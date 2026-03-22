نهار محافظة جدة سيتحول إلى ظلام كامل في مشهد نادر حدوثه بعد 500 يوما، بسبب الكسوف الكلي للشمس، كواحد من أبرز الأحداث الفلكية في القرن الحادي والعشرين طبقاً لرئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبوزاهرة، الذي أوضح أن يوم يوم الاثنين 2 أغسطس 2027 يقع الكسوف الكلي عند عبور ظل القمر بدقة لافتة فوق أجزاء من العالم العربي، لتقع جدة في قلب مسار الكسوف الكلي، وسيختفي قرص الشمس بالكامل خلف القمر لبضع دقائق، ليتحول ضوء النهار إلى ما يشبه الغسق العميق.


وبين أبو زهرة أن الكسوف الكلي سيستمر قرابة 5 دقائق و55 ثانية، وهي مدة تُعد من الأطول المتاحة لرصد كسوف كلي خلال هذا القرن، وهو ذروة الكسوف ما يمكّن سكان جدة في حدث استثنائي من مشاهدة الكسوف الكلي لعد دقائق في حدث قد لا يتكرر إلا بعد عقود طويلة.


وأوضح أبو زاهرة أنه عند اكتمال الكسوف الشمسي سيتم مشاهدة ظواهر بصرية فريدة لا تُرى إلا أثناء الكسوف الكلي، من أبرزها الإكليل الشمسي، وهو الهالة الخارجية الرقيقة للشمس التي تظهر على شكل خيوط ضوئية ممتدة حول القرص المعتم، إلى جانب ظاهرتي خرزات بيلي وخاتم الألماس، اللتين تظهران كوميض سريع على حافة القمر نتيجة تضاريس سطحه غير المنتظمة، قبل أن يكتمل المشهد بظلام شامل لبضع دقائق، و هو فرصة علمية مهمة لدراسة الغلاف الجوي للشمس في ظروف استثنائية لا تتوفر إلا خلال الكسوف الكلي، ما يجعله محط اهتمام علماء الفلك والهواة والمصورين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

استخدموا النظارات المعتمدة

و حذر رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة، من مخاطر النظر المباشر إلى الشمس دون وسائل حماية، منبهاً على أهمية الاستعداد المبكر لمتابعة الحدث، سواءً من خلال تجهيز أدوات الرصد والتصوير، أو استخدام نظارات ومرشحات كسوف معتمدة دولياً لحماية العين خلال المراحل الجزئية، متوقعا أن تصبح جدة وجهة لعشاق الفلك، ما يستدعي تنسيقاً مبكراً لمواقع المشاهدة وتنظيم الفعاليات المصاحبة، استعداداً لاستقبال هذا الحدث الكوني الفريد.