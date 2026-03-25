تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا، من رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر.

وفي بداية الاتصال، أعرب رئيس الوزراء البريطاني عن إدانة بلاده واستنكارها لاستمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تستهدف أراض المملكة، موكدًا خطورتها على الأمن والاستقرار.

كما تم خلال الاتصال استعراض تطورات الوضع الأمني في المنطقة وسط التصعيد العسكري الحالي، وتأثيراته على الأمن والسلم على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، بالإضافة إلى مخاطره على أمن الملاحة الدولية والاقتصاد العالمي.