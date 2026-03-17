شهر رمضان في تركيا موسم روحي واجتماعي، تتداخل فيه الطقوس الدينية مع العادات الشعبية الراسخة، فتتزين المآذن بالمحيات المضيئة، وتنبض المدن بحياة ليلية دافئة حول موائد الإفطار الجماعية والأنشطة الثقافية.

وفي هذا الحوار مع «عكاظ»، يستعرض سفير الجمهورية التركية لدى السعودية الدكتور أمر الله إيشلر، ملامح التجربة الرمضانية في بلاده، وذكرياته الشخصية المرتبطة بالشهر الكريم، وأبرز تقاليده الاجتماعية، إلى جانب رؤيته لدور رمضان في تعزيز التقارب الثقافي بين الشعوب.

لمة العائلة

• كيف تصف أجواء شهر رمضان في تركيا، وما أبرز العادات والتقاليد التي تميّز المجتمع التركي خلال هذا الموسم؟

•• أجواء شهر رمضان في تركيا تمثل مزيجاً فريداً من الروحانية العميقة والدفء الاجتماعي. تتزين الشوارع بالفوانيس، وهي الإضاءات المعلّقة بين المآذن وتحمل عبارات دينية وتهنئات رمضانية، ويسود هدوء نهاري يتحول إلى حيوية مسائية مع اقتراب موعد الإفطار. ومن أبرز العادات الإفطار الجماعي مع العائلة والأصدقاء والجيران، حيث تُفتح الأبواب للجميع، وصلاة التراويح في المساجد بأعداد كبيرة، بما يعزز الشعور بالوحدة الروحية، إضافة إلى تقليد «الطبال» الذي يوقظ الناس للسحور، وهو تقليد متوارث منذ قرون. كما تنتشر موائد الإفطار الخيرية وتوزيع الصدقات، إلى جانب حركة الأسواق والأنشطة الثقافية بعد التراويح، مثل عروض خيال الظل (كاراكوز وهاجيفات)، والمسرح الشعبي (Orta Oyunu)، والعرائس المتحركة (Kukla Oyunu).

هذه المظاهر تجعل رمضان شهراً للتآلف والتكافل، حيث يلتقي أفراد المجتمع حول قيم المشاركة والتراحم.

• ما الذكريات الرمضانية التي لا تزال حاضرة في وجدانكم منذ الطفولة، خصوصاً ما يرتبط بالأسرة والمجتمع؟

•• ترتبط أجمل ذكريات طفولتي بلمة العائلة حول مائدة الإفطار، وانتظار أذان المغرب بشغف، وتبادل الأطباق مع الجيران.

بعد الإفطار كنا نتجه إلى المسجد لصلاة التراويح، ثم نجتمع في الحديقة أو المنزل لنستمع إلى قصص الأجداد عن رمضان قديماً.

كما لا أنسى فرحتي عندما صمت يوماً كاملاً للمرة الأولى، وهذه اللحظات البسيطة رسّخت في داخلي قيمة العائلة وروح المشاركة المجتمعية، ولا تزال تمنحني شعوراً بالأمان والسعادة، كلما حلّ الشهر الكريم.

روائح الأطعمة التركية

• إلى أي مدى يوقظ رمضان لديكم مشاعر الحنين إلى الوطن، وكيف تعيشون هذه المشاعر وأنتم تؤدّون مهماتكم خارج بلادكم؟

•• رمضان يوقظ الحنين إلى الوطن بقوة، خصوصاً عند سماع الأذان أو استحضار روائح الأطعمة التركية التقليدية.

لكنني أشعر بقرب الوطن أثناء أداء مهماتي سفيراً في المملكة، إذ نحرص على خلق أجواء عائلية مع الأصدقاء وأفراد الجالية التركية، والزملاء السعوديين والدبلوماسيين، ما يخفف من وطأة الغربة ويمنح التجربة بعداً إنسانياً أوسع.

• ما أبرز الأطباق أو المأكولات الرمضانية التي تشتهر بها تركيا، وترتبط بذاكرتكم الشخصية؟

•• من أشهر الأطباق الرمضانية في تركيا خبز «البيدة» الطازج، إلى جانب الشوربات التقليدية، مثل شوربة العدس، وأطباق اللحوم المشوية، والمأكولات بزيت الزيتون، والمعجنات، والحلويات مثل «غولّاج» (Güllaç) والبقلاوة والكنافة.

هذه الأطعمة ليست مجرد أطباق، بل ترتبط بذكريات عائلية وأحاديث طويلة حول المائدة.

توازن بين العمل والعبادة

• كيف يبدو جدولكم اليومي خلال الشهر الفضيل، في ظل مسؤولياتكم الدبلوماسية؟

•• يبقى الجدول اليومي مكثفاً في رمضان، ويتطلب توازناً دقيقاً بين العمل والعبادة. يبدأ اليوم مبكراً بالمهمات الرسمية والاجتماعات، مع الحرص على تخصيص وقت للقراءة والعبادة، ثم المشاركة أحياناً في موائد إفطار رسمية أو اجتماعية.

ويصبح تنظيم الوقت ضرورة للحفاظ على الإنتاجية والجانب الروحي معاً.

• ما العادات أو الممارسات التي تحرصون على استمرارها خلال رمضان؟

•• أحرص على صلاة التراويح قدر الإمكان، وقراءة القرآن يومياً، إضافة إلى التواصل مع العائلة والأصدقاء، والمشاركة في أعمال الخير والتبرع، وهذه الممارسات تمنح الشهر معناه الحقيقي، وتشعر الإنسان بالقرب من مجتمعه وقيمه.

تعزيز التقارب الثقافي

• هل هناك موقف رمضاني إنساني أو ذكرى خاصة بقيت عالقة في ذاكرتكم حتى اليوم؟

•• من أكثر المواقف تأثيراً تلك اللحظات التي يبادر فيها الناس لمساعدة المحتاجين بعفوية وسخاء، سواء عبر موائد الإفطار الخيرية أو التبرعات التي لا يطلع عليها أحد.. هذه الصور تترك أثراً عميقاً؛ لأنها تجسد جوهر الشهر، في الرحمة والتكافل.

• من واقع تجربتكم، كيف يسهم شهر رمضان في تعزيز التقارب الثقافي بين الشعوب الإسلامية، وتعزيز الحوار الحضاري؟

•• يعد شهر رمضان جسراً حضارياً مهماً؛ فالموائد المشتركة والإفطارات الدبلوماسية والفعاليات الثقافية، تجمع شعوباً من خلفيات متعددة.

ولا يقتصر الحضور على المسلمين، بل يشارك دبلوماسيون وضيوف من ثقافات وأديان مختلفة، ما يتيح فرصاً للتعارف وتبادل القيم الإنسانية المشتركة، وفي الخارج يصبح رمضان مناسبة للتعريف بالثقافة الإسلامية، وبناء حوار حضاري قائم على الاحترام والتعايش.

• ما الرسالة التي تودّون توجيهها لقراء «عكاظ» بمناسبة هذا الشهر المبارك؟

•• أتمنى للشعب السعودي والجالية التركية وجميع قراء صحيفة «عكاظ» شهراً مباركاً، مليئاً بالرحمة والمغفرة والبركة.

تقبّل الله منا ومنكم صالح الأعمال، وجعله شهر خير ومحبة وتقارب بين القلوب. وكل عام وأنتم بخير.