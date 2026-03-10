عقد مجلس الوزراء جلسته اليوم (الثلاثاء) -عبر الاتصال المرئي- برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.


وفي بداية الجلسة أطلع ولي العهد مجلس الوزراء على فحوى الاتصالات الهاتفية التي جرت خلال الأيام الماضية مع قادة عدد من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة، في إطار التشاور المستمر حول مستجدات الأوضاع بالمنطقة، وتداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليميين والدوليين.


وأدان المجلس بشدة الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على المملكة العربية السعودية ودول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعدد من الدول العربية والإسلامية والصديقة، والإصرار على تهديد الأمن والاستقرار، والانتهاك السافر للمواثيق الدولية والقانون الدولي، بمهاجمة الأعيان المدنية والمطارات والمنشآت النفطية.


وأكد المجلس احتفاظ المملكة بحقها الكامل في اتّخاذ الإجراءات التي تكفل حماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها وردع العدوان، مشيداً في هذا الإطار بقدرات الدفاعات الجوية السعودية في اعتراض وتدمير صواريخ ومسيّرات معادية حاولت استهداف مواقع ومنشآت داخل الوطن.

مواجهة التحديات الإقليمية الراهنة


وأوضح وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، في بيانه لوكالة الأنباء السعودية عقب الجلسة، أن مجلس الوزراء استعرض الدور المتواصل للمملكة العربية السعودية النابع من نهجها الداعم للتضامن والتعاون والتنسيق مع محيطها الخليجي والعربي تجاه التحديات الإقليمية الراهنة، مقدّراً في هذا السياق ما اشتمل عليه الاجتماع الوزاري المشترك بين مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والاتحاد الأوروبي، والاجتماع الوزاري لمجلس جامعة الدول العربية، من مضامين أدانت الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة.

الاحتفاء بـ«يوم العَلَم» وتعزيز العمل الخيري


وتناول المجلس إثر ذلك عدداً من التقارير ذات الصلة بالشأن المحلي، منوهاً بما صدر عن الاجتماع السنوي الـ33 لأمراء المناطق من توصيات ركّزت في مجملها على سبل دعم فرص التنمية، وتعزيز ممكّنات مختلف القطاعات، والاستمرار في تطوير الخدمات التنموية.


وتطرق المجلس إلى ما توليه الدولة من حرص واهتمام بتعزيز منظومة العمل الخيري، وترسيخ قيم البذل وتقديم نموذج يُحتذى به في مجالات العطاء والتكافل، مشيداً في هذا الصدد بنجاح النسخة السادسة من الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري، مواصلةً بذلك نجاحاتها المتحققة في الأعوام الماضية.


وعدّ مجلس الوزراء الاحتفاء بـ«يوم العَلَم» الذي يوافق اليوم (الأربعاء) 11 مارس، تأكيداً على الاعتزاز بدلالته ورمزيته في تاريخ الدولة السعودية تأسيساً وتوحيداً وبناءً، وبمضامينه المجسّدة للثوابت الراسخة والهوية الوطنية في المملكة.

قرارات


اطّلع المجلس على الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، من بينها موضوعات اشترك مجلس الشورى في دراستها، كما اطّلع على ما انتهى إليه كل من مجلسَي الشؤون السياسية والأمنية، والشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية، واللجنة العامة لمجلس الوزراء، وهيئة الخبراء بمجلس الوزراء في شأنها، وقد انتهى المجلس إلى ما يلي:


• تفويض وزير الخارجية -أو من ينيبه- بالتباحث مع الجانب الماليزي في شأن مشروع مذكرة تفاهم في شأن المشاورات السياسية بين وزارة خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة خارجية ماليزيا، والتوقيع عليه.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم في مجال التدريب بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية والمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة العدل في المملكة العربية السعودية والمنظمة العالمية للملكية الفكرية في شأن نشر الأحكام القضائية.


• الموافقة على مذكرتَي تفاهم للتعاون في مجال السياحة بين وزارة السياحة في المملكة العربية السعودية وكل من وكالة السياحة في المجر، ووزارة السياحة والبريد والتعاون والمعارض والمعلومات وجذب الاستثمارات السياحية في جمهورية سان مارينو.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط في المملكة العربية السعودية ووزارة التنمية المستدامة في مملكة البحرين للتعاون في مجالات التنمية المستدامة.


• الموافقة على اتفاقيتين بين المملكة العربية السعودية وكل من الجمهورية العربية السورية وجمهورية الأوروغواي الشرقية حول تشجيع وحماية الاستثمارات.


• الموافقة على مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للعقار في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة لتنظيم القطاع العقاري في دولة قطر للتعاون في المجال العقاري.


• الموافقة على تأسيس المعهد الملكي للأنثروبولوجيا والدراسات الثقافية.


• الموافقة على تنظيم مكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية.


• الموافقة على «وثيقة مسقط لقواعد حماية الطفل خلال مرحلة التحقيق بدول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية» بصفتها الإلزامية، التي اعتمدها المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الـ44 التي عقدت في مدينة الدوحة.


• الموافقة على تسمية عام 2026 «عام الذكاء الاصطناعي».


• التوجيه بما يلزم بشأن عدد من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال مجلس الوزراء، من بينها تقارير سنوية لهيئة تطوير منطقة عسير، وصندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، وبنك التنمية الاجتماعية، وبنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي.

ترقيات


• الموافقة على ترقيات إلى وظيفتَي «سفير» و«وزير مفوض»، والمرتبة «الرابعة عشرة» على النحو الآتي:


ترقية الآتية أسماؤهم بوزارة الخارجية فهد بن سالم بن فيصل أبوثنين إلى وظيفة «سفير»، خليل بن أحمد بن علي فلاتة أدماوي إلى وظيفة «سفير»، مطشر بن رطيان بن زعل العنزي إلى وظيفة «وزير مفوض»، علي بن عبدالرحمن بن علي آل عثمان إلى وظيفة «وزير مفوض»، أحلام بنت عبدالرحمن بن عبدالقادر ينكصار إلى وظيفة «وزير مفوض»، مشعل بن متعب بن سعد العتيبي إلى وظيفة «وزير مفوض»، ترقية محمد بن عبدالله بن ناصر النويصر إلى وظيفة «مستشار أمني» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة الداخلية، ترقية محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن سلمان القعيد إلى وظيفة «مستشار بحث قضايا» بالمرتبة الـ14 بالأمن العام، ترقية بسام بن مناور بن جاعف العنزي إلى وظيفة «مستشار أعمال» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة الحرس الوطني، ترقية الدكتورفارس بن محمد بن حمود الأسلمي الشمري إلى وظيفة «مستشار أعمال» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة البلديات والإسكان، ترقية إبراهيم بن سعد بن إبراهيم العريني السبيعي إلى وظيفة «مستشار أعمال» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة المالية، ترقية إبراهيم بن ناصر بن محمد آل ثنيان إلى وظيفة «مستشار مالي» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة المالية، ترقية حمد بن عبدالعزيز بن حمد الغطيمل إلى وظيفة «مستشار اقتصادي» بالمرتبة الـ14 بوزارة المالية.