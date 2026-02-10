رحَّبتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بالبيان الصادر عن وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية وعددٍ من الدول العربية والإسلامية، بإدانة قرارات وإجراءات حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانونية الهادفة إلى فرض «السيادة» الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية، في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الدكتور محمد العيسى، تحذيرَه من التداعيات الخطرة لتمادي قوّات حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في انتهاكاتها الإجرامية وازدرائها لكل القوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتقويضها جهود السلام، مؤكدًا في السياق على تحذير البيان من استمرار سياسات حكومة الاحتلال التوسّعية والإجراءات غير القانونية التي تنتهجها في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والتي تؤجّج العنف والصراع في المنطقة.

ودعا العيسى المجتمع الدولي لتحمُّل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، لوضع حدٍّ لانتهاكات حكومة الاحتلال، واتخاذ موقف جادٍّ وحازمٍ بإنفاذ قرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن، و«إعلان نيويورك» لحلّ الدولتين، المؤيد بقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية، بشأن حق الشعب الفلسطيني التاريخي الثابت في تقرير مصيره، وإقامة دولته، بوصفه السبيلَ الوحيدَ لتحقيق السلام العادل الشامل والدائم الذي يضمن الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة