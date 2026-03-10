Member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, confirmed that a patient with Alzheimer's is not required to fast, pray, or perform expiation; considering that the obligation is lifted from him. However, Sheikh Al-Mutlaq did not prevent his children and those supervising his care from giving charity on his behalf, but there is no expiation required as long as medical reports confirm that he is suffering from Alzheimer's and there is no hope for his recovery.