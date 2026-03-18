شهد المسجد النبوي اليوم ختم القرآن الكريم في صلاة التراويح ليلة التاسع والعشرين من شهر رمضان، وسط أجواء إيمانية يسودها الأمن والأمان والسكينة والاطمئنان.
وامتلأت أروقة المسجد النبوي الشريف وساحاته وسطحه والتوسعات بالمصلين والزائرين منذ وقت مبكر، فيما امتدت الصفوف إلى الطرق والمناطق المجاورة للمسجد النبوي، من قاصدين قدموا من داخل المملكة وخارجها؛ حرصًا على شهود ليلة ختم القرآن الكريم.
وأمّ المصلين إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ صلاح البدير، الذي دعا للمسلمين في هذه الليلة المباركة بالمغفرة والعتق من النار، وأن يحفظ الله المملكة وبلاد المسلمين من كل سوء، وأن يديم عليهم الأمن والاستقرار، وأن يحفظ ولاة الأمر ويوفقهم لما فيه خير الإسلام والمسلمين.
وهيأت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات لاستقبال المصلين والزائرين، بما يضمن سلامتهم وراحتهم، ويعينهم على أداء عباداتهم في أجواء يسودها التنظيم والطمأنينة، وذلك إنفاذًا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في العناية بالمسجد النبوي وقاصديه.
وعملت الهيئة على تنظيم حركة دخول وخروج المصلين والزائرين من وإلى المسجد النبوي بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، وتهيئة وتجهيز جميع المصليات والممرات الرئيسية والفرعية والتأكد من خلوها مما يعيق حركة المصلين.
وشملت الجهود كذلك تعقيم المسجد النبوي وسطحه وساحاته خمس مرات يوميًا، وتبخيره أربع مرات يوميًا، وفرشه بنحو 25 ألف سجادة؛ بما يسهم في تهيئة أجواء مريحة للمصلين والزائرين لأداء عباداتهم بكل يسر وطمأنينة.
The Prophet's Mosque witnessed today the completion of the Holy Quran during the Taraweeh prayer on the night of the twenty-ninth of Ramadan, amidst a spiritual atmosphere filled with security, safety, tranquility, and reassurance.
The corridors, courtyards, roof, and expansions of the Prophet's Mosque were filled with worshippers and visitors from early on, with lines extending to the roads and neighboring areas of the mosque, as people came from inside and outside the Kingdom, eager to witness the night of the Quran's completion.
The worshippers were led by the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Salah Al-Budair, who prayed for forgiveness and liberation from the fire for Muslims on this blessed night, asking Allah to protect the Kingdom and the lands of Muslims from all harm, to grant them security and stability, and to safeguard the leaders and guide them towards what is good for Islam and Muslims.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with relevant authorities, has prepared a comprehensive system of services to welcome worshippers and visitors, ensuring their safety and comfort, and assisting them in performing their acts of worship in an organized and reassuring environment, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership regarding the care of the Prophet's Mosque and its visitors.
The authority worked on organizing the movement of entry and exit for worshippers and visitors to and from the Prophet's Mosque in coordination with the concerned entities, preparing and equipping all prayer areas and main and secondary corridors, and ensuring they are free from any obstacles that might hinder the movement of worshippers.
The efforts also included disinfecting the Prophet's Mosque, its roof, and its courtyards five times a day, fumigating it four times a day, and laying down approximately 25,000 prayer rugs; all of which contribute to creating a comfortable atmosphere for worshippers and visitors to perform their acts of worship with ease and tranquility.