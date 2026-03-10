أعلن المتحدث الرسمي لـ المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني السعودي أن فرق الدفاع المدني باشرت، صباح الثلاثاء 10 مارس 2026، حادث سقوط طائرة مسيّرة في أحد المواقع السكنية بمحافظة الزلفي.

وأوضح أن الحادث أسفر عن أضرار مادية محدودة في الموقع، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية، فيما تعاملت الفرق المختصة مع الواقعة وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.