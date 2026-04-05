وافق المركز السعودي لكفاءة الطاقة، على توصية اللجنة التنفيذية باعتماد تحديث المعيار الوطني لتبريد المناطق، في خطوة تستهدف رفع كفاءة استخدام الطاقة في المشاريع الحكومية، وتعزيز التوجه نحو حلول التبريد المركزي وفق ضوابط فنية وتنظيمية محددة.

وألزم التحديث الجديد الجهات الحكومية باعتماد تقنية تبريد المناطق خلال مرحلة التصميم للمشاريع الجديدة، بما يضمن دمج الأنظمة المركزية منذ المراحل الأولى للتخطيط والتنفيذ، ويعزز مواءمتها مع متطلبات الكفاءة التشغيلية.

وحدد المعيار أن يُطبَّق النظام على المشاريع التي يتجاوز الطلب على التبريد فيها 15,000 طن تبريد؛ وهو ما يستهدف المشاريع ذات الأحمال العالية التي تحقق فيها أنظمة التبريد المركزي وفورات أكبر مقارنة بالأنظمة التقليدية.

واشترط التحديث أن تكون المنطقة، التي يُقام فيها المشروع، ذات كثافة عمرانية مرتفعة، بحيث يتجاوز معامل البناء 1.5، بما يعكس ارتفاع المسطحات المبنية مقارنة بمساحة الأرض، ويعزز الجدوى الاقتصادية لتطبيق أنظمة التبريد المركزي.

وتضمّنت التحديثات اشتراطات خاصة بتوفير مصادر المياه اللازمة لتشغيل أنظمة تبريد المناطق، إذ أكدت ضرورة توفر مياه معالجة بكميات كافية في موقع المشروع.

وفي حال تعذر ذلك، أجاز المعيار استخدام مصادر مياه بديلة بشرط الحصول على التراخيص اللازمة من وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، إضافة إلى الالتزام بإصدار التراخيص النظامية الخاصة باستخدام المياه المعالجة من الهيئة السعودية للمياه عند الاعتماد عليها.