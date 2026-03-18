The Prophet's Mosque witnessed today the completion of the Holy Quran during the Taraweeh prayer on the night of the twenty-ninth of Ramadan, amidst a spiritual atmosphere filled with security, safety, tranquility, and reassurance.

The corridors, courtyards, roof, and expansions of the Prophet's Mosque were filled with worshippers and visitors from early on, with lines extending to the roads and neighboring areas of the mosque, as people came from inside and outside the Kingdom, eager to witness the night of the Quran's completion.

The worshippers were led by the Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Salah Al-Budair, who prayed for forgiveness and liberation from the fire for Muslims on this blessed night, asking Allah to protect the Kingdom and the lands of Muslims from all harm, to grant them security and stability, and to safeguard the leaders and guide them towards what is good for Islam and Muslims.

The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, in coordination with relevant authorities, has prepared a comprehensive system of services to welcome worshippers and visitors, ensuring their safety and comfort, and assisting them in performing their acts of worship in an organized and reassuring environment, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership regarding the care of the Prophet's Mosque and its visitors.

The authority worked on organizing the movement of entry and exit for worshippers and visitors to and from the Prophet's Mosque in coordination with the concerned entities, preparing and equipping all prayer areas and main and secondary corridors, and ensuring they are free from any obstacles that might hinder the movement of worshippers.

The efforts also included disinfecting the Prophet's Mosque, its roof, and its courtyards five times a day, fumigating it four times a day, and laying down approximately 25,000 prayer rugs; all of which contribute to creating a comfortable atmosphere for worshippers and visitors to perform their acts of worship with ease and tranquility.