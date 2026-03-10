أكد عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الدكتور عبدالله المطلق، أن مريض الزهايمر لا صيام عليه ولا صلاة ولا كفارة؛ باعتبار ارتفاع التكليف عنه، ولم يمنع الشيخ المطلق أولاده والمشرفين على خدمته من الصدقة عنه، إلا أنه لا كفارة عليه طالما ثبت بالتقارير الطبية أنه مصاب بالزهايمر ولا أمل في برئه منه.