French President Emmanuel Macron called for the establishment of a new security framework in Europe with the participation of Russia. He emphasized that the European Union needs to take a firmer stance towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who he described as seeking to dismantle the European bloc.



In an interview with several newspapers, including "Le Monde" and "Financial Times," Macron anticipated a clash with the U.S. president this year regarding the EU's regulation of digital services, which could lead Washington to impose new tariffs on the Union.



He told the Spanish newspaper "El País": "We will have to create a new security structure in Europe with the participation of Russia," according to the Russian news agency "TASS."



Macron reiterated today (Tuesday) his call for the European Union to engage in joint borrowing, such as issuing euro bonds, arguing that this would allow Europe to invest widely and challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar.



He urged Europe to prepare for more disagreements with the United States and to treat what he described as the "Greenland moment" as a wake-up call to implement long-awaited economic reforms and strengthen the global power of the European bloc.



Macron urged Europe not to confuse a temporary easing of tensions with Washington with a permanent shift, despite what seems to be an end to disputes related to Greenland, trade, and technology, according to "Reuters."



He added: "When there is clear hostile action, we should not bow or try to reach a compromise. We have tried this strategy for months, and it has not worked."



Macron stressed that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has been "openly hostile to Europe" and seeks to dismantle the European Union.



He said: The United States will attack us in the coming months, which is certain due to the regulation of the digital sector, warning of the possibility of U.S. tariffs on imports if the EU resorts to using the Digital Services Act to control technology companies.



European Union leaders are set to hold a summit in Brussels on Thursday to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the Union's economy and making it more capable of facing the United States and China on the global stage.