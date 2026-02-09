يُعد التسمم بغاز أول أكسيد الكربون أحد أخطر أنواع التسممات الكيميائية الشائعة، خصوصاً خلال فصل الشتاء مع ازدياد الاعتماد على وسائل التدفئة المختلفة، لا سيما التي تعتمد على الاحتراق. ويؤكد المختصون أن الوعي بمخاطر هذا الغاز وطرق الوقاية منه، إضافة إلى معرفة كيفية التصرف السليم عند الطوارئ، يمثل خطوة أساسية لحماية المجتمع وتقليل الإصابات.


ما هو غاز أول أكسيد الكربون؟


يوضح طبيب نائب الصحة العامة الدكتور حمود الروقي أن غاز أول أكسيد الكربون هو غاز شديد السمية، عديم اللون والرائحة، وينتج عن الاحتراق غير الكامل للمواد المحتوية على الكربون مثل الفحم والخشب والغاز والبنزين. ويتميز بانتشاره السريع في الأماكن المغلقة، كما يرتبط بالهيموغلوبين بقوة تفوق ارتباط الأكسجين بنحو 200 مرة، مما يعيق وصول الأكسجين إلى الأنسجة الحيوية كالقلب والدماغ، وقد يؤدي ذلك إلى فقدان الوعي أو الوفاة في الحالات الشديدة.


الأعراض والفئات الأكثر عرضة


ويشير الدكتور الروقي إلى أن الأعراض تختلف بحسب تركيز الغاز ومدة التعرض، وتشمل: أعراضاً مبكرة: صداعاً، دواراً، غثياناً، وضيقاً خفيفاً في التنفس. فيما تشمل الأعراض الشديدة: فقدان الوعي، تشنجات، فشلاً تنفسياً، وقد تنتهي بالوفاة.


كما يُعد الأطفال وكبار السن والحوامل ومرضى القلب والرئة من أكثر الفئات عرضة للتسمم، نظراً لتأثر أجسامهم بشكل أسرع مقارنة بالبالغين الأصحاء.


ارتفاع الحالات في الشتاء


ويذكر الدكتور الروقي أن أبرز مصادر الغاز تشمل: دفايات الغاز والكيروسين، عوادم السيارات، حرق الأخشاب والفحم، المولدات والمعدات التي تعمل بالوقود، موضحاً أن حالات التسمم تزداد في الشتاء؛ بسبب إغلاق النوافذ وضعف التهوية، إضافة إلى تشغيل المولدات داخل الأماكن المغلقة.


الوقاية خط الدفاع الأول


ويؤكد الروقي أن الوقاية تتمثل في: توفير تهوية جيدة عند استخدام وسائل التدفئة، عدم تشغيل السيارات أو المولدات في أماكن مغلقة، تركيب أجهزة إنذار أول أكسيد الكربون وصيانتها، فحص أجهزة الاحتراق بشكل دوري.


التعامل الطبي مع حالات التسمم


من جانبه، يوضح استشاري مساعد العناية الحرجة الدكتور سعود الصمداني أن حالات التسمم تُعامل في أقسام الطوارئ كحالات حرجة تتطلب تدخلاً سريعاً. وتشمل الإجراءات الأولية: إعطاء أكسجين عالي التركيز فوراً، تأمين مجرى الهواء وقد يتطلب الأمر التنبيب، تقييم العلامات الحيوية والوعي، إجراء فحوصات مثل غازات الدم واللاكتات وقياس الكربوكسي هيموغلوبين، معالجة المضاعفات مثل اضطراب النظم أو هبوط الضغط أو التشنجات.


ويشير الدكتور الصمداني إلى أن العلاج الأساسي هو الأكسجين، إذ لا يوجد ترياق نوعي، ويُضاف إليه الدعم التنفسي والدوراني عند الحاجة.


دخول العناية المركزة


بحسب الدكتور الصمداني، تستدعي الحالة دخول العناية المركزة عند: اضطراب وعي مستمر، فشل تنفسي أو الحاجة لجهاز تنفس، عدم استقرار الدورة الدموية، اضطرابات نظم أو علامات نقص تروية، تشنجات، حماض شديد أو ارتفاع اللاكتات


ويؤكد الدكتور الصمداني أن الوصول المبكر للمستشفى يرفع فرص التحسن بشكل كبير.


علامات إنذار لا تتجاهلها


يشدد المختصون على أن الشعور داخل المكان بصداع أو دوخة أو غثيان أو نعاس غير معتاد، مع تحسن الأعراض عند الخروج للهواء الطلق، يُعد مؤشراً واضحاً يستوجب الاتصال بالإسعاف.