The Eid gift represents the joy of the holiday; it is part of the Eid rituals in most homes and one of the most prominent social customs associated with Eid. This tradition reflects an atmosphere of joy and happiness for everyone, eagerly awaited by both young and old.

Many people who celebrate Eid are keen to give Eid gifts to children during the greetings on Eid day, which brings great joy to the children and fills their piggy banks with money. You will find them racing to collect the Eid gifts and counting them before depositing them in those small piggy banks. The amounts of Eid gifts vary among many families; for some, it represents a symbol of joy during Eid regardless of the amounts, even if they are small. Others believe that the gifts should be substantial amounts to ensure happiness for the recipients. Some even give physical gifts such as gold or silver items, perfumes, and bags. It is not just about money; it is part of the celebration of Eid among families. This is a long-standing tradition that children eagerly anticipate, and all children, along with their parents, look forward to receiving gifts from their children as Eid gifts and symbols of joy during the holiday. It is a symbolic gesture associated with happiness and sharing joy.

Eid gifts are considered one of the most beautiful social customs for decades, bringing joy to children on the morning of Eid as they gather in small groups, roaming the neighborhoods, knocking on doors to request and receive them, whether in the form of money or sweets that they collect. Some shops have become creative in the way they present these gifts through special packages or envelopes.