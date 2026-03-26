توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الخميس) -بمشيئة الله تعالى- استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول تصحب بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة شديدة السرعة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار تؤدي إلى انعدام أو شبه انعدام في الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق الشرقية، والرياض، والمدينة المنورة، ومكة المكرمة، والباحة، وعسير، وتكون متوسطة إلى غزيرة على أجزاء من مناطق الحدود الشمالية، والجوف، وتبوك، وحائل، والقصيم، وجازان، ونجران مع فرصة تكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتساقط الثلوج على أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقة تبوك.
وفي البحر الأحمر تكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة (30 - 60) كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من (65) كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى ثلاثة أمتار يصل إلى أعلى من ثلاثة أمتار مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.
أما في الخليج العربي تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة (25 - 55) كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من (60) كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) -God willing- the continuation of heavy thunderstorm rains leading to the flow of torrents accompanied by showers of hail and active winds of high speed stirring up dust and sand, resulting in a complete or near-complete lack of horizontal visibility in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Medina, Mecca, Al-Baha, and Asir regions. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Al-Qassim, Jazan, and Najran, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas, while the opportunity remains for snowfall in parts of the highlands of the Tabuk region.
In the Red Sea, the surface winds are northwesterly to westerly in the northern part and southwesterly to northwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of (30 - 60) km/h, reaching more than (65) km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from one and a half to three meters, exceeding three meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is moderate to rough.
As for the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are southeasterly to southerly at a speed of (25 - 55) km/h, reaching more than (60) km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds. The wave height ranges from one and a half to two meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition is moderate, reaching rough with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds.