The Saudi Football Federation has appointed Welshman Matt Crocker as the Executive Director of Football, succeeding Moroccan Nasser Larguet, whose term has ended.



Crocker is considered an executive leader specialized in developing football systems, possessing expertise in building integrated technical models, developing talents, and enhancing the efficiency of technical work. He has worked with several prominent football organizations, including the English Football Association, the American Football Association, as well as various global clubs.



Crocker's name is associated with several notable successes in the youth sector, as he contributed during his tenure at the English Football Association to developing a sustainable technical system for youth categories and implementing the technical model for youth teams (England DNA), enhancing pathways for discovering and developing talents, and improving the quality of technical and training programs, which led to youth teams achieving successes at both the global and European levels, most notably winning the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups in 2017, and the Under-19 European Championship in 2019.



Additionally, Crocker led a comprehensive technical transformation during his time as the Sporting Director of the American Football Association by building a unified technical model under the name "U.S. Way," along with overseeing the establishment of a comprehensive national training center considered one of the most advanced in the world, serving more than 27 national teams.



Crocker has extensive experience in developing academies and building player pathways, having contributed during his time with Southampton FC to overseeing one of the most prominent talent discovery and development systems in Europe, which has helped several stars emerge in global football.



The appointment of Crocker aligns with the Saudi Football Federation's approach aimed at developing and enhancing technical work, and building a sustainable model that keeps pace with the best global practices, contributing to achieving the objectives of Saudi football.