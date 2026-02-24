اختتام فعالية «مكان التاريخ» بمقر «الداخلية» الأول في العاصمة الرياض

The activities of the "Place of History" initiative concluded its second edition yesterday (Monday), which was implemented by the Ministry of Interior at the old ministry headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, as part of its qualitative program to revive sites associated with the stages of establishing security work and administrative organization in the state.

The initiative, which came under the directives of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, launched its activities in its second year at the ministry's first headquarters in Riyadh, which was opened for the first time in 1957, serving as a witness to a pivotal stage in the journey of institutional government work.

The ministry confirmed that this initiative, which comes in the context of celebrating Founding Day, carries a national significance that reflects the connection of the security institution to the roots of the first Saudi state, and its ongoing role in supporting national stability and enhancing developmental achievements, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The initiative witnessed various cultural activities and military displays, in addition to a simulated experience of the environment of the first administrative building in Riyadh, following the ministry's relocation from Mecca, in a step that embodies the early beginnings of institutional government work in the capital.

The "Place of History" initiative reflects the wise leadership's interest in reviving historical sites associated with the journey of security work, and enhancing their presence in the national memory, reflecting the deep historical extension of security institutions and their role in establishing security and stability.

The event coincides with Founding Day, with wide social participation and the presence of several officials and interested parties, as the "Place of History" initiative aims to prepare and restore historical, archaeological, and heritage sites associated with the work of the Ministry of Interior, highlighting what they represent as evidence of the stages of development in security work and administrative organization in the Saudi state.

The ministry clarified that the choice of the old Ministry of Interior headquarters this year embodies two intertwined themes; the first being the beginnings of the past represented in the establishment of the first Saudi state, and the second being the beginnings of the present represented in the establishment of the first governmental building in the capital, Riyadh, with the launch of institutional government work in 1952, indicating that the link between them is represented in the care for security as a stable pillar that reflects the state's concern for the individual, safeguarding their life, protecting their property, and providing for their welfare.