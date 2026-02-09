The National Center for Plant Pests and Animal Diseases Prevention and Control (Waqea) in the Makkah region is intensifying its efforts to promote the One Health concept and reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases in the area.

Animal health teams at the Waqea branch in the Makkah region and its offices in the holy capital and the governorates of Taif, Al-Qunfudhah, and Al-Khurmah are regularly implementing the operational plan for field surveys and insect and larval investigations, focusing on targeted sites; including ponds and waterlogged areas outside urban boundaries; with the aim of identifying insect species and assessing their danger, and taking appropriate measures to address insect breeding hotspots using biocontrol, environmental, and chemical methods.

In this context, the Director General of the Waqea branch in the Makkah region, Dr. Ghaleb Abdulghani Al-Saadi, inspected the work of the disease vector control teams in Jeddah governorate, to assess the readiness of the field teams to carry out investigation and control missions according to the approved plans, and to enhance the effectiveness of response and speed of execution, contributing to reducing the spread of vector-borne diseases and promoting the application of the One Health concept.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Waqea branch in the Makkah region carried out more than 2,800 larval and insect investigation operations, in addition to control and treatment activities in over 6,000 locations across the region.