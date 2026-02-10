نفذ أكثر من 400 مأمور ضبط عمليات مراقبة ميدانية على الأسواق والمسالخ والمتاجر في مختلف مناطق السعودية في إطار حملة شاملة استعدادا لشهر رمضان وتلبية احتياجات المستهلكين بكفاءة عالية، وتكثيف الرقابة الميدانية لضمان الالتزام يسلامة الأغذية وجودة المنتجات والسلع. وأسفرت الجولات عن رصد 1,475 مخالفة وإنذارًا، وإتلاف 19,936 كيلو جراما من الخضار والفواكه والتمور، و1,605 كيلو جرامات من اللحوم والدواجن، إضافة إلى 727 كيلو من الأسماك، وفي جانب المسالخ جرى تسجيل 970 حالة إعدام كلي، و10,041 حالة إعدام جزئي، وفق الإجراءات البيطرية المعتمدة.


كما أجرت الفرق المختصة فحوصات لمتبقيات المبيدات على المنتجات الزراعية، وتم فحص 658 عينة مطابقة، مقابل 5 عينات غير مطابقة وجرى التعامل معها وفق الأنظمة. وكانت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أطلقت حملة رقابية شاملة بعنوان «جاهزية الأسواق والمسالخ لموسم رمضان» في فروع الوزارة بمختلف مناطق المملكة، بمشاركة الجهات الرقابية في المنظومة وذلك لتعزيز الثقة، وترسيخ الممارسات الصحية السليمة لدى المستفيدين ومقدمي الخدمة في الأسواق والمسالخ.