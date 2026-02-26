كشف تقرير صحفي اتجاه الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم لتعيين محمد وهبي مدرباً للمنتخب الأول خلفاً لمواطنه وليد الركراكي.

وبحسب شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، فإن وليد الركراكي قرر إنهاء مهمته مع المنتخب المغربي عقب فشل التتويج بكأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025، رغم النفي المتكرر من قبل الاتحاد المغربي لكرة القدم.

المدرب المغربي محمد وهبي
المدرب المغربي محمد وهبي

خليفة الركراكي

وأضافت أن الاتحاد المغربي عثر على خليفة الركراكي بالفعل وهو محمد وهبي، الذي من المتوقع أن يقود «أسود الأطلس» حتى مونديال 2026 على الأقل، وذلك بعد الإنجاز التاريخي الذي حققه بقيادة منتخب المغرب تحت 20 عاماً لتحقيق لقب كأس العالم بعد التفوق على الأرجنتين 2-0 في المباراة النهائية.

اختيار غير متوقع

وتابعت أن طارق السكتيوي، الذي قاد المغرب للفوز بلقبي أمم أفريقيا للمحليين وكأس العرب إلى جانب برونزية أولمبياد باريس، كان أبرز المرشحين لخلافة وليد الركراكي، إلى جانب طرح اسم المدرب الإسباني تشافي، لكن الاتحاد المغربي فضل اختيار محمد وهبي في النهاية، ونظراً لافتقاره للخبرة في إدارة منتخب كبير، سيتعين عليه إثبات جدارته، وسيبدأ بمباراتين وديتين ضد الإكوادور وباراغواي.