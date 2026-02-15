The Cabinet's approval, in its recent session, to form a permanent committee concerned with monitoring everything related to asbestos is a step that enhances national efforts to ban this highly dangerous material. This decision extends previous resolutions issued by the council in the years 1418 AH and 1421 AH, which stipulated the prohibition of the use, import, export, and manufacture of asbestos, in addition to its replacement in buildings and water networks and its safe disposal.

Several government entities supervise the removal operations, including the National Center for Meteorology and the Ministry of Municipalities, in line with international trends that have proven the dangers of asbestos to health and the environment.

Asbestos, or "rock wool," is a fibrous mineral that was used in construction and insulation materials due to its high heat resistance. However, studies have shown that it is a carcinogenic material that causes chronic respiratory diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis and mesothelioma, with symptoms appearing many years after exposure.

Experts warn that inhaling fine asbestos fibers leads to lung tissue scarring and shortness of breath, especially among workers in fields that relied on products containing this material. Research also indicates that asbestos is mined in South Africa, Finland, and Russia, and is used in thermal insulation for various applications, making handling it without strict precautions a significant risk to public health.