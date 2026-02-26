The Administrative Court issued a ruling in favor of the Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe, which halted the implementation of the decision by the Musicians' Syndicate that prevented her from singing in Egypt, obliging the syndicate to cover the costs and attorney fees, granting Haifa the full right to perform her concerts within the country.

The syndicate filed an appeal before the Supreme Administrative Court against the issued ruling, and the latter set a session for June 1st to consider the appeal, according to Article 50 of the State Council Law No. 47 of 1972, which states that the appeal does not suspend the execution of the ruling except by permission from the Appeals Examination Circuit.

A new session determines the fate of Haifa Wehbe's singing in Egypt

For his part, the artist's lawyer confirmed in press statements that the ruling allows Haifa Wehbe to sing in Egypt at any time, emphasizing that the appeal filed by the syndicate before the Supreme Administrative Court does not result in suspending the execution of the ruling, noting that a session has been set for June 1st to consider the appeal, while the ruling remains in effect until a final decision is made in the dispute.

Ongoing controversy over Haifa's singing

This development represents a new step in the crisis of preventing Haifa Wehbe from singing in Egypt, which has sparked widespread controversy in the artistic community, with the ruling in favor of the artist remaining in effect until a final decision is made on the appeal submitted by the syndicate.

Haifa Wehbe sues a famous doctor

On another note, Haifa Wehbe previously filed a lawsuit before the Cairo Economic Court against a well-known doctor, accusing him of using promotional videos of her without obtaining her consent.

Claiming compensation of 5 million pounds

Haifa is demanding civil compensation of 5 million pounds, considering that the exploitation of these videos represents a violation of her personal and commercial rights, affirming her commitment to protecting her image and legal interests.