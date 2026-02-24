اختتمت فعاليات مبادرة «مكان التاريخ» أعمال نسختها الثانية، أمس (الاثنين)، التي نفذتها وزارة الداخلية بمقر الوزارة القديم في العاصمة الرياض، ضمن برنامجها النوعي لإحياء المواقع المرتبطة بمراحل تأسيس العمل الأمني والتنظيم الإداري في الدولة.

المبادرة التي جاءت بتوجيهات وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، دشنت فعاليتها في عامها الثاني، بمقر الوزارة الأول في مدينة الرياض، الذي افتُتح لأول مره عام 1957م، بوصفه شاهداً على مرحلة مفصلية في مسيرة العمل الحكومي المؤسسي.

وأكدت الوزارة أن هذه المبادرة، التي تأتي في سياق الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس، تحمل دلالة وطنية تعكس ارتباط المؤسسة الأمنية بجذور الدولة السعودية الأولى، واستمرار دورها في دعم الاستقرار الوطني وتعزيز المنجزات التنموية، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

اختتام فعالية «مكان التاريخ» بمقر «الداخلية» الأول في العاصمة الرياض

وشهدت المبادرة فعاليات ثقافية منوعة وعروضاً عسكرية، إضافة إلى معايشة تخيلية لبيئة المبنى الإداري الأول في الرياض، بعد انتقال مقر الوزارة من مكة المكرمة، في خطوة تجسد البدايات الأولى للعمل الحكومي المؤسسي في العاصمة.

وتجسد مبادرة «مكان التاريخ»، اهتمام القيادة الرشيدة، بإحياء المواقع التاريخية المرتبطة بمسيرة العمل الأمني، وتعزيز حضورها في الذاكرة الوطنية، بما يعكس عمق الامتداد التاريخي للمؤسسات الأمنية ودورها في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار.

وتتزامن الفعالية مع يوم التأسيس، بمشاركة اجتماعية واسعة وحضور عدد من المسؤولين والمهتمين، حيث تهدف مبادرة «مكان التاريخ» إلى تهيئة وترميم المواقع التاريخية والأثرية والتراثية المرتبطة بأعمال وزارة الداخلية، وإبراز ما تمثله من شواهد على مراحل تطور العمل الأمني والتنظيم الإداري في الدولة السعودية.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن اختيار مقر وزارة الداخلية القديم لهذا العام يأتي ليجسد عنوانين متلازمين؛ أولهما بدايات الماضي المتمثلة في تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى، وثانيهما بدايات الحاضر المتمثلة في إنشاء أول مبنى حكومي في العاصمة الرياض مع انطلاق العمل الحكومي المؤسسي عام 1952م، مشيرة إلى أن الرابط بينهما يتمثل في العناية بالأمن بوصفه ركيزة ثابتة تعكس اهتمام الدولة بالإنسان، وصون حياته، وحفظ ممتلكاته، ورعايته.