The Al-Thulayyil Governorate witnessed the launch of the "Madar" event, one of the community initiatives aimed at activating public spaces and transforming them into vibrant environments that combine culture and community interaction, as part of the urban design pathway in Ajawid4.

The idea of the "Madar" event came to transform a site that was considered a semi-abandoned space into a lively area that hosts community activities, volunteer initiatives, and cultural events, contributing to enhancing the quality of life and creating a gathering point for residents and visitors in a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere.

The event includes a walking path that promotes a healthy lifestyle, along with various corners for community activities and local initiatives, in addition to design elements inspired by the local identity of the governorate, reflecting the urban and aesthetic dimension of the site.

The event aims to enhance community participation in shaping the urban scene, revive underutilized sites, and transform them into attractive destinations that serve the residents, in addition to supporting community initiatives and providing space for them to interact with the community.

The "Madar" event is part of efforts aimed at enhancing community movement in Al-Thulayyil Governorate and highlighting the local identity of the place, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life and activate the role of the community in urban development.