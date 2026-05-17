عيَّن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الويلزي مات كروكر مديراً تنفيذياً لكرة القدم، خلفاً للمغربي ناصر لارغيت الذي انتهت مهام عمله.


ويُعد كروكر من القيادات التنفيذية المتخصصة في تطوير منظومات كرة القدم، حيث يمتلك الخبرة في بناء النماذج الفنية المتكاملة، وتطوير المواهب، ورفع كفاءة العمل الفني، حيث عمل في عددٍ من أبرز المؤسسات الكروية، من بينها الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، والاتحاد الأمريكي لكرة القدم، إضافةً إلى عدد من الأندية العالمية.


ويرتبط اسم كروكر بعددٍ من النجاحات البارزة في قطاع الفئات السنية، إذ ساهم خلال عمله في الاتحاد الإنجليزي في تطوير منظومة فنية مستدامة للفئات السنية وتنفيذ النموذج الفني للمنتخبات السنية (England DNA)، وتعزيز مسارات اكتشاف وتطوير المواهب، ورفع جودة البرامج الفنية والتدريبية، ما أسهم في تحقيق المنتخبات السنية نجاحات على المستويين العالمي والأوروبي، من أبرزها الفوز بكأس العالم تحت 17 و20 عاماً في 2017، وبطولة أوروبا تحت 19 عاماً في 2019.


كما قاد كروكر، خلال عمله مديراً رياضياً للاتحاد الأمريكي لكرة القدم، عملية تحول فني شاملة عبر بناء نموذج فني موحد تحت مسمى «U.S. Way»، إلى جانب الإشراف على إنشاء مركز تدريبي وطني متكامل يُعد من بين الأكثر تطوراً على مستوى العالم، ويخدم أكثر من 27 منتخباً وطنياً.


ويمتاز كروكر بخبرة كبيرة في تطوير الأكاديميات وبناء مسارات اللاعبين، حيث أسهم خلال فترة عمله مع نادي ساوثهامبتون في الإشراف على واحدةٍ من أبرز منظومات اكتشاف وتطوير المواهب في أوروبا، التي ساهمت في بروز عددٍ من النجوم في كرة القدم العالمية.


ويأتي تعيين كروكر ضمن نهج الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الهادف إلى تطوير وتعزيز العمل الفني، وبناء نموذج مستدام يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات كرة القدم السعودية.