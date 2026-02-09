Carbon monoxide poisoning is considered one of the most dangerous types of common chemical poisoning, especially during the winter when reliance on various heating methods increases, particularly those that involve combustion. Specialists emphasize that awareness of the dangers of this gas and ways to prevent it, along with knowing how to act correctly in emergencies, is a fundamental step to protect the community and reduce injuries.



What is carbon monoxide?



Dr. Hamoud Al-Rouqi, a public health physician, explains that carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas, colorless and odorless, produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing materials such as coal, wood, gas, and gasoline. It is characterized by its rapid spread in enclosed spaces and binds to hemoglobin with a strength about 200 times greater than that of oxygen, which hinders the delivery of oxygen to vital tissues such as the heart and brain, potentially leading to loss of consciousness or death in severe cases.



Symptoms and at-risk groups



Dr. Al-Rouqi indicates that symptoms vary depending on the concentration of the gas and the duration of exposure, including: early symptoms such as headache, dizziness, nausea, and mild shortness of breath. Severe symptoms may include loss of consciousness, seizures, respiratory failure, and may end in death.



Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and patients with heart and lung conditions are among the most vulnerable groups to poisoning, as their bodies are affected more quickly compared to healthy adults.



Increase in cases during winter



Dr. Al-Rouqi mentions that the main sources of the gas include: gas and kerosene heaters, car exhaust, burning wood and coal, generators, and fuel-powered equipment, explaining that cases of poisoning increase in winter due to closed windows and poor ventilation, in addition to running generators in enclosed spaces.



Prevention is the first line of defense



Dr. Al-Rouqi emphasizes that prevention involves: ensuring good ventilation when using heating methods, not running cars or generators in closed spaces, installing and maintaining carbon monoxide alarms, and periodically checking combustion devices.



Medical management of poisoning cases



For his part, Dr. Saud Al-Samdaani, a consultant in critical care, explains that poisoning cases are treated in emergency departments as critical cases requiring rapid intervention. Initial procedures include: administering high-concentration oxygen immediately, securing the airway which may require intubation, assessing vital signs and consciousness, conducting tests such as blood gases and lactates, and addressing complications like arrhythmias, hypotension, or seizures.



Dr. Al-Samdaani points out that the primary treatment is oxygen, as there is no specific antidote, and respiratory and circulatory support may be added as needed.



Admission to intensive care



According to Dr. Al-Samdaani, admission to intensive care is required in cases of: persistent altered consciousness, respiratory failure or the need for a ventilator, circulatory instability, arrhythmias or signs of ischemia, seizures, severe acidosis, or elevated lactate levels.



Dr. Al-Samdaani confirms that early arrival at the hospital significantly increases the chances of recovery.



Warning signs not to ignore



Experts stress that experiencing headache, dizziness, nausea, or unusual drowsiness in an enclosed space, with improvement of symptoms upon going outside for fresh air, is a clear indicator that requires calling for emergency assistance.