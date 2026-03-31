بدأت الأمانات في مختلف مناطق المملكة، تنفيذ توجه تنظيمي جديد يقضي بإيقاف نشاط غسيل السيارات اليدوي داخل محطات الوقود ومراكز الخدمة، وذلك عبر السماح للمغاسل القائمة بالاستمرار فقط حتى انتهاء رخصها الحالية، ثم إلزامها بالتحوّل إلى أنظمة الغسيل الأوتوماتيكي، وفق تعليمات وزارة الطاقة.

وفي منطقة حائل، أكدت الأمانة وقف إصدار أي رخص جديدة للمغاسل اليدوية داخل هذه المواقع، وقصر النشاط على الأنظمة الأوتوماتيكية بالكامل.

يأتي هذا التحوّل في إطار رفع جودة الخدمة وتسريعها، إلى جانب تقليل استهلاك المياه والطاقة. فالأنظمة الأوتوماتيكية تعتمد على تقنيات إعادة التدوير والتحكم في الكميات، ما يحد من الهدر ويعزز الاستدامة، إضافة إلى تحسين مستوى السلامة داخل المحطات ورفع كفاءة التشغيل.

يمثل القرار نهاية مرحلة تاريخية بدأت منذ دخول السيارات إلى الحجاز في عشرينيات القرن الماضي، إذ كان الغسيل يُمارس بطرق بسيطة داخل البيوت والورش.

ومع انتشار السيارات في خمسينيات وستينيات القرن الماضي، أصبح الغسيل اليدوي خدمة أساسية، قبل أن يتحوّل في السبعينيات والثمانينيات إلى نشاط تجاري واسع داخل الأحياء ومحطات الوقود، ثم يدخل لاحقاً تحت مظلة التنظيم البلدي، لكن المتغيّرات البيئية والاقتصادية الحديثة لم تعد تمنح هذا النموذج القدرة على الاستمرار.

المغاسل اليدوية من أكثر الأنشطة استهلاكاً للمياه

كشفت دراسة نُشرت في أكتوبر 2024م، في مجلة Engineering, Technology & Applied Science Research، بمشاركة باحث من جامعة الحدود الشمالية، أن مغاسل السيارات تُعد من الأنشطة عالية الاستهلاك للمياه؛ إذ قد يصل استهلاك المنشأة الواحدة إلى نحو 22.5 ألف لتر يومياً لغسل نحو 50 سيارة.

كما تحتوي المياه الناتجة على ملوثات تشمل الزيوت والشحوم والمواد الكيميائية، ما يجعل تصريفها دون معالجة مصدراً للتلوث البيئي.

وفي المقابل، تؤكد الدراسة إمكانية تقليل هذا الأثر عبر أنظمة معالجة منخفضة التكلفة قادرة على إزالة الملوثات بنسبة تصل إلى 100% لبعض العناصر، وإعادة استخدام المياه في عمليات الغسيل.

ويُقدَّر حجم سوق مغاسل السيارات في المملكة بنحو 1.57 مليار ريال، وفق شركة Ken Research، مدفوعاً بوجود أكثر من 15 مليون مركبة ونمو سنوي يقارب 5%.

وتشهد السوق تحوّلاً متسارعاً نحو الحلول الآلية والمتنقلة، مدعوماً بوعي بيئي متزايد لدى نحو 70% من السكان، واشتراطات تنظيمية فرضت منذ 2021م، إعادة تدوير ما لا يقل عن 70% من المياه المستخدمة.

ورغم وجود أكثر من 28 ألف سجل تجاري لنشاط غسيل وتشحيم السيارات حتى منتصف 2025م، يواجه القطاع تحديات مرتبطة بشح المياه، في ظل عجز مائي سنوي يُقدّر بنحو 3.5 مليار متر مكعب، ما يجعل المغاسل اليدوية ضمن الأنشطة الأكثر ضغطاً على الموارد.