Reuters has revealed satellite images proving Ethiopia's involvement in hosting a secret camp to train thousands of fighters belonging to the Rapid Support Forces.

According to an internal memo reviewed by the agency, the UAE provided military supplies to the Rapid Support Forces in Ethiopia.

The camp, funded by the UAE in Ethiopia, includes a drone control center. It reported that the camp houses around 4,300 Rapid Support Forces fighters, including Ethiopians and citizens from South Sudan. The images confirmed increased activity at the Ethiopian camp in Benishangul near the border with Sudan.

According to the agency, the Sudanese army's accusation against the UAE of arming the Rapid Support Forces is credible among UN experts.

It revealed that trucks bearing the logo of a UAE company frequented the camp in Ethiopia, confirming that the UAE covered the costs of renovating an Ethiopian airport on the border with Sudan to supply the Rapid Support Forces.

According to satellite images published by Reuters, the camp represents the first direct evidence of Ethiopia's involvement in the Sudanese civil war, marking a dangerous development, as the camp provides the Rapid Support Forces with a large supply of new soldiers amid escalating fighting in the south of the country.



