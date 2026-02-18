The Minister of Media, Salman Al-Dosari, today sponsored the signing of cooperation agreements between the Ministry of Media and 9 media companies, as part of the "Media Scholarship" program in the (Waeed) track, one of the tracks of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program. The agreements were signed with several private sector companies in the media field. The program is an economic empowerment tool for the sector, as it will provide 94 study seats distributed across academic and training programs, including: 21 seats for master's degrees in the UK, the USA, and Spain, 56 seats for bachelor's degrees in the USA and the UK, 11 seats for diploma programs in Canada and Spain, and 6 seats dedicated to training in the USA and Spain.



Esraa Al-Asiri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Media for Media Sector Development, confirmed that the Media Scholarship track allows companies to design scholarship programs that align with their actual employment needs; achieving a true alignment between educational outputs and labor market requirements, and enhancing the sustainability of the sector and its competitiveness both locally and internationally.



The signing of these agreements comes as an activation of the Media Scholarship track, which was launched at the end of the third quarter of 2025, as part of supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom to diversify the economy and increase the contribution of non-oil sectors, and to enhance the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for media and content production. The programs and available opportunities will be announced through the social media accounts of the participating companies, and applications can be submitted through the "Safiir" platform affiliated with the Ministry of Education.