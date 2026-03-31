شدّدت وزارة التعليم على أن اجتياز فحص اللياقة الطبية يُعد شرطاً أساسياً لاستكمال إجراءات القبول النهائي للطلاب المستجدين في المدارس الابتدائية ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة ورياض الأطفال في مختلف مناطق ومحافظات السعودية؛ بغرض تقييم الحالة الصحية العامة للطلاب والطالبات، والتأكد من استكمال التطعيمات الأساسية المعتمدة. ويستهدف الفحص الطلبة المستجدين في الصف الأول الابتدائي، ويتضمن التحقق من التطعيمات وفق الجدول الوطني، إضافة إلى الفحص السريري وقياس الوزن والطول ومؤشر كتلة الجسم، وفحص حدة النظر والأسنان والسمع.

وقررت وزارة التعليم فتح الاستقبال الأحد القادم للعام الدراسي 1448. وأوضحت أن الفئات العمرية المستحقة للتسجيل تشمل الأطفال الذين أتمّوا 6 سنوات أو أكثر قبل 24 أغسطس 2020 ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي، فيما تضم الفئة الثانية الأطفال الأقل من 6 سنوات بفارق لا يتجاوز 90 يوماً، أي من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020 وحتى 22 نوفمبر 2020، بشرط إكمال عام دراسي كامل في مرحلة رياض الأطفال.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن التسجيل في المستوى الأول لرياض الأطفال (KG1) متاح للأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2023 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2022، بينما يشمل المستوى الثاني (KG2) الأطفال المولودين بين 24 أغسطس 2022 و25 أغسطس 2021، أما المستوى الثالث (KG3) فيستهدف الأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2021 وحتى 25 أغسطس 2020، بما يضمن توافق الأعمار مع متطلبات كل مرحلة.