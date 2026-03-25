Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

At the beginning of the call, the British Prime Minister expressed his country's condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom's territories, emphasizing their seriousness for security and stability.

During the call, they also reviewed the developments in the security situation in the region amid the current military escalation, its impacts on security and peace at both the regional and global levels, as well as its risks to international navigation and the global economy.