أكد عضو هيئة كبار العلماء الدكتور عبدالله المطلق، أن مريض الزهايمر لا صيام عليه ولا صلاة ولا كفارة؛ باعتبار ارتفاع التكليف عنه، ولم يمنع الشيخ المطلق أولاده والمشرفين على خدمته من الصدقة عنه، إلا أنه لا كفارة عليه طالما ثبت بالتقارير الطبية أنه مصاب بالزهايمر ولا أمل في برئه منه.
Member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Dr. Abdullah Al-Mutlaq, confirmed that a patient with Alzheimer's is not required to fast, pray, or perform expiation; considering that the obligation is lifted from him. However, Sheikh Al-Mutlaq did not prevent his children and those supervising his care from giving charity on his behalf, but there is no expiation required as long as medical reports confirm that he is suffering from Alzheimer's and there is no hope for his recovery.