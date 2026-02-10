دعا الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إلى بناء هيكل أمني جديد في أوروبا بمشاركة روسيا. وشدد على أن الاتحاد الأوروبي بحاجة إلى اتخاذ موقف أكثر صرامة تجاه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الذي يسعى، على حد وصفه، إلى تفكيك التكتل الأوروبي.


وتوقع ماكرون في مقابلة مع صحف بينها «لوموند»، و«فايننشال تايمز»، صداماً مع الرئيس الأمريكي هذا العام بشأن تنظيم الاتحاد الأوروبي للخدمات الرقمية، وهو ما قد يدفع واشنطن إلى فرض رسوم جمركية جديدة على الاتحاد.


وقال لصحيفة «إل باييس» الإسبانية: «سيتعين علينا إنشاء بنية أمنية جديدة في أوروبا بمشاركة روسيا»، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تاس» الروسية.


وجدد ماكرون، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، دعوته للاتحاد الأوروبي إلى الاقتراض المشترك، مثل إصدار سندات اليورو، معتبرًا أن ذلك سيسمح لأوروبا بالاستثمار على نطاق واسع وتحدي هيمنة الدولار الأمريكي.


ودعا أوروبا إلى الاستعداد لمزيد من الخلافات مع الولايات المتحدة، والتعامل مع ما وصفه بـ«لحظة غرينلاند» باعتبارها جرس إنذار يدفع إلى تنفيذ إصلاحات اقتصادية طال انتظارها، وتعزيز القوة العالمية للتكتل الأوروبي.


وطالب ماكرون أوروبا بألا تخلط بين تراجع مؤقت في حدة التوتر مع واشنطن وبين تحوّل دائم، رغم ما يبدو أنه نهاية للخلافات المتعلقة بغرينلاند والتجارة والتكنولوجيا، بحسب ما نقلت «رويترز».


وأضاف الرئيس الفرنسي: «عندما يكون هناك عمل عدائي واضح، لا ينبغي أن ننحني أو نحاول التوصل إلى تسوية. لقد جربنا هذه الإستراتيجية لأشهر، ولم تنجح».


وشدد ماكرون على أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كانت «معادية لأوروبا بشكل علني»، وتسعى إلى تفكيك الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وقال: الولايات المتحدة ستهاجمنا، خلال الأشهر القادمة، وهذا أمر مؤكد بسبب تنظيم القطاع الرقمي، محذرًا من احتمال فرض رسوم جمركية أمريكية على الواردات، في حال لجأ الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى استخدام قانون الخدمات الرقمية للسيطرة على شركات التكنولوجيا.


ومن المقرر أن يعقد قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي قمة في بروكسل، الخميس، لبحث إجراءات تهدف إلى تعزيز اقتصاد الاتحاد وجعله أكثر قدرة على مواجهة الولايات المتحدة والصين على الساحة العالمية.