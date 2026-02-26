لم تكن حلقة برنامج «الليوان» مع عبدالله المديفر وضيفه وليد الفراج حلقة عادية، إنما كانت من بدايتها وحتى نهايتها «ملغّمة» بأسئلة «دسمة» كان المستضيف، أثناء متابعتي لحالة «الاسترخاء» التي كان عليها، والابتسامة البريئة التي تغطي ملامح وجهه، أشبه بالجلاد، ولسان حاله يقول: «يا وليد، أنت جيت ولا الله جابك».

- ومع كل سؤال، تجد فرحة غامرة تأتي من خلف الشاشة عبر مشاهدين وهم يقولون: «بيّض الله وجهك يا عبدالله، اتكِ عليه، لا ترحمه، خلّه يشوف سوءة أعماله وفكره».

- نعم، كان الزميل عبدالله المديفر جلاداً «محترفاً» وموفقاً بدرجة امتياز في اختيار أسئلة أغلبها اتهامات كان لا بد من نفيها أو إثباتها، وأخرى تمثلت في برواز فخم وصورة تشكلت لدى الرأي العام عن وليد الفراج، تحتاج منه إما تأكيدها أو نكرانها. وهنا أصبحت المواجهة حتمية؛ جلاد وجد فريسة لا تُعوَّض، «ليلتهم شحمها ولحمها وعظمها»، ولا يمنعه ذلك من أن يمص دمها أيضاً أمام جلاد آخر له سماته، قَبِل ورضخ بمحض إرادته أن يكون في قفص «الاتهام»، ونسمع صوت الجلاد بنبرة حادة أحياناً ورقيقة أحياناً أخرى يسأل: «تعترف يا وليد أم لا تعترف؟».

- ومع «كرسي الاعتراف» كان وليد الفراج في ذلك المساء قوياً، صلباً، متماسكاً، وهو في الحقيقة كشف من خلال أجوبته ولغة الجسد أنه ليس بتلك الشخصية «السهلة»، فلديه الخبرة الكافية والحنكة «المصرية» التي تمكنه من «الدخول في عيون خصومه طول عرض»، ويقلب الطاولة عليهم، كما قلبها على الجلاد المديفر، ليتحول هو إلى الجلاد بردود أفعاله الباردة وثقته في نفسه التي لا حدود لها. والأهم من ذلك كله أن وليد الفراج قدّم صورة جميلة مختلفة لدى عامة الناس، وهي صورة المتصالح والمتسامح مع نفسه، وهذه صفة لم تكن فيه، وبطبيعة الحال للسن أحكام.

- وهذا ما يدعوني إلى القول: بقدر ما كان المديفر قاسياً، إلا أنه قدّم لـ«أبو بدر» خدمة العمر، حيث استطاع إنقاذ سمعته بهذا اللقاء الجميل جداً والممتع جداً جداً.