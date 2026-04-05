أعلن رئيس جامعة الطائف الدكتور يوسف عسيري، تخصيص مساحة تبلغ 1.6 مليون متر مربع داخل الحرم الجامعي في سيسد لزراعة الورد الطائفي، في خطوة تعكس توجه الجامعة نحو دعم هذا المنتج الوطني وتعزيز استدامته وتطويره علمياً واقتصادياً.

وجاء الإعلان بالتزامن مع مشاركة 15 أكاديمياً من الجامعة في الملتقى العلمي المصاحب لفعاليات الورد الطائفي، حيث قدموا رؤى بحثية متقدمة تجمع بين الابتكار العلمي والحفاظ على الإرث الزراعي، واضعين أسساً جديدة لمستقبل صناعة الورد الطائفي وفق منهجيات تقنية حديثة. استعرض المشاركون حزمة من الحلول العلمية المتقدمة، إذ أكد أستاذ الجينوم والوراثة الجزيئية الدكتور سلمان العوفي، إمكانية تطوير أصناف محسّنة من الورد الطائفي عبر الهندسة الوراثية لرفع الجودة وزيادة القدرة الإنتاجية.

وأشار أستاذ البيئة النباتية الدكتور طارق محمد جلال، إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي سيقود تحولاً نوعياً في التنبؤ بالإنتاج وجودة الزيت ومكافحة الآفات، وفي محور التقنيات الحيوية، أوضح أستاذ الهندسة الوراثية النباتية الدكتور محمد القرشي، أن زراعة الأنسجة تمثل خياراً إستراتيجياً لإنتاج شتلات متطابقة وخالية من الأمراض، فيما شددت أستاذة فطريات وأمراض النبات الدكتورة عبير القرشي، على أهمية المكافحة الحيوية كبديل آمن للمبيدات لضمان جودة الورد ونقاء زيوته، كما قدّمت أستاذة فسيولوجيا النبات الدكتورة فاطمة العتيبي، حلولاً تعتمد على الزراعة العمودية والمائية لتعزيز كفاءة الإنتاج وتقليل الفاقد وتحسين جودة الزيوت العطرية.

وفي الجانب الاقتصادي، تناول محلل تطوير مبادرات المناطق بالهيئة العامة للمنشآت علي الرويجحي دور المبادرات الداعمة لرواد الأعمال في قطاع الورد. ودعا أستاذ البيئة النباتية الدكتور علي مجرشي، إلى استثمار المخلفات الزراعية وتحويلها إلى موارد اقتصادية ذات قيمة، بينما شدد أستاذ البيئة النباتية الدكتور حاتم الياسي، على ضرورة تبني إستراتيجيات تكيف مع التغير المناخي لضمان استدامة الإنتاج في السنوات القادمة.

وفي الإطار البحثي المتقدم، استعرضت أستاذة الوراثة وتطبيقات التقنية الحيوية الدكتورة أمل اليماني، دور التقنيات الجزيئية في تطوير أصناف تتحمل الإجهادات البيئية، فيما طرح أستاذ فسيولوجيا النبات الدكتور عصمت أحمد، توظيف تقنية البلوك تشين لتعزيز شفافية سلسلة الإمداد ورفع موثوقية المنتج عالمياً.

كما قدّمت أستاذة الكيمياء العضوية الحيوية والبيئية الدكتورة تغريد السفياني، طرحاً حول الكيمياء النباتية وتطوير مبيدات حيوية صديقة للبيئة، بينما ركزت مديرة عام قطاع الحرف والصناعات اليدوية بهيئة التراث الدكتورة داليا اليحيى، على أهمية حماية الحرفة التقليدية لصناعة ماء ودهن الورد وتعزيز حضورها الثقافي والتسويقي.