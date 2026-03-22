The day in Jeddah will turn into complete darkness in a rare scene after 500 days, due to the total solar eclipse, which is one of the most prominent astronomical events of the 21st century, according to the president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra. He explained that on Monday, August 2, 2027, the total eclipse will occur as the shadow of the moon precisely crosses over parts of the Arab world, placing Jeddah at the heart of the total eclipse path. The disc of the sun will completely disappear behind the moon for a few minutes, turning daylight into what resembles deep dusk.



Abu Zahra noted that the total eclipse will last approximately 5 minutes and 55 seconds, which is considered one of the longest durations available for observing a total eclipse during this century. This peak of the eclipse allows the residents of Jeddah, in an exceptional event, to witness the total eclipse for several minutes in an occurrence that may not happen again for many decades.



He explained that upon the completion of the solar eclipse, unique visual phenomena will be observed that can only be seen during a total eclipse, most notably the solar corona, which is the thin outer halo of the sun that appears as light rays extending around the dark disc, in addition to the phenomena of Baily's beads and the diamond ring effect, which appear as a quick flash on the edge of the moon due to its irregular surface topography, before the scene is completed with total darkness for a few minutes. This presents an important scientific opportunity to study the sun's atmosphere under exceptional conditions that are only available during a total eclipse, making it a focal point of interest for astronomers, enthusiasts, and photographers from around the world.

Use Certified Glasses

The president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah warned of the dangers of looking directly at the sun without protective means, emphasizing the importance of early preparation to follow the event, whether by equipping observation and photography tools or using internationally certified eclipse glasses and filters to protect the eyes during the partial phases. He expects that Jeddah will become a destination for astronomy lovers, which necessitates early coordination of viewing sites and organizing accompanying events in preparation for this unique cosmic event.