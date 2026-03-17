The mosque today... a place for contemplation

Today, the Tree Mosque, currently known as "Al-Jandrawi Mosque," serves as an important stop for visitors to Mecca who wish to recall the essence of the Prophet's life. Praying in this place is not merely a fulfillment of a duty, but a spiritual journey that takes the worshipper back to the early moments of the spread of the light of Islam.

Despite the urban sprawl and significant improvements witnessed in the Gaza area and the Night Market, the "Tree Mosque" has maintained its name and place, standing as a beacon to remind generations that this land was not merely silent mountains, but one that interacted with the divine revelation and the prophethood of the Seal of the Messengers.

The Tree Mosque remains a "faith icon" in the heart of the holy city, narrating through its very existence how nature submitted to God's command, and how its memory remains etched in the consciousness of the Islamic nation forever.

In the valleys of Mecca, which witnessed the early signs of prophethood and its miracles, the "Tree Mosque" stands out as a prominent landmark encapsulating a profound story of faith. This mosque, located in the historic "Night Market" area opposite the Ma'la cemetery, derives its value not only from the grandeur of its construction but also from being a witness to a miraculous event, through which God supported His noble Prophet ﷺ at the beginning of his mission.

The mosque is named after a famous "prophetic miracle," narrated by historians and biographers. The accounts mention that the Prophet ﷺ called a tree that was in that location while he was in Mecca, and it came forth, splitting the ground (the earth opened for it) until it stood before him, greeted him, and then he commanded it to return to its place.

The mosque represents a tangible evidence of God's support for His Prophet ﷺ through clear signs and miracles, at a time when the Quraysh faced the call with denial. It was mentioned by prominent historians, such as Al-Azraqi and Al-Fakihi, in their works about the history of Mecca, accurately confirming its location in the valley of "Adhakhir," or what is known today as the "Gaza" and "Night Market" area. The mosque is situated in a highly strategic and historical area opposite the famous "Ma'la" cemetery, and close to the "Jinn Mosque," and is considered part of the historical route that the Prophet ﷺ and his companions used to navigate between the valleys and hills of northern Mecca.

From traditional construction to the Saudi era

The Tree Mosque has undergone several construction phases, reflecting the interest in the sites of prophetic miracles:

• The old architecture: For centuries, the mosque was built in the traditional Meccan style using brick, and it was small in size but significant in its symbolism.

• Modern development: In the prosperous Saudi era, specifically as part of the development projects surrounding the Grand Mosque, the mosque underwent a comprehensive reconstruction.

• The current design: Today, the mosque features a modern Islamic architectural façade that harmonizes with the identity of historical mosques in Mecca. Luxurious marble has been used in its facades, and it is equipped with a slender minaret overlooking the passersby on the way to the Grand Mosque, along with interior facilities that ensure comfort for worshippers, including air conditioning, lighting, and advanced sound systems.