأحمال العالية التي تحقق فيها أنظمة التبريد المركزي وفورات أكبر مقارنة بالأنظمة التقليدية.
واشترط التحديث أن تكون المنطقة، التي يُقام فيها المشروع، ذات كثافة عمرانية مرتفعة، بحيث يتجاوز معامل البناء 1.5، بما يعكس ارتفاع المسطحات المبنية مقارنة بمساحة الأرض، ويعزز الجدوى الاقتصادية لتطبيق أنظمة التبريد المركزي.
وتضمّنت التحديثات اشتراطات خاصة بتوفير مصادر المياه اللازمة لتشغيل أنظمة تبريد المناطق، إذ أكدت ضرورة توفر مياه معالجة بكميات كافية في موقع المشروع.
وفي حال تعذر ذلك، أجاز المعيار استخدام مصادر مياه بديلة بشرط الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، إضافة إلى الالتزام بإصدار التراخيص النظامية الخاصة باستخدام المياه المعالجة من الهيئة السعودية للمياه عند الاعتماد عليها.
The Saudi Center for Energy Efficiency has approved the recommendation of the executive committee to adopt an update to the national standard for district cooling, in a move aimed at enhancing energy efficiency in government projects and promoting a shift towards centralized cooling solutions in accordance with specific technical and regulatory controls.
The new update requires government entities to adopt district cooling technology during the design phase of new projects, ensuring the integration of centralized systems from the early stages of planning and implementation, and enhancing their alignment with operational efficiency requirements.
The standard specifies that the system should be applied to projects where the cooling demand exceeds 15,000 tons of cooling; this targets high-load projects where centralized cooling systems achieve greater savings compared to traditional systems.
The update stipulates that the area where the project is located must have a high urban density, with a building coefficient exceeding 1.5, reflecting a high built-up area compared to the land area, and enhancing the economic feasibility of implementing centralized cooling systems.
The updates included specific requirements for providing the necessary water sources to operate district cooling systems, emphasizing the need for treated water to be available in sufficient quantities at the project site.
If this is not feasible, the standard permits the use of alternative water sources, provided that the necessary licenses are obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, in addition to complying with the issuance of regulatory licenses for the use of treated water from the Saudi Water Authority when relying on it.