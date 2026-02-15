جاءت موافقة مجلس الوزراء، في جلسته المنعقدة أخيراً، على تشكيل لجنة دائمة تُعنى بمتابعة كل ما يتعلق بمادة الأسبستوس، في خطوة تعزّز الجهود الوطنية لحظر هذه المادة شديدة الخطورة. وامتداداً لقرارات سابقة أصدرها المجلس في عامي 1418هـ و1421هـ، والتي نصّت على منع استخدام الأسبستوس واستيراده وتصديره وتصنيعه، إضافة إلى استبداله في المباني وشبكات المياه والتخلص الآمن منه.
وتشرف عدة جهات حكومية على تنفيذ عمليات الإزالة، من بينها المركز الوطني للأرصاد، ووزارة البلديات.، وذلك تماشياً مع التوجهات الدولية التي أثبتت خطورة الأسبستوس على الصحة والبيئة.
ويُعد الأسبستوس، أو «الحرير الصخري»، من المعادن الليفية التي كانت تُستخدم في مواد البناء والعزل لمقاومتها العالية للحرارة، إلا أن الدراسات أثبتت أنه مادة مسرطنة تسبب أمراضاً رئوية مزمنة مثل تليّف الرئة وورم المتوسطة، وتظهر أعراضها بعد سنوات طويلة من التعرض.
ويحذر المختصون من أن استنشاق ألياف الأسبستوس الدقيقة يؤدي إلى تندّب أنسجة الرئة وضيق التنفس، خصوصاً لدى العاملين في المجالات التي كانت تعتمد على منتجات تحتوي على هذه المادة. كما تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الأسبستوس يُستخرج من مناجم في جنوب أفريقيا وفنلندا وروسيا، ويُستخدم في العزل الحراري لمختلف التطبيقات، مما يجعل التعامل معه دون احتياطات صارمة خطراً كبيراً على الصحة العامة.
The Cabinet's approval, in its recent session, to form a permanent committee concerned with monitoring everything related to asbestos is a step that enhances national efforts to ban this highly dangerous material. This decision extends previous resolutions issued by the council in the years 1418 AH and 1421 AH, which stipulated the prohibition of the use, import, export, and manufacture of asbestos, in addition to its replacement in buildings and water networks and its safe disposal.
Several government entities supervise the removal operations, including the National Center for Meteorology and the Ministry of Municipalities, in line with international trends that have proven the dangers of asbestos to health and the environment.
Asbestos, or "rock wool," is a fibrous mineral that was used in construction and insulation materials due to its high heat resistance. However, studies have shown that it is a carcinogenic material that causes chronic respiratory diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis and mesothelioma, with symptoms appearing many years after exposure.
Experts warn that inhaling fine asbestos fibers leads to lung tissue scarring and shortness of breath, especially among workers in fields that relied on products containing this material. Research also indicates that asbestos is mined in South Africa, Finland, and Russia, and is used in thermal insulation for various applications, making handling it without strict precautions a significant risk to public health.