The Council of Ministers held its session today (Tuesday) -via video conference- chaired by the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



At the beginning of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Council of Ministers on the content of the phone calls that took place over the past few days with leaders of several brotherly and friendly countries, as part of the ongoing consultations regarding the developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.



The Council strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and several Arab, Islamic, and friendly nations, as well as the insistence on threatening security and stability and the blatant violation of international charters and laws by attacking civilian targets, airports, and oil facilities.



The Council affirmed the Kingdom's full right to take measures that ensure the protection of its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and to deter aggression, praising in this context the capabilities of the Saudi air defenses in intercepting and destroying hostile missiles and drones that attempted to target sites and facilities within the homeland.

Confronting Current Regional Challenges



Minister of Media Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, in his statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, explained that the Council of Ministers reviewed the continuous role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stemming from its supportive approach to solidarity, cooperation, and coordination with its Gulf and Arab surroundings regarding the current regional challenges, appreciating in this context the contents of the joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, and the ministerial meeting of the Arab League, which condemned the brutal Iranian attacks.

Celebrating "Flag Day" and Enhancing Charitable Work



Subsequently, the Council discussed several reports related to local affairs, noting the recommendations issued by the 33rd annual meeting of the governors, which focused on ways to support development opportunities, enhance the capabilities of various sectors, and continue to develop developmental services.



The Council addressed the state's keen interest in enhancing the charitable work system, instilling values of giving, and providing a model to be emulated in the fields of charity and solidarity, praising in this regard the success of the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work, thus continuing its achievements from previous years.



The Council considered the celebration of "Flag Day," which coincides with today (Wednesday) March 11, as a confirmation of pride in its significance and symbolism in the history of the Saudi state in terms of establishment, unification, and construction, as well as its embodiment of the steadfast principles and national identity in the Kingdom.

Decisions



The Council reviewed the topics listed on its agenda, including subjects that the Shura Council participated in studying, as well as the conclusions reached by both the Political and Security Affairs Council and the Economic and Development Affairs Council, the General Committee of the Council of Ministers, and the Experts Authority at the Council of Ministers regarding them. The Council concluded the following:



• Authorizing the Minister of Foreign Affairs -or his representative- to negotiate with the Malaysian side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding concerning political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, and to sign it.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding in the field of training between the Ministry of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Justice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the World Intellectual Property Organization regarding the publication of judicial rulings.



• Approving two memoranda of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Ministry of Tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both the Tourism Agency in Hungary, and the Ministry of Tourism, Postal Services, Cooperation, Exhibitions, and Information and Tourism Investment Attraction in the Republic of San Marino.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Planning in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Sustainable Development in the Kingdom of Bahrain for cooperation in the fields of sustainable development.



• Approving agreements between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both the Syrian Arab Republic and the Eastern Republic of Uruguay regarding the encouragement and protection of investments.



• Approving a memorandum of understanding between the General Authority for Real Estate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority for Regulating the Real Estate Sector in the State of Qatar for cooperation in the real estate field.



• Approving the establishment of the Royal Institute for Anthropology and Cultural Studies.



• Approving the organization of King Fahd National Library.



• Approving the "Muscat Document on the Rules for Protecting Children During the Investigation Phase in the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries" as mandatory, which was adopted by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its 44th session held in Doha.



• Approving the designation of the year 2026 as "The Year of Artificial Intelligence."



• Directing the necessary actions regarding several topics listed on the Council of Ministers' agenda, including annual reports for the Asir Development Authority, the Human Resources Development Fund, the Social Development Bank, and the Saudi Export-Import Bank.

Promotions



• Approving promotions to the positions of "Ambassador" and "Minister Plenipotentiary," and the "14th rank" as follows:



The following individuals were promoted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Fahd bin Salem bin Faisal Abuthnein to the position of "Ambassador," Khalil bin Ahmed bin Ali Flatih Admawi to the position of "Ambassador," Mutashar bin Ratyian bin Zaal Al-Anzi to the position of "Minister Plenipotentiary," Ali bin Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Othman to the position of "Minister Plenipotentiary," Ahlam bint Abdulrahman bin Abdulqader Yinkasar to the position of "Minister Plenipotentiary," Mishal bin Muteb bin Saad Al-Otaibi to the position of "Minister Plenipotentiary," promotion of Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Nuwaiser to the position of "Security Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Interior, promotion of Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Qaid to the position of "Legal Issues Research Advisor" at the 14th rank in Public Security, promotion of Bassam bin Manawer bin Jaaf Al-Anzi to the position of "Business Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of National Guard, promotion of Dr. Fares bin Mohammed bin Hamoud Al-Aslami Al-Shammari to the position of "Business Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, promotion of Ibrahim bin Saad bin Ibrahim Al-Areeni Al-Subaie to the position of "Business Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Finance, promotion of Ibrahim bin Nasser bin Mohammed Al-Thunayan to the position of "Financial Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Finance, and promotion of Hamad bin Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Ghoteimel to the position of "Economic Advisor" at the 14th rank in the Ministry of Finance.