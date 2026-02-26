أصدرت محكمة القضاء الإداري حكماً لصالح الفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، قضى بوقف تنفيذ قرار نقابة المهن الموسيقية الذي كان يمنعها من الغناء في مصر، مع إلزام النقابة بالمصروفات وأتعاب المحاماة، ما يمنح هيفاء الحق الكامل في أداء حفلاتها داخل البلاد.

تقدمت النقابة بطعن أمام المحكمة الإدارية العليا على الحكم الصادر، وحددت الأخيرة جلسة الأول من يونيو القادم لنظر الطعن، وفقاً للمادة 50 من قانون مجلس الدولة رقم 47 لسنة 1972، التي تنص على أن الطعن لا يوقف تنفيذ الحكم إلا بإذن من دائرة فحص الطعون.

جلسة جديدة تحدد مصير غناء هيفاء وهبي بمصر

من جانبه، أكد محامي الفنانة في تصريحات صحفية أن الحكم يتيح لهيفاء وهبي الغناء في مصر في أي وقت، مشدداً على أن الطعن الذي تقدمت به النقابة أمام المحكمة الإدارية العليا لا يترتب عليه وقف تنفيذ الحكم، مشيراً إلى أنه تم تحديد جلسة الأول من شهر يونيو لنظر الطعن، مع استمرار سريان الحكم لحين الفصل النهائي في النزاع.

استمرار الجدل حول غناء هيفاء

يشكل هذا التطور خطوة جديدة في أزمة منع هيفاء وهبي من الغناء داخل مصر، التي أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الوسط الفني، مع استمرار سريان الحكم لصالح الفنانة لحين الفصل النهائي في الطعن المقدم من النقابة.

هيفاء وهبي تقاضي طبيباً شهيراً

وعلى جانب آخر، رفعت هيفاء وهبي سابقاً دعوى أمام محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية ضد طبيب معروف، تتهمه فيها باستخدام فيديوهات إعلانية لها دون الحصول على موافقتها.

مطالبة بتعويض 5 ملايين جنيه

وتطالب هيفاء بتعويض مدني قدره 5 ملايين جنيه، معتبرة أن استغلال هذه الفيديوهات يمثل انتهاكاً لحقوقها الشخصية والتجارية، مؤكدة حرصها على حماية صورتها ومصالحها القانونية.