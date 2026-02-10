دعا الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى بناء هيكل أمني جديد في أوروبا بمشاركة روسيا. وشدد على أن الاتحاد الأوروبي بحاجة إلى اتخاذ موقف أكثر صرامة تجاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي يسعى، على حد وصفه، إلى تفكيك التكتل الأوروبي.
وتوقع ماكرون في مقابلة مع صحف بينها «لوموند»، و«فايننشال تايمز»، صداماً مع الرئيس الأمريكي هذا العام بشأن تنظيم الاتحاد الأوروبي للخدمات الرقمية، وهو ما قد يدفع واشنطن إلى فرض رسوم جمركية جديدة على الاتحاد.
وقال لصحيفة «إل باييس» الإسبانية: «سيتعين علينا إنشاء بنية أمنية جديدة في أوروبا بمشاركة روسيا»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تاس» الروسية.
وجدد ماكرون، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، دعوته للاتحاد الأوروبي إلى الاقتراض المشترك، مثل إصدار سندات اليورو، معتبرًا أن ذلك سيسمح لأوروبا بالاستثمار على نطاق واسع وتحدي هيمنة الدولار الأمريكي.
ودعا أوروبا إلى الاستعداد لمزيد من الخلافات مع الولايات المتحدة، والتعامل مع ما وصفه بـ«لحظة غرينلاند» باعتبارها جرس إنذار يدفع إلى تنفيذ إصلاحات اقتصادية طال انتظارها، وتعزيز القوة العالمية للتكتل الأوروبي.
وطالب ماكرون أوروبا بألا تخلط بين تراجع مؤقت في حدة التوتر مع واشنطن وبين تحوّل دائم، رغم ما يبدو أنه نهاية للخلافات المتعلقة بغرينلاند والتجارة والتكنولوجيا، بحسب ما نقلت «رويترز».
وأضاف الرئيس الفرنسي: «عندما يكون هناك عمل عدائي واضح، لا ينبغي أن ننحني أو نحاول التوصل إلى تسوية. لقد جربنا هذه الإستراتيجية لأشهر، ولم تنجح».
وشدد ماكرون على أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كانت «معادية لأوروبا بشكل علني»، وتسعى إلى تفكيك الاتحاد الأوروبي.
وقال: الولايات المتحدة ستهاجمنا، خلال الأشهر القادمة، وهذا أمر مؤكد بسبب تنظيم القطاع الرقمي، محذرًا من احتمال فرض رسوم جمركية أمريكية على الواردات، في حال لجأ الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى استخدام قانون الخدمات الرقمية للسيطرة على شركات التكنولوجيا.
ومن المقرر أن يعقد قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي قمة في بروكسل، الخميس، لبحث إجراءات تهدف إلى تعزيز اقتصاد الاتحاد وجعله أكثر قدرة على مواجهة الولايات المتحدة والصين على الساحة العالمية.
French President Emmanuel Macron called for the establishment of a new security framework in Europe with the participation of Russia. He emphasized that the European Union needs to take a firmer stance towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who he described as seeking to dismantle the European bloc.
In an interview with several newspapers, including "Le Monde" and "Financial Times," Macron anticipated a clash with the U.S. president this year regarding the EU's regulation of digital services, which could lead Washington to impose new tariffs on the Union.
He told the Spanish newspaper "El País": "We will have to create a new security structure in Europe with the participation of Russia," according to the Russian news agency "TASS."
Macron reiterated today (Tuesday) his call for the European Union to engage in joint borrowing, such as issuing euro bonds, arguing that this would allow Europe to invest widely and challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar.
He urged Europe to prepare for more disagreements with the United States and to treat what he described as the "Greenland moment" as a wake-up call to implement long-awaited economic reforms and strengthen the global power of the European bloc.
Macron urged Europe not to confuse a temporary easing of tensions with Washington with a permanent shift, despite what seems to be an end to disputes related to Greenland, trade, and technology, according to "Reuters."
He added: "When there is clear hostile action, we should not bow or try to reach a compromise. We have tried this strategy for months, and it has not worked."
Macron stressed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been "openly hostile to Europe" and seeks to dismantle the European Union.
He said: The United States will attack us in the coming months, which is certain due to the regulation of the digital sector, warning of the possibility of U.S. tariffs on imports if the EU resorts to using the Digital Services Act to control technology companies.
European Union leaders are set to hold a summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the Union's economy and making it more capable of facing the United States and China on the global stage.