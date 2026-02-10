نفذ أكثر من 400 مأمور ضبط عمليات مراقبة ميدانية على الأسواق والمسالخ والمتاجر في مختلف مناطق السعودية في إطار حملة شاملة استعدادا لشهر رمضان وتلبية احتياجات المستهلكين بكفاءة عالية، وتكثيف الرقابة الميدانية لضمان الالتزام يسلامة الأغذية وجودة المنتجات والسلع. وأسفرت الجولات عن رصد 1,475 مخالفة وإنذارًا، وإتلاف 19,936 كيلو جراما من الخضار والفواكه والتمور، و1,605 كيلو جرامات من اللحوم والدواجن، إضافة إلى 727 كيلو من الأسماك، وفي جانب المسالخ جرى تسجيل 970 حالة إعدام كلي، و10,041 حالة إعدام جزئي، وفق الإجراءات البيطرية المعتمدة.
كما أجرت الفرق المختصة فحوصات لمتبقيات المبيدات على المنتجات الزراعية، وتم فحص 658 عينة مطابقة، مقابل 5 عينات غير مطابقة وجرى التعامل معها وفق الأنظمة. وكانت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أطلقت حملة رقابية شاملة بعنوان «جاهزية الأسواق والمسالخ لموسم رمضان» في فروع الوزارة بمختلف مناطق المملكة، بمشاركة الجهات الرقابية في المنظومة وذلك لتعزيز الثقة، وترسيخ الممارسات الصحية السليمة لدى المستفيدين ومقدمي الخدمة في الأسواق والمسالخ.
More than 400 enforcement officers carried out field monitoring operations in markets, slaughterhouses, and stores across various regions of Saudi Arabia as part of a comprehensive campaign in preparation for the month of Ramadan and to meet consumer needs efficiently. The intensified field supervision aimed to ensure compliance with food safety and product quality standards. The inspections resulted in the detection of 1,475 violations and warnings, the destruction of 19,936 kilograms of vegetables, fruits, and dates, and 1,605 kilograms of meat and poultry, in addition to 727 kilograms of fish. In terms of slaughterhouses, 970 cases of total destruction and 10,041 cases of partial destruction were recorded, in accordance with approved veterinary procedures.
The specialized teams also conducted tests for pesticide residues on agricultural products, examining 658 compliant samples against 5 non-compliant samples, which were dealt with according to regulations. The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture launched a comprehensive monitoring campaign titled "Market and Slaughterhouse Readiness for the Ramadan Season" in the ministry's branches across various regions of the Kingdom, with the participation of regulatory authorities in the system to enhance trust and establish sound health practices among beneficiaries and service providers in markets and slaughterhouses.