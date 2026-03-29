نجح المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية في إعادة قرش احتجز على مرسى نادي اليخوت بعد أن تم رصده والتنسيق لإنقاذه وإعادته للبيئة البحرية في سلام.
وتمكن فريق مشترك من إنقاذ القرش، وهو من نوع قرش الشعاب المرجانية الرمادية، والذي تسلل نحو مرسى نادي اليخوت، حيث احتجز ونزل فريق من الغواصين للبحر وتمكنوا من اللحاق به وإعادته إلى بيئته الطبيعية، في استجابة ميدانية تعزز استقرار النظم البيئية البحرية.
عملية الانقاذ
وطبقاً لنادي اليخوت، فقد تم رصد وجود قرش الشعاب المرجانية الرمادي داخل مرسى النادي خلال الأيام الماضية، وتم التعامل معه واصطياده بشكل آمن، ثم نقله وإطلاقه إلى منطقة مناسبة في البحر، بالتعاون مع المركز الوطني لتنمية الحياة الفطرية، ليبدأ رحلته الطبيعية الجديدة، مشيراً إلى أنها خطوة بسيطة لكنها تعني حياة كاملة لكائن بحري كان يحتاج فرصة ثانية. وشدد نادي اليخوت على أن حماية الحياة البحرية مسؤولية، والعمل المشترك يصنع الفرق.
القرش الرمادي
The National Center for Wildlife Development successfully rescued a shark that was trapped at the yacht club marina after it was spotted and coordinated for its rescue and return to the marine environment safely.
A joint team managed to save the shark, which is a gray reef shark, that had wandered into the yacht club marina, where it was trapped. A team of divers entered the water and was able to catch up with it and return it to its natural habitat, in a field response that enhances the stability of marine ecosystems.
According to the yacht club, a gray reef shark was spotted inside the club's marina in recent days, and it was handled and safely captured, then transported and released into a suitable area in the sea, in cooperation with the National Center for Wildlife Development, allowing it to begin its new natural journey. It noted that this is a simple step, but it means a full life for a marine creature that needed a second chance. The yacht club emphasized that protecting marine life is a responsibility, and collaborative work makes a difference.