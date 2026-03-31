حامت الصقور السعودية في سماء دولة كازاخستان ضمن المسار الدولي لبرنامج هدد، الذي ينفذه نادي الصقور السعودي، والذي أطلق عدداً من الصقور من نوع (الحر) في جمهورية كازاخستان، استمراراً للجهود العلمية المتكاملة التي تستهدف إعادة توطين الصقور في موائلها الطبيعية، وتعزيز استقرارها وتكاثرها في الطبيعة.

وجرى تنفيذ الإطلاق في محمية ألتين إيميل الوطنية بكازاخستان، التي تم اختيارها وفق معايير بيئية وعلمية دقيقة، شملت ملاءمة البيئة الطبيعية، واتساع الموائل المفتوحة، ووفرة الفرائس، إلى جانب موقعها الذي يمثل موطناً طبيعياً للصقور خلال موسم التكاثر.

وشهد موقع الإطلاق حضور عدد من المسؤولين والمختصين من الجانبين السعودي والكازاخستاني، إذ ألقى نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الصقور السعودي أحمد الحبابي كلمة، أوضح فيها أنه استجابة للتحديات التي تواجه الصقور، لا سيما الصقر الحر الذي يعد من الكائنات الفطرية المهددة بالانقراض، أطلق نادي الصقور السعودي برنامج «هدد»، الذي يهدف إلى تعزيز استدامة الصقور ودعم الجهود البيئية التي تسهم في تكاثر الصقور في الطبيعة من خلال مسار محلي لإطلاق الشاهين الجبلي والوكري في بيئاتها داخل المملكة، ومسار دولي لإطلاق الصقور من نوعي الحر والشاهين البحري دولياً في بيئاتها خارج المملكة.

وأكد الحبابي، أهمية التعاون القائم بين الجهات المعنية في المملكة وجمهورية كازاخستان، مشيراً إلى أنه في ظل التحديات التي تواجه الصقور في الطبيعة جاء برنامج هدد استجابةً عمليةً وعلميةً لإعادة الصقور إلى مواطنها الطبيعية، تعزيزاً للتوازن الفطري ودعماً لاستدامة أنواع الصقور المهددة بالانقراض.

من جانبه، قدم محافظ منطقة كيربولاق جونس بيكوف جنت أومير بيكوف، شكره للمملكة العربية السعودية التي أعادت الحياة لسماء محمية ألتين إيميل بإطلاق الصقور، ودعمها الكريم لحمايتها من الانقراض، مشيراً إلى أن ذلك يعد هدية ثمينة للأجيال القادمة.