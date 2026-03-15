The traditional and popular markets are currently witnessing a remarkable movement and an increasing turnout from those seeking Eid al-Fitr essentials. These markets hold within their walls historical tales and authentic cultural heritage, as handmade crafts sparkle in every corner, carrying the fragrance of the past and the spirit of the place.

الأسواق أسهمت في دعم الاقتصاد المحلي عبر تمكين الحرفيين والبائعين من عرض منتجاتهم وتسويقها.

Historically, popular markets have been a pivotal part of the community's life; they were not merely places for buying and selling, but vibrant spaces for social interaction, exchanging news, and strengthening ties between villages and provinces. They have also contributed to supporting the local economy by enabling artisans and vendors to showcase and market their products, which has helped preserve many traditional crafts and ensure their continuity to this day.

Movement and Activity

لازالت الأسواق الشعبية تحافظ على حضورها وتظل وجهة مفضلة لكثير من الأسر.

Despite the spread of modern shopping malls, these markets continue to maintain their presence and remain a preferred destination for many families, due to the diverse goods and products related to the celebration of Eid. Some even make it a point to visit them annually, enjoying their lively and active atmosphere.



These markets clearly reflect the authenticity of the region and its cultural spirit, making a visit during the month of Ramadan an unforgettable experience that combines the joy of shopping with enhancing social connections and enriching the economic, tourist, and cultural experience.