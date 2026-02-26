The episode of the program "Al-Liwān" with Abdullah Al-Mudefer and his guest Walid Al-Faraj was not an ordinary episode; from the beginning to the end, it was "rigged" with "substantial" questions. The host, while I was following the state of "relaxation" he was in and the innocent smile covering his facial features, resembled an executioner, with his expression saying: "Oh Walid, did you come or did God bring you?"

- With every question, you could feel overwhelming joy coming from behind the screen through viewers saying: "May God brighten your face, Abdullah, go for it, don't spare him, let him see the disgrace of his actions and thoughts."

- Yes, my colleague Abdullah Al-Mudefer was a "professional" executioner, successfully choosing questions that were mostly accusations that had to be denied or proven, while others were framed in a luxurious context and an image formed in public opinion about Walid Al-Faraj, needing either confirmation or denial from him. Here, the confrontation became inevitable; an executioner found an irreplaceable prey, "to devour its fat, flesh, and bones," and this did not prevent him from also sucking its blood in front of another executioner with his own traits, who willingly accepted to be in the "dock of accusation," and we hear the executioner's voice sometimes sharp and sometimes gentle asking: "Do you confess, Walid, or do you not confess?"

- With the "confession chair," Walid Al-Faraj that evening was strong, tough, and composed, and in fact, he revealed through his answers and body language that he was not that "easy" character; he had enough experience and the "Egyptian" cunning that enabled him to "enter into the eyes of his opponents thoroughly," turning the tables on them, just as he turned them on the executioner Al-Mudefer, transforming himself into the executioner with his cold reactions and his boundless self-confidence. Most importantly, Walid Al-Faraj presented a beautiful and different image to the general public, that of someone at peace and forgiving with himself, a trait that was not inherent in him, and naturally, age has its judgments.

- This leads me to say: As much as Al-Mudefer was harsh, he provided "Abu Badr" with the service of a lifetime, as he was able to save his reputation with this very beautiful and immensely enjoyable encounter.