عيَّن الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الويلزي مات كروكر مديراً تنفيذياً لكرة القدم، خلفاً للمغربي ناصر لارغيت الذي انتهت مهام عمله.
ويُعد كروكر من القيادات التنفيذية المتخصصة في تطوير منظومات كرة القدم، حيث يمتلك الخبرة في بناء النماذج الفنية المتكاملة، وتطوير المواهب، ورفع كفاءة العمل الفني، حيث عمل في عددٍ من أبرز المؤسسات الكروية، من بينها الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، والاتحاد الأمريكي لكرة القدم، إضافةً إلى عدد من الأندية العالمية.
ويرتبط اسم كروكر بعددٍ من النجاحات البارزة في قطاع الفئات السنية، إذ ساهم خلال عمله في الاتحاد الإنجليزي في تطوير منظومة فنية مستدامة للفئات السنية وتنفيذ النموذج الفني للمنتخبات السنية (England DNA)، وتعزيز مسارات اكتشاف وتطوير المواهب، ورفع جودة البرامج الفنية والتدريبية، ما أسهم في تحقيق المنتخبات السنية نجاحات على المستويين العالمي والأوروبي، من أبرزها الفوز بكأس العالم تحت 17 و20 عاماً في 2017، وبطولة أوروبا تحت 19 عاماً في 2019.
كما قاد كروكر، خلال عمله مديراً رياضياً للاتحاد الأمريكي لكرة القدم، عملية تحول فني شاملة عبر بناء نموذج فني موحد تحت مسمى «U.S. Way»، إلى جانب الإشراف على إنشاء مركز تدريبي وطني متكامل يُعد من بين الأكثر تطوراً على مستوى العالم، ويخدم أكثر من 27 منتخباً وطنياً.
ويمتاز كروكر بخبرة كبيرة في تطوير الأكاديميات وبناء مسارات اللاعبين، حيث أسهم خلال فترة عمله مع نادي ساوثهامبتون في الإشراف على واحدةٍ من أبرز منظومات اكتشاف وتطوير المواهب في أوروبا، التي ساهمت في بروز عددٍ من النجوم في كرة القدم العالمية.
ويأتي تعيين كروكر ضمن نهج الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الهادف إلى تطوير وتعزيز العمل الفني، وبناء نموذج مستدام يواكب أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات كرة القدم السعودية.
The Saudi Football Federation has appointed Welshman Matt Crocker as the Executive Director of Football, succeeding Moroccan Nasser Larguet, whose term has ended.
Crocker is considered an executive leader specialized in developing football systems, possessing expertise in building integrated technical models, developing talents, and enhancing the efficiency of technical work. He has worked with several prominent football organizations, including the English Football Association, the American Football Association, as well as various global clubs.
Crocker's name is associated with several notable successes in the youth sector, as he contributed during his tenure at the English Football Association to developing a sustainable technical system for youth categories and implementing the technical model for youth teams (England DNA), enhancing pathways for discovering and developing talents, and improving the quality of technical and training programs, which led to youth teams achieving successes at both the global and European levels, most notably winning the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups in 2017, and the Under-19 European Championship in 2019.
Additionally, Crocker led a comprehensive technical transformation during his time as the Sporting Director of the American Football Association by building a unified technical model under the name "U.S. Way," along with overseeing the establishment of a comprehensive national training center considered one of the most advanced in the world, serving more than 27 national teams.
Crocker has extensive experience in developing academies and building player pathways, having contributed during his time with Southampton FC to overseeing one of the most prominent talent discovery and development systems in Europe, which has helped several stars emerge in global football.
The appointment of Crocker aligns with the Saudi Football Federation's approach aimed at developing and enhancing technical work, and building a sustainable model that keeps pace with the best global practices, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi football.