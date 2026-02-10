The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the establishment of a comprehensive national system for the semiconductor industry during the Semiconductor Forum held in Saudi Arabia, hosted by Riyadh, with broad participation from decision-makers, major global tech companies, investors, experts, and academics.

The forum served as a strategic platform to discuss ways to enhance the Kingdom's position in global semiconductor value chains, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the economy, enhancing technological sovereignty, and supporting advanced industries.

The event witnessed the attendance and participation of several leading global and regional companies, including Qualcomm, Lenovo, Amazon Web Services (AWS), HUMAIN, EPIC Semi, JLL, Datavolt, Go Telecom, UltraSense, along with a selection of relevant entities, indicating a clear increase in international interest in investment opportunities in the semiconductor sector in the Kingdom.

Call for a Comprehensive National Plan by 2030

One of the highlights of the forum was the keynote speech delivered by the CEO of the National Semiconductor Center in Saudi Arabia, Dr. Noyd Shirwani, titled "A Call to Launch a Saudi Plan for Semiconductor Localization 2030."

Dr. Shirwani emphasized the strategic importance of establishing coordinated national frameworks to build local capabilities in semiconductor design and manufacturing, reducing reliance on external supply chains, thereby enhancing the resilience and sustainability of the national economy. He also stressed the need to align policies, activate targeted international partnerships, and invest in the development of national competencies, focusing on practical implementation to accelerate the localization process.

Strategic Pillars for Building an Integrated System

The panel discussions and presentations addressed several key themes, including the development of local content, enabling advanced manufacturing, building human capital, activating financing and investment frameworks, in addition to the pivotal role of semiconductors in supporting sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centers, cloud computing, energy, and smart industries.

Participants also highlighted the importance of integration between the public and private sectors to accelerate the maturity of the industrial system, create an attractive investment environment, and enhance the Kingdom's competitiveness at both regional and global levels.

Strategic Partnerships Towards Sustainable Digital Sovereignty

The forum provided a space for direct interaction between decision-makers in the Kingdom and leaders of global tech companies, discussing opportunities for knowledge transfer, technology localization, and prioritizing investments, supporting the establishment of an advanced and sustainable industrial base.

The holding of the forum reflects the national direction towards achieving digital sovereignty, enhancing the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for future technologies, and establishing the foundations of a knowledge-based economy and advanced industries.

About the Forum

The Semiconductor Forum in Saudi Arabia is a high-level industrial platform that brings together government leaders, major tech companies, investors, academic circles, and ecosystem partners, aimed at driving localization efforts and enhancing innovation and collaboration in the semiconductor sector, in support of the goals of Vision 2030.