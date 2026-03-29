The National Center for Wildlife Development successfully rescued a shark that was trapped at the yacht club marina after it was spotted and coordinated for its rescue and return to the marine environment safely.

A joint team managed to save the shark, which is a gray reef shark, that had wandered into the yacht club marina, where it was trapped. A team of divers entered the water and was able to catch up with it and return it to its natural habitat, in a field response that enhances the stability of marine ecosystems.

According to the yacht club, a gray reef shark was spotted inside the club's marina in recent days, and it was handled and safely captured, then transported and released into a suitable area in the sea, in cooperation with the National Center for Wildlife Development, allowing it to begin its new natural journey. It noted that this is a simple step, but it means a full life for a marine creature that needed a second chance. The yacht club emphasized that protecting marine life is a responsibility, and collaborative work makes a difference.