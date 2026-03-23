تشكِّل العيدية عنوان الفرح في العيد، فهي جزء من طقوس العيد في معظم المنازل، ومن أبرز المظاهر الاجتماعية المرتبطة بالعيد، وتقليد يعكس أجواء الفرح والبهجة على الجميع فينتظرها الصغير والكبير.

ويحرص كثير من المعيدين على تقديم العيدية للأطفال خلال المعايدات في يوم العيد، وتشكل فرحاً كبيراً لدى الأطفال وسبباً في ملء حصالاتهم بالمال، فتجدهم يتسابقون على جمع العيدية وعدها قبل إيداعها في تلك الحصالات الصغيرة. وتختلف مبالغ العيديات لدى الكثير من الأسر، فهي تمثّل لدى البعض عنواناً للفرح بالعيد دون النظر إلى المبالغ حتى لو كانت قليلة، وينظر إليها آخرون بوجوب أن تكون بمبالغ كبيرة حتى تتحقق الفرحة لدى متلقيها، ويقدم البعض عيديات عينية كهدايا من ذهب أو فضة أو عطور وحقائب، فهي ليست مالية فقط بل جزء من الاحتفال بالعيد بين الأهالي، وهي من العادات المتوارثة التي ينتظرها الأطفال بشغف، وقد ينتظرها كافة الأبناء وآباؤهم والذين يتلقون الهدايا من أبنائهم كعيديات وعنوان للفرح في العيد، فهي رمزية مرتبطة بالبهجة ومشاركة الفرحة.

وتعد العيدية من أجمل العادات الاجتماعية منذ عقود طويلة بفرحة الأطفال صباح يوم العيد فيجتمعون في مجموعات صغيرة ويجوبون الأحياء يطرقون الأبواب لطلبها وتلقيها ما بين أموال أو حلويات يجمعونها، وتفننت بعض المحال في طريقة تقديمها عبر عبوات مخصصة أو ظروف خاصة.