رحَّبتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي بالبيان الصادر عن وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية وعددٍ من الدول العربية والإسلامية، بإدانة قرارات وإجراءات حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانونية الهادفة إلى فرض «السيادة» الإسرائيلية غير الشرعية، في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني.
وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الدكتور محمد العيسى، تحذيرَه من التداعيات الخطرة لتمادي قوّات حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في انتهاكاتها الإجرامية وازدرائها لكل القوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، وتقويضها جهود السلام، مؤكدًا في السياق على تحذير البيان من استمرار سياسات حكومة الاحتلال التوسّعية والإجراءات غير القانونية التي تنتهجها في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، والتي تؤجّج العنف والصراع في المنطقة.
ودعا العيسى المجتمع الدولي لتحمُّل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، لوضع حدٍّ لانتهاكات حكومة الاحتلال، واتخاذ موقف جادٍّ وحازمٍ بإنفاذ قرارات الشرعية الدولية، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن، و«إعلان نيويورك» لحلّ الدولتين، المؤيد بقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية، بشأن حق الشعب الفلسطيني التاريخي الثابت في تقرير مصيره، وإقامة دولته، بوصفه السبيلَ الوحيدَ لتحقيق السلام العادل الشامل والدائم الذي يضمن الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة
The Muslim World League welcomed the statement issued by the foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab and Islamic countries, condemning the illegal decisions and actions of the Israeli occupation government aimed at imposing illegal Israeli "sovereignty" in the occupied West Bank and displacing the Palestinian people.
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, renewed his warning about the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli occupation government's continued criminal violations and its contempt for all international and humanitarian laws and norms, undermining peace efforts. He emphasized in this context the warning in the statement regarding the ongoing expansionist policies of the occupation government and the illegal measures it adopts in the occupied West Bank, which fuel violence and conflict in the region.
Al-Issa called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to put an end to the violations of the occupation government and to take a serious and firm stance in enforcing international legitimacy resolutions, including Security Council resolutions, and the "New York Declaration" for a two-state solution, supported by the United Nations General Assembly resolution and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice regarding the Palestinian people's established historical right to self-determination and the establishment of their state, as the only way to achieve a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.