The President of Taif University, Dr. Yusuf Al-Asiri, announced the allocation of an area of 1.6 million square meters within the university campus in Sisd for the cultivation of Taif roses, in a move that reflects the university's direction towards supporting this national product and enhancing its sustainability and scientific and economic development.

The announcement coincided with the participation of 15 academics from the university in the scientific forum accompanying the events of the Taif rose, where they presented advanced research insights that combine scientific innovation with the preservation of agricultural heritage, laying new foundations for the future of the Taif rose industry according to modern technological methodologies. The participants showcased a package of advanced scientific solutions, as Professor of Genomics and Molecular Genetics, Dr. Salman Al-Aufi, confirmed the possibility of developing improved varieties of Taif roses through genetic engineering to enhance quality and increase production capacity.

Professor of Plant Ecology, Dr. Tarek Mohammed Jalal, pointed out that artificial intelligence will lead to a qualitative transformation in predicting production and oil quality and pest control. In the field of biotechnology, Professor of Plant Genetic Engineering, Dr. Mohammed Al-Qurashi, explained that tissue culture represents a strategic option for producing disease-free, identical seedlings, while Professor of Fungi and Plant Diseases, Dr. Abeer Al-Qurashi, emphasized the importance of biological control as a safe alternative to pesticides to ensure the quality of roses and the purity of their oils. Additionally, Professor of Plant Physiology, Dr. Fatima Al-Otaibi, presented solutions based on vertical and hydroponic farming to enhance production efficiency, reduce waste, and improve the quality of aromatic oils.

On the economic side, Ali Al-Ruwaijhi, an analyst for regional initiatives at the General Authority for Small Enterprises, discussed the role of initiatives supporting entrepreneurs in the rose sector. Professor of Plant Ecology, Dr. Ali Majrashi, called for investing agricultural waste and transforming it into valuable economic resources, while Professor of Plant Ecology, Dr. Hatim Al-Yasi, stressed the need to adopt strategies that adapt to climate change to ensure production sustainability in the coming years.

In the advanced research framework, Professor of Genetics and Biotechnology Applications, Dr. Amal Al-Yamani, reviewed the role of molecular techniques in developing varieties that withstand environmental stresses, while Professor of Plant Physiology, Dr. Ismat Ahmed, proposed employing blockchain technology to enhance the transparency of the supply chain and increase the global reliability of the product.

Moreover, Professor of Organic and Environmental Chemistry, Dr. Taghreed Al-Sufyani, presented a proposal on phytochemistry and the development of environmentally friendly biopesticides, while Dr. Dalia Al-Yahya, Director General of the Crafts and Handicrafts Sector at the Heritage Authority, focused on the importance of protecting the traditional craft of producing rose water and oil and enhancing its cultural and marketing presence.