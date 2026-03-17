المسجد في الوقت الحاضر.. مزارٌ للتدبر

اليوم، يمثل مسجد الشجرة، الذي يعرف حالياً بـ«مسجد الجندراوي»، محطة مهمة لزوار مكة المكرمة الراغبين في استحضار عبق السيرة، فالصلاة في هذا المكان ليست مجرد أداء لفريضة، بل هي رحلة روحية تعيد المصلّي إلى اللحظات الأولى لانتشار نور الإسلام.

وعلى رغم الزحف العمراني والتحسينات الكبيرة التي شهدتها منطقة الغزة وسوق الليل، ظل «مسجد الشجرة» محافظاً على اسمه ومكانه، ليكون منارةً تُذكّر الأجيال بأن هذه الأرض لم تكن مجرد جبال صماء، بل كانت تتفاعل مع وحي السماء ونبوة خاتم المرسلين.

ويظل مسجد الشجرة «أيقونة إيمانية» في قلب العاصمة المقدسة، يروي بلسان حاله كيف انقادت الطبيعة لأمر الله، وكيف بقيت ذكراها محفورة في ذاكرة الأمة الإسلامية إلى الأبد.

في شعاب مكة، التي شهدت إرهاصات النبوة ومعجزاتها، يقف «مسجد الشجرة» معلماً بارزاً يختزل قصة إيمان عميقة. هذا المسجد، الذي يقع في منطقة «سوق الليل» التاريخية مقابل مقبرة المعلاة، لا تُستمد قيمته من ضخامة بنائه فحسب، بل من كونه شاهداً على حادثة إعجازية، أيد الله بها نبيه الكريم ﷺ في بداية دعوته.

وتعود تسمية المسجد إلى «معجزة نبوية» شهيرة، رواها المؤرخون وأصحاب السير. تذكر الروايات، أن النبي ﷺ دعا شجرة كانت في ذلك الموضع وهو في مكة، فأقبلت تخدّ الأرض (تنشق الأرض لها) حتى وقفت بين يديه، فسلمت عليه، ثم أمرها فرجعت إلى مكانها.

ويمثل المسجد دليلاً مادياً على تأييد الله لنبيه ﷺ بالآيات والمعجزات الحسنة، في وقت كانت فيه قريش تواجه الدعوة بالتكذيب، وذكره كبار المؤرخين، مثل الأزرقي والفاكهي، في مصنفاتهم عن أخبار مكة، مؤكدين موقعه بدقة في شعب «أذاخر»، أو ما يعرف اليوم بحي «الغزة» و«سوق الليل». ويقع المسجد في منطقة إستراتيجية وتاريخية للغاية مقابل مقبرة «المعلاة» الشهيرة، وعلى مقربة من «مسجد الجن»، ويعتبر جزءاً من المسار التاريخي الذي كان يسلكه النبي ﷺ وصحابته في التنقل بين أودية مكة وشعابها الشمالية.

من البناء التقليدي إلى العهد السعودي

مرّ مسجد الشجرة بعدة مراحل إنشائية، عكست الاهتمام بمواضع المعجزات النبوية:

• العمارة القديمة: ظل المسجد لقرون مبنياً على الطراز المكي التقليدي بالحجر الآجر، وكان صغيراً في مساحته، لكنه كبير في رمزيته.

• التطوير الحديث: في العهد السعودي الزاهر، وتحديداً ضمن مشاريع تطوير المنطقة المركزية المحيطة بالمسجد الحرام، حظي المسجد بإعادة بناء شاملة.

• التصميم الحالي: يتميز المسجد اليوم بواجهة معمارية إسلامية حديثة، تتناغم مع هوية المساجد التاريخية في مكة. تم استخدام الرخام الفاخر في واجهاته، وزُود بمئذنة رشيقة تطل على المارة في طريق المسجد الحرام، مع تجهيزات داخلية تضمن الراحة للمصلين من تكييف وإضاءة ونظم صوتية متطورة.