عقد وزراء الداخلية بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، أمس، اجتماعاً وزارياً طارئاً في مدينة الرياض، برئاسة مملكة البحرين.

تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون


ورأس وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، وفد المملكة في الاجتماع، إذ رحب بوزراء الداخلية، ناقلاً لهم تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، واستعرض الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات الأمنية، ومنها ما تشهده المنطقة من مستجدات ومتغيرات متسارعة، وسبل تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون الأمني المشترك بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يسهم في دعم أمن واستقرار دول المجلس.


شارك في الاجتماع الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين بوزارات الداخلية بدول المجلس.