Ramadan in Turkey is a spiritual and social season, where religious rituals intertwine with established popular customs. The minarets are adorned with illuminated decorations, and the cities pulse with warm nightlife around communal iftar tables and cultural activities.

In this interview with "Okaz," the Turkish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Emrullah İşler, outlines the features of the Ramadan experience in his country, his personal memories associated with the holy month, and the most prominent social traditions, along with his vision of Ramadan's role in enhancing cultural closeness between peoples.

Family Gathering

• How would you describe the atmosphere of Ramadan in Turkey, and what are the most notable customs and traditions that distinguish Turkish society during this season?

•• The atmosphere of Ramadan in Turkey represents a unique blend of deep spirituality and social warmth. The streets are adorned with lanterns, which are lights hung between the minarets bearing religious phrases and Ramadan greetings, and a daytime calm transforms into evening vibrancy as iftar time approaches. Among the most notable customs is the communal iftar with family, friends, and neighbors, where doors are opened to everyone, and the Taraweeh prayers in mosques are attended by large numbers, enhancing the feeling of spiritual unity. Additionally, there is the tradition of the "drummer" who wakes people for suhoor, a custom passed down for centuries. Charitable iftar tables and the distribution of alms are widespread, along with market activity and cultural events after Taraweeh, such as shadow puppet shows (Karagöz and Hacivat), folk theater (Orta Oyunu), and moving puppets (Kukla Oyunu).

These aspects make Ramadan a month of harmony and solidarity, where community members come together around values of sharing and compassion.

• What Ramadan memories from your childhood still resonate with you, especially those related to family and community?

•• The most beautiful memories of my childhood are tied to family gatherings around the iftar table, eagerly awaiting the call to prayer at sunset, and exchanging dishes with neighbors.

After iftar, we would head to the mosque for Taraweeh prayers, then gather in the garden or at home to listen to our grandparents' stories about Ramadan in the past.

I also remember my joy when I fasted a whole day for the first time, and these simple moments instilled in me the value of family and the spirit of community participation, still giving me a sense of security and happiness whenever the holy month arrives.

Scents of Turkish Foods

• To what extent does Ramadan awaken feelings of nostalgia for your homeland, and how do you experience these feelings while carrying out your duties abroad?

•• Ramadan strongly awakens nostalgia for my homeland, especially when hearing the call to prayer or recalling the scents of traditional Turkish foods.

However, I feel close to my homeland while performing my duties as an ambassador in the Kingdom, as we strive to create a familial atmosphere with friends, members of the Turkish community, Saudi colleagues, and diplomats, which alleviates the burden of being away from home and gives the experience a broader human dimension.

• What are the most notable Ramadan dishes or foods that Turkey is famous for, and which are linked to your personal memories?

•• Among the most famous Ramadan dishes in Turkey is the fresh "pide" bread, along with traditional soups like lentil soup, grilled meat dishes, olive oil dishes, pastries, and desserts such as "Güllaç," baklava, and kunefe.

These foods are not just dishes; they are tied to family memories and long conversations around the table.

Balance Between Work and Worship

• What does your daily schedule look like during the holy month, given your diplomatic responsibilities?

•• The daily schedule remains intense during Ramadan, requiring a delicate balance between work and worship. The day starts early with official tasks and meetings, while ensuring time is allocated for reading and worship, and sometimes participating in official or social iftar gatherings.

Time management becomes essential to maintain productivity and spiritual engagement simultaneously.

• What habits or practices do you ensure to continue during Ramadan?

•• I strive to attend Taraweeh prayers as much as possible, read the Quran daily, stay in touch with family and friends, and participate in charitable work and donations. These practices give the month its true meaning and make a person feel closer to their community and values.

Enhancing Cultural Closeness

• Is there a humanitarian Ramadan moment or special memory that remains etched in your mind to this day?

•• One of the most impactful moments is when people spontaneously and generously help those in need, whether through charitable iftar tables or donations that no one knows about. These images leave a profound impact as they embody the essence of the month, in mercy and solidarity.

• Based on your experience, how does the month of Ramadan contribute to enhancing cultural closeness between Islamic peoples and promoting civilizational dialogue?

•• Ramadan serves as an important cultural bridge; shared tables, diplomatic iftars, and cultural events bring together peoples from diverse backgrounds.

The presence is not limited to Muslims; diplomats and guests from different cultures and religions participate, providing opportunities for acquaintance and the exchange of common human values. Abroad, Ramadan becomes an occasion to introduce Islamic culture and build a civilizational dialogue based on respect and coexistence.

• What message would you like to convey to the readers of "Okaz" on the occasion of this blessed month?

•• I wish the Saudi people, the Turkish community, and all readers of "Okaz" a blessed month filled with mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.

May God accept from us and you good deeds, and make it a month of goodness, love, and closeness between hearts. Wishing you all the best every year.