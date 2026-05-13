The Interior Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries held an emergency ministerial meeting yesterday in Riyadh, chaired by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Enhancing Coordination and Cooperation



The meeting was chaired by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, who led the Kingdom's delegation and welcomed the interior ministers, conveying the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting reviewed several security topics, including the rapid developments and changes occurring in the region, and ways to enhance coordination and joint security cooperation among member states, contributing to the support of the security and stability of the Council's countries.



The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi, and several senior officials from the interior ministries of the member states participated in the meeting.