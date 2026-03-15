شهدت محافظة تثليث انطلاق فعالية «مدار»، إحدى المبادرات المجتمعية التي تهدف إلى تفعيل المساحات العامة وتحويلها إلى بيئات حيوية تجمع بين الثقافة والتفاعل المجتمعي، وذلك ضمن مسار التصميم الحضري في أجاويد4.

وجاءت فكرة فعالية «مدار» لتحويل موقع كان يُعد فراغاً شبه مهجور إلى مساحة نابضة بالحياة تحتضن الأنشطة المجتمعية والمبادرات التطوعية والفعاليات الثقافية، بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة الحياة وخلق نقطة تجمع للأهالي والزوار في أجواء رمضانية مميزة.

وتضم الفعالية مساراً للمشي يعزز نمط الحياة الصحي، إلى جانب أركان متنوعة للأنشطة المجتمعية والمبادرات المحلية، إضافة إلى عناصر تصميمية مستوحاة من الهوية المحلية للمحافظة، مما يعكس البعد الحضري والجمالي للموقع.

وتهدف الفعالية إلى تعزيز مشاركة المجتمع في صناعة المشهد الحضري، وإحياء المواقع غير المستغلة وتحويلها إلى وجهات جاذبة تخدم الأهالي، إضافة إلى دعم المبادرات المجتمعية وإتاحة مساحة لها للتفاعل مع المجتمع.

وتأتي فعالية «مدار» ضمن الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز الحراك المجتمعي في محافظة تثليث، وإبراز الهوية المحلية للمكان، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تحسين جودة الحياة وتفعيل دور المجتمع في تنمية المدن.