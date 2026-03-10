أعلن المتحدث الرسمي لـ المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني السعودي أن فرق الدفاع المدني باشرت، صباح الثلاثاء 10 مارس 2026، حادث سقوط طائرة مسيّرة في أحد المواقع السكنية بمحافظة الزلفي.
وأوضح أن الحادث أسفر عن أضرار مادية محدودة في الموقع، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية، فيما تعاملت الفرق المختصة مع الواقعة وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.
The official spokesperson for the Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense announced that Civil Defense teams responded, on the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to an incident involving a drone crash in a residential area in the Al-Zulfi Governorate.
He clarified that the incident resulted in limited material damage at the site, with no human injuries reported, while the specialized teams handled the situation according to the established procedures.