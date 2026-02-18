رعى وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، اليوم، توقيع وزارة الإعلام اتفاقيات تعاون مع 9 شركات إعلامية، ضمن برنامج «ابتعاث الإعلام» في مسار (واعد)، أحد مسارات برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث. وجرى توقيع الاتفاقيات مع عدد من شركات القطاع الخاص في المجال الإعلامي. ويعد البرنامج أداة تمكين اقتصادي للقطاع، إذ سيتم توفير 94 مقعداً دراسياً موزعة على برامج أكاديمية وتدريبية، تشمل: 21 مقعداً لدرجة الماجستير في بريطانيا وأمريكا وإسبانيا، و56 مقعداً لدرجة البكالوريوس في أمريكا وبريطانيا، و11 مقعداً لبرامج الدبلوم في كندا وإسبانيا، و6 مقاعد مخصصة للتدريب في أمريكا وإسبانيا.


وأكدت وكيلة وزارة الإعلام لتطوير قطاع الإعلام إسراء عسيري أن مسار ابتعاث الإعلام يتيح للشركات تصميم برامج ابتعاث تتوافق مع احتياجاتها الفعلية للتوظيف؛ بما يحقق مواءمة حقيقية بين مخرجات التعليم ومتطلبات سوق العمل، ويعزز استدامة القطاع وقدرته التنافسية محلياً ودولياً.


ويأتي توقيع هذه الاتفاقيات تفعيلاً لمسار ابتعاث الإعلام الذي أُطلق في نهاية الربع الثالث من عام 2025م، في إطار دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 لتنويع الاقتصاد وزيادة مساهمة القطاعات غير النفطية، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي لصناعة الإعلام والمحتوى، إذ سيتم الإعلان عن البرامج والفرص المتاحة عبر حسابات الشركات المشاركة في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتقديم عليها من خلال منصة «سفير» التابعة لوزارة التعليم.