The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) -God willing- the continuation of heavy thunderstorm rains leading to the flow of torrents accompanied by showers of hail and active winds of high speed stirring up dust and sand, resulting in a complete or near-complete lack of horizontal visibility in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Medina, Mecca, Al-Baha, and Asir regions. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Al-Qassim, Jazan, and Najran, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas, while the opportunity remains for snowfall in parts of the highlands of the Tabuk region.

In the Red Sea, the surface winds are northwesterly to westerly in the northern part and southwesterly to northwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of (30 - 60) km/h, reaching more than (65) km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from one and a half to three meters, exceeding three meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is moderate to rough.

As for the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are southeasterly to southerly at a speed of (25 - 55) km/h, reaching more than (60) km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from one and a half to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is moderate, reaching rough with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds.