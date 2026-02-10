More than 400 enforcement officers carried out field monitoring operations in markets, slaughterhouses, and stores across various regions of Saudi Arabia as part of a comprehensive campaign in preparation for the month of Ramadan and to meet consumer needs efficiently. The intensified field supervision aimed to ensure compliance with food safety and product quality standards. The inspections resulted in the detection of 1,475 violations and warnings, the destruction of 19,936 kilograms of vegetables, fruits, and dates, and 1,605 kilograms of meat and poultry, in addition to 727 kilograms of fish. In terms of slaughterhouses, 970 cases of total destruction and 10,041 cases of partial destruction were recorded, in accordance with approved veterinary procedures.



The specialized teams also conducted tests for pesticide residues on agricultural products, examining 658 compliant samples against 5 non-compliant samples, which were dealt with according to regulations. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture launched a comprehensive monitoring campaign titled "Market and Slaughterhouse Readiness for the Ramadan Season" in the ministry's branches across various regions of the Kingdom, with the participation of regulatory authorities in the system to enhance trust and establish sound health practices among beneficiaries and service providers in markets and slaughterhouses.