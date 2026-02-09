يُعد التسمم بغاز أول أكسيد الكربون أحد أخطر أنواع التسممات الكيميائية الشائعة، خصوصاً خلال فصل الشتاء مع ازدياد الاعتماد على وسائل التدفئة المختلفة، لا سيما التي تعتمد على الاحتراق. ويؤكد المختصون أن الوعي بمخاطر هذا الغاز وطرق الوقاية منه، إضافة إلى معرفة كيفية التصرف السليم عند الطوارئ، يمثل خطوة أساسية لحماية المجتمع وتقليل الإصابات.
ما هو غاز أول أكسيد الكربون؟
يوضح طبيب نائب الصحة العامة الدكتور حمود الروقي أن غاز أول أكسيد الكربون هو غاز شديد السمية، عديم اللون والرائحة، وينتج عن الاحتراق غير الكامل للمواد المحتوية على الكربون مثل الفحم والخشب والغاز والبنزين. ويتميز بانتشاره السريع في الأماكن المغلقة، كما يرتبط بالهيموغلوبين بقوة تفوق ارتباط الأكسجين بنحو 200 مرة، مما يعيق وصول الأكسجين إلى الأنسجة الحيوية كالقلب والدماغ، وقد يؤدي ذلك إلى فقدان الوعي أو الوفاة في الحالات الشديدة.
الأعراض والفئات الأكثر عرضة
ويشير الدكتور الروقي إلى أن الأعراض تختلف بحسب تركيز الغاز ومدة التعرض، وتشمل: أعراضاً مبكرة: صداعاً، دواراً، غثياناً، وضيقاً خفيفاً في التنفس. فيما تشمل الأعراض الشديدة: فقدان الوعي، تشنجات، فشلاً تنفسياً، وقد تنتهي بالوفاة.
كما يُعد الأطفال وكبار السن والحوامل ومرضى القلب والرئة من أكثر الفئات عرضة للتسمم، نظراً لتأثر أجسامهم بشكل أسرع مقارنة بالبالغين الأصحاء.
ارتفاع الحالات في الشتاء
ويذكر الدكتور الروقي أن أبرز مصادر الغاز تشمل: دفايات الغاز والكيروسين، عوادم السيارات، حرق الأخشاب والفحم، المولدات والمعدات التي تعمل بالوقود، موضحاً أن حالات التسمم تزداد في الشتاء؛ بسبب إغلاق النوافذ وضعف التهوية، إضافة إلى تشغيل المولدات داخل الأماكن المغلقة.
الوقاية خط الدفاع الأول
ويؤكد الروقي أن الوقاية تتمثل في: توفير تهوية جيدة عند استخدام وسائل التدفئة، عدم تشغيل السيارات أو المولدات في أماكن مغلقة، تركيب أجهزة إنذار أول أكسيد الكربون وصيانتها، فحص أجهزة الاحتراق بشكل دوري.
التعامل الطبي مع حالات التسمم
من جانبه، يوضح استشاري مساعد العناية الحرجة الدكتور سعود الصمداني أن حالات التسمم تُعامل في أقسام الطوارئ كحالات حرجة تتطلب تدخلاً سريعاً. وتشمل الإجراءات الأولية: إعطاء أكسجين عالي التركيز فوراً، تأمين مجرى الهواء وقد يتطلب الأمر التنبيب، تقييم العلامات الحيوية والوعي، إجراء فحوصات مثل غازات الدم واللاكتات وقياس الكربوكسي هيموغلوبين، معالجة المضاعفات مثل اضطراب النظم أو هبوط الضغط أو التشنجات.
ويشير الدكتور الصمداني إلى أن العلاج الأساسي هو الأكسجين، إذ لا يوجد ترياق نوعي، ويُضاف إليه الدعم التنفسي والدوراني عند الحاجة.
دخول العناية المركزة
بحسب الدكتور الصمداني، تستدعي الحالة دخول العناية المركزة عند: اضطراب وعي مستمر، فشل تنفسي أو الحاجة لجهاز تنفس، عدم استقرار الدورة الدموية، اضطرابات نظم أو علامات نقص تروية، تشنجات، حماض شديد أو ارتفاع اللاكتات
ويؤكد الدكتور الصمداني أن الوصول المبكر للمستشفى يرفع فرص التحسن بشكل كبير.
علامات إنذار لا تتجاهلها
يشدد المختصون على أن الشعور داخل المكان بصداع أو دوخة أو غثيان أو نعاس غير معتاد، مع تحسن الأعراض عند الخروج للهواء الطلق، يُعد مؤشراً واضحاً يستوجب الاتصال بالإسعاف.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is considered one of the most dangerous types of common chemical poisoning, especially during the winter when reliance on various heating methods increases, particularly those that involve combustion. Specialists emphasize that awareness of the dangers of this gas and ways to prevent it, along with knowing how to act correctly in emergencies, is a fundamental step to protect the community and reduce injuries.
What is carbon monoxide?
Dr. Hamoud Al-Rouqi, a public health physician, explains that carbon monoxide is a highly toxic gas, colorless and odorless, produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing materials such as coal, wood, gas, and gasoline. It is characterized by its rapid spread in enclosed spaces and binds to hemoglobin with a strength about 200 times greater than that of oxygen, which hinders the delivery of oxygen to vital tissues such as the heart and brain, potentially leading to loss of consciousness or death in severe cases.
Symptoms and at-risk groups
Dr. Al-Rouqi indicates that symptoms vary depending on the concentration of the gas and the duration of exposure, including: early symptoms such as headache, dizziness, nausea, and mild shortness of breath. Severe symptoms may include loss of consciousness, seizures, respiratory failure, and may end in death.
Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and patients with heart and lung conditions are among the most vulnerable groups to poisoning, as their bodies are affected more quickly compared to healthy adults.
Increase in cases during winter
Dr. Al-Rouqi mentions that the main sources of the gas include: gas and kerosene heaters, car exhaust, burning wood and coal, generators, and fuel-powered equipment, explaining that cases of poisoning increase in winter due to closed windows and poor ventilation, in addition to running generators in enclosed spaces.
Prevention is the first line of defense
Dr. Al-Rouqi emphasizes that prevention involves: ensuring good ventilation when using heating methods, not running cars or generators in closed spaces, installing and maintaining carbon monoxide alarms, and periodically checking combustion devices.
Medical management of poisoning cases
For his part, Dr. Saud Al-Samdaani, a consultant in critical care, explains that poisoning cases are treated in emergency departments as critical cases requiring rapid intervention. Initial procedures include: administering high-concentration oxygen immediately, securing the airway which may require intubation, assessing vital signs and consciousness, conducting tests such as blood gases and lactates, and addressing complications like arrhythmias, hypotension, or seizures.
Dr. Al-Samdaani points out that the primary treatment is oxygen, as there is no specific antidote, and respiratory and circulatory support may be added as needed.
Admission to intensive care
According to Dr. Al-Samdaani, admission to intensive care is required in cases of: persistent altered consciousness, respiratory failure or the need for a ventilator, circulatory instability, arrhythmias or signs of ischemia, seizures, severe acidosis, or elevated lactate levels.
Dr. Al-Samdaani confirms that early arrival at the hospital significantly increases the chances of recovery.
Warning signs not to ignore
Experts stress that experiencing headache, dizziness, nausea, or unusual drowsiness in an enclosed space, with improvement of symptoms upon going outside for fresh air, is a clear indicator that requires calling for emergency assistance.