أكدت المملكة العربية السعودية التزامها بتسريع بناء منظومة وطنية متكاملة لصناعة أشباه الموصلات، خلال انعقاد منتدى أشباه الموصلات في المملكة العربية السعودية الذي استضافته الرياض، بمشاركة واسعة من صناع القرار وكبرى الشركات التقنية العالمية والمستثمرين والخبراء والأكاديميين.

وشكّل المنتدى منصة إستراتيجية لمناقشة سبل تعزيز موقع المملكة في سلاسل القيمة العالمية لأشباه الموصلات، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الرامية إلى تنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز السيادة التقنية ودعم الصناعات المتقدمة.

وشهد الحدث حضور ومشاركة عدد من الشركات العالمية والإقليمية الرائدة، من بينها كوالكوم (Qualcomm)، لينوفو (Lenovo)، أمازون ويب سيرفيسز (AWS)، هيومين (HUMAIN)، EPIC Semi، JLL، داتافولت (Datavolt)، جو تيليكوم (Go Telecom)، ألتراسينس (UltraSense)، إلى جانب نخبة من الجهات ذات العلاقة، في مؤشر واضح على تنامي الاهتمام الدولي بالفرص الاستثمارية في قطاع أشباه الموصلات بالمملكة.

دعوة إلى خطة وطنية متكاملة بحلول 2030

وكان من أبرز محطات المنتدى الكلمة الرئيسية التي ألقاها الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لأشباه الموصلات في المملكة العربية السعودية الدكتور نويد شيرواني، تحت عنوان (دعوة إلى إطلاق خطة سعودية لتوطين أشباه الموصلات 2030).

وأكد الدكتور شيرواني الأهمية الإستراتيجية لتأسيس أطر وطنية منسقة لبناء قدرات محلية في مجال تصميم وتصنيع أشباه الموصلات، والحد من الاعتماد على سلاسل الإمداد الخارجية، بما يعزز من مرونة الاقتصاد الوطني واستدامته. كما شدد على ضرورة مواءمة السياسات، وتفعيل الشراكات الدولية المستهدفة، والاستثمار في تنمية الكفاءات الوطنية، مع التركيز على التنفيذ العملي لتسريع مسار التوطين.

محاور إستراتيجية لبناء منظومة متكاملة

وناقشت الجلسات الحوارية والعروض التقديمية عدداً من المحاور الجوهرية، من بينها تطوير المحتوى المحلي، وتمكين التصنيع المتقدم، وبناء رأس المال البشري، وتفعيل أطر التمويل والاستثمار، إضافة إلى الدور المحوري لأشباه الموصلات في دعم قطاعات الذكاء الاصطناعي، ومراكز البيانات، والحوسبة السحابية، والطاقة، والصناعات الذكية.

كما سلط المشاركون الضوء على أهمية التكامل بين القطاعين العام والخاص لتسريع نضج المنظومة الصناعية، وتهيئة بيئة جاذبة للاستثمار، وتعزيز القدرة التنافسية للمملكة على المستوى الإقليمي والعالمي.

شراكات إستراتيجية نحو سيادة رقمية مستدامة

وأتاح المنتدى مساحة للتفاعل المباشر بين صناع القرار في المملكة وقادة شركات التقنية العالمية، وجرى بحث فرص نقل المعرفة، وتوطين التقنيات، وتحديد أولويات الاستثمار، بما يدعم بناء قاعدة صناعية متقدمة ومستدامة.

ويعكس انعقاد المنتدى التوجه الوطني نحو تحقيق السيادة الرقمية، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة كمركز إقليمي للتقنيات المستقبلية، وترسيخ دعائم اقتصاد قائم على المعرفة والصناعات المتقدمة.

نبذة عن المنتدى

يعد منتدى أشباه الموصلات في المملكة العربية السعودية منصة صناعية رفيعة المستوى تجمع القيادات الحكومية وكبرى شركات التقنية والمستثمرين والأوساط الأكاديمية وشركاء المنظومة، بهدف دفع جهود التوطين وتعزيز الابتكار والتعاون في قطاع أشباه الموصلات، دعماً لمستهدفات رؤية 2030.