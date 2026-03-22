نهار محافظة جدة سيتحول إلى ظلام كامل في مشهد نادر حدوثه بعد 500 يوما، بسبب الكسوف الكلي للشمس، كواحد من أبرز الأحداث الفلكية في القرن الحادي والعشرين طبقاً لرئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبوزاهرة، الذي أوضح أن يوم يوم الاثنين 2 أغسطس 2027 يقع الكسوف الكلي عند عبور ظل القمر بدقة لافتة فوق أجزاء من العالم العربي، لتقع جدة في قلب مسار الكسوف الكلي، وسيختفي قرص الشمس بالكامل خلف القمر لبضع دقائق، ليتحول ضوء النهار إلى ما يشبه الغسق العميق.
وبين أبو زهرة أن الكسوف الكلي سيستمر قرابة 5 دقائق و55 ثانية، وهي مدة تُعد من الأطول المتاحة لرصد كسوف كلي خلال هذا القرن، وهو ذروة الكسوف ما يمكّن سكان جدة في حدث استثنائي من مشاهدة الكسوف الكلي لعد دقائق في حدث قد لا يتكرر إلا بعد عقود طويلة.
وأوضح أبو زاهرة أنه عند اكتمال الكسوف الشمسي سيتم مشاهدة ظواهر بصرية فريدة لا تُرى إلا أثناء الكسوف الكلي، من أبرزها الإكليل الشمسي، وهو الهالة الخارجية الرقيقة للشمس التي تظهر على شكل خيوط ضوئية ممتدة حول القرص المعتم، إلى جانب ظاهرتي خرزات بيلي وخاتم الألماس، اللتين تظهران كوميض سريع على حافة القمر نتيجة تضاريس سطحه غير المنتظمة، قبل أن يكتمل المشهد بظلام شامل لبضع دقائق، و هو فرصة علمية مهمة لدراسة الغلاف الجوي للشمس في ظروف استثنائية لا تتوفر إلا خلال الكسوف الكلي، ما يجعله محط اهتمام علماء الفلك والهواة والمصورين من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
استخدموا النظارات المعتمدة
و حذر رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة، من مخاطر النظر المباشر إلى الشمس دون وسائل حماية، منبهاً على أهمية الاستعداد المبكر لمتابعة الحدث، سواءً من خلال تجهيز أدوات الرصد والتصوير، أو استخدام نظارات ومرشحات كسوف معتمدة دولياً لحماية العين خلال المراحل الجزئية، متوقعا أن تصبح جدة وجهة لعشاق الفلك، ما يستدعي تنسيقاً مبكراً لمواقع المشاهدة وتنظيم الفعاليات المصاحبة، استعداداً لاستقبال هذا الحدث الكوني الفريد.
The day in Jeddah will turn into complete darkness in a rare scene after 500 days, due to the total solar eclipse, which is one of the most prominent astronomical events of the 21st century, according to the president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majid Abu Zahra. He explained that on Monday, August 2, 2027, the total eclipse will occur as the shadow of the moon precisely crosses over parts of the Arab world, placing Jeddah at the heart of the total eclipse path. The disc of the sun will completely disappear behind the moon for a few minutes, turning daylight into what resembles deep dusk.
Abu Zahra noted that the total eclipse will last approximately 5 minutes and 55 seconds, which is considered one of the longest durations available for observing a total eclipse during this century. This peak of the eclipse allows the residents of Jeddah, in an exceptional event, to witness the total eclipse for several minutes in an occurrence that may not happen again for many decades.
He explained that upon the completion of the solar eclipse, unique visual phenomena will be observed that can only be seen during a total eclipse, most notably the solar corona, which is the thin outer halo of the sun that appears as light rays extending around the dark disc, in addition to the phenomena of Baily's beads and the diamond ring effect, which appear as a quick flash on the edge of the moon due to its irregular surface topography, before the scene is completed with total darkness for a few minutes. This presents an important scientific opportunity to study the sun's atmosphere under exceptional conditions that are only available during a total eclipse, making it a focal point of interest for astronomers, enthusiasts, and photographers from around the world.
Use Certified Glasses
The president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah warned of the dangers of looking directly at the sun without protective means, emphasizing the importance of early preparation to follow the event, whether by equipping observation and photography tools or using internationally certified eclipse glasses and filters to protect the eyes during the partial phases. He expects that Jeddah will become a destination for astronomy lovers, which necessitates early coordination of viewing sites and organizing accompanying events in preparation for this unique cosmic event.