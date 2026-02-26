تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لم تكن حلقة برنامج «الليوان» مع عبدالله المديفر وضيفه وليد الفراج حلقة عادية، إنما كانت من بدايتها وحتى نهايتها «ملغّمة» بأسئلة «دسمة» كان المستضيف، أثناء متابعتي لحالة «الاسترخاء» التي كان عليها، والابتسامة البريئة التي تغطي ملامح وجهه، أشبه بالجلاد، ولسان حاله يقول: «يا وليد، أنت جيت ولا الله جابك».
- ومع كل سؤال، تجد فرحة غامرة تأتي من خلف الشاشة عبر مشاهدين وهم يقولون: «بيّض الله وجهك يا عبدالله، اتكِ عليه، لا ترحمه، خلّه يشوف سوءة أعماله وفكره».
- نعم، كان الزميل عبدالله المديفر جلاداً «محترفاً» وموفقاً بدرجة امتياز في اختيار أسئلة أغلبها اتهامات كان لا بد من نفيها أو إثباتها، وأخرى تمثلت في برواز فخم وصورة تشكلت لدى الرأي العام عن وليد الفراج، تحتاج منه إما تأكيدها أو نكرانها. وهنا أصبحت المواجهة حتمية؛ جلاد وجد فريسة لا تُعوَّض، «ليلتهم شحمها ولحمها وعظمها»، ولا يمنعه ذلك من أن يمص دمها أيضاً أمام جلاد آخر له سماته، قَبِل ورضخ بمحض إرادته أن يكون في قفص «الاتهام»، ونسمع صوت الجلاد بنبرة حادة أحياناً ورقيقة أحياناً أخرى يسأل: «تعترف يا وليد أم لا تعترف؟».
- ومع «كرسي الاعتراف» كان وليد الفراج في ذلك المساء قوياً، صلباً، متماسكاً، وهو في الحقيقة كشف من خلال أجوبته ولغة الجسد أنه ليس بتلك الشخصية «السهلة»، فلديه الخبرة الكافية والحنكة «المصرية» التي تمكنه من «الدخول في عيون خصومه طول عرض»، ويقلب الطاولة عليهم، كما قلبها على الجلاد المديفر، ليتحول هو إلى الجلاد بردود أفعاله الباردة وثقته في نفسه التي لا حدود لها. والأهم من ذلك كله أن وليد الفراج قدّم صورة جميلة مختلفة لدى عامة الناس، وهي صورة المتصالح والمتسامح مع نفسه، وهذه صفة لم تكن فيه، وبطبيعة الحال للسن أحكام.
- وهذا ما يدعوني إلى القول: بقدر ما كان المديفر قاسياً، إلا أنه قدّم لـ«أبو بدر» خدمة العمر، حيث استطاع إنقاذ سمعته بهذا اللقاء الجميل جداً والممتع جداً جداً.
The episode of the program "Al-Liwān" with Abdullah Al-Mudefer and his guest Walid Al-Faraj was not an ordinary episode; from the beginning to the end, it was "rigged" with "substantial" questions. The host, while I was following the state of "relaxation" he was in and the innocent smile covering his facial features, resembled an executioner, with his expression saying: "Oh Walid, did you come or did God bring you?"
- With every question, you could feel overwhelming joy coming from behind the screen through viewers saying: "May God brighten your face, Abdullah, go for it, don't spare him, let him see the disgrace of his actions and thoughts."
- Yes, my colleague Abdullah Al-Mudefer was a "professional" executioner, successfully choosing questions that were mostly accusations that had to be denied or proven, while others were framed in a luxurious context and an image formed in public opinion about Walid Al-Faraj, needing either confirmation or denial from him. Here, the confrontation became inevitable; an executioner found an irreplaceable prey, "to devour its fat, flesh, and bones," and this did not prevent him from also sucking its blood in front of another executioner with his own traits, who willingly accepted to be in the "dock of accusation," and we hear the executioner's voice sometimes sharp and sometimes gentle asking: "Do you confess, Walid, or do you not confess?"
- With the "confession chair," Walid Al-Faraj that evening was strong, tough, and composed, and in fact, he revealed through his answers and body language that he was not that "easy" character; he had enough experience and the "Egyptian" cunning that enabled him to "enter into the eyes of his opponents thoroughly," turning the tables on them, just as he turned them on the executioner Al-Mudefer, transforming himself into the executioner with his cold reactions and his boundless self-confidence. Most importantly, Walid Al-Faraj presented a beautiful and different image to the general public, that of someone at peace and forgiving with himself, a trait that was not inherent in him, and naturally, age has its judgments.
- This leads me to say: As much as Al-Mudefer was harsh, he provided "Abu Badr" with the service of a lifetime, as he was able to save his reputation with this very beautiful and immensely enjoyable encounter.