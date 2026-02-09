يكثِّف المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها (وقاء) بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، جهوده لتعزيز مفهوم الصحة الواحدة، والحدِّ من تفشي الأمراض المنتقلة عبر النواقل في المنطقة.

وتعمل فرق الصحة الحيوانية بفرع مركز وقاء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة والمكاتب التابعة له في العاصمة المقدسة ومحافظات الطائف والقنفذة والخرمة، بشكل دوري على تنفيذ الخطة التشغيلية لعمليات المسح الميداني والاستقصاء الحشري واليرقي، مع التركيز على المواقع المستهدفة؛ ومنها البرك والمستنقعات المائية الواقعة خارج النطاق العمراني؛ بهدف تحديد أنواع الحشرات ومدى خطورتها، واتخاذ التدابير المناسبة لمعالجة بؤر التوالد الحشري باستخدام أساليب المعالجة الحيوية والبيئية والكيميائية.

وفي هذا الإطار، تفقَّد مدير عام فرع مركز وقاء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة الدكتور غالب عبدالغني الصاعدي، أعمال فرق مكافحة نواقل الأمراض بمحافظة جدة، وذلك للوقوف على جاهزية الفرق الميدانية لتنفيذ مهمات التقصي والمكافحة وفق الخطط المعتمدة، وتعزيز فاعلية الاستجابة وسرعة التنفيذ، بما يسهم في الحدِّ من انتشار الأمراض المنقولة عبر النواقل وتعزيز تطبيق مفهوم (الصحة الواحدة).

وأسفرت أعمال فرع مركز وقاء بمنطقة مكة المكرمة خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م عن تنفيذ أكثر من 2,800 عملية تقصٍّ يرقي وحشري، إضافة إلى أعمال المكافحة والمعالجة في أكثر من 6,000 موقع بمختلف أنحاء المنطقة.