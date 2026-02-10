كشفت وكالة «رويترز» صورا للأقمار الصناعية تثبت تورط إثيوبيا في استضافة معسكر سري لتدريب آلاف المقاتلين التابعين لقوات الدعم السريع.

وحسب مذكرة داخلية، اطلعت عليها الوكالة، فإن الإمارات وفرت الإمداد العسكري للدعم السريع في إثيوبيا.
ويضم المعسكر، الذي مولته الإمارات بإثيوبيا، مركز تحكم بالطائرات المسيرة.وأفادت بأن المعسكر يضم نحو 4300 مقاتل للدعم السريع ، بينهم إثيوبيين ومواطنين من جنوب السودان. وأكدت الصور وجود نشاط متزايد بالمعسكر الإثيوبي في بني شنقول قرب الحدود مع السودان.
وحسب الوكالة ، فإن اتهام الجيش السوداني للإمارات بتسليح الدعم السريع يجد مصداقية لدى الخبراء الأمميين.
وكشفت أن شاحنات تحمل شعار شركة إماراتية ترددت على المعسكر بإثيوبيا، مؤكدة أن الإمارات دفعت تكاليف تجديد مطار إثيوبي على حدود السودان لإمداد الدعم السريع.

ووفق صور الأقمار الصناعية التي نشرتها «رويترز»، يمثل المعسكر أول دليل مباشر على انخراط إثيوبيا في الحرب الأهلية السودانية ما يمثل تطورا خطيرا، إذ يوفر المعسكر لقوات الدعم السريع إمدادات كبيرة من الجنود الجدد مع تصاعد القتال في جنوب البلاد.