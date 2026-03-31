The Ministry of Education has emphasized that passing the medical fitness examination is a fundamental requirement for completing the final admission procedures for new students in primary schools, early childhood schools, and kindergartens across various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia; aimed at assessing the general health condition of students, and ensuring that the essential approved vaccinations have been completed. The examination targets new students in the first grade of primary school and includes verifying vaccinations according to the national schedule, in addition to clinical examination, measuring weight, height, and body mass index, as well as checking vision, dental health, and hearing.

The Ministry of Education has decided to open registration next Sunday for the academic year 1448. It clarified that the eligible age groups for registration include children who have completed 6 years or more before August 24, 2020, within the first category for regular admission, while the second category includes children under 6 years old with a difference not exceeding 90 days, specifically those born from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided they have completed a full academic year in kindergarten.

The ministry indicated that registration for the first level of kindergarten (KG1) is available for children born from August 24, 2023, to August 25, 2022, while the second level (KG2) includes children born between August 24, 2022, and August 25, 2021. The third level (KG3) targets children born from August 24, 2021, to August 25, 2020, ensuring age compatibility with the requirements of each stage.