A press report revealed that the Moroccan Football Federation is set to appoint Mohamed Wahbi as the coach of the national team, succeeding his compatriot Walid Regragui.

According to the French network "Foot Mercato," Walid Regragui decided to end his mission with the Moroccan national team following the failure to win the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, despite repeated denials from the Moroccan Football Federation.

Regragui's Successor

It added that the Moroccan Federation has indeed found Regragui's successor in Mohamed Wahbi, who is expected to lead the "Atlas Lions" at least until the 2026 World Cup, following the historic achievement he accomplished by leading the Moroccan U-20 team to win the World Cup after defeating Argentina 2-0 in the final match.

Unexpected Choice

It continued that Tarek Skitiwi, who led Morocco to win the African Nations Championship and the Arab Cup, as well as a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, was the top candidate to succeed Walid Regragui, along with the name of Spanish coach Xavi being mentioned. However, the Moroccan Federation ultimately preferred to choose Mohamed Wahbi. Given his lack of experience in managing a major national team, he will need to prove his worth, starting with two friendly matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.