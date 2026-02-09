The Book and Readers Festival organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority in the City of Literature and Food in Taif attracted over 370,000 visitors. Writers and thinkers confirmed to "Okaz" the distinctiveness of Taif city, its cultural potential, and its ability to host an international book fair.



Dr. Ahmed Al-Hilali, a professor of literature and rhetoric at Taif University and vice president of the Taif Literary Club, explained that with Taif's unique location and pleasant climate, it is qualified to host major cultural events, especially in the summer, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.



He pointed out that the people of Taif are looking forward to establishing an international book fair that enhances the city's global presence and connects its cultural present with its deep memory.



For his part, Khalid Al-Humaidi, a member of the Saudi Historical Society and ambassador of the Saudi Heritage Association, clarified that Taif has been known for culture and literature since ancient times, and the historical Souq Okaz has given it a deep-rooted cultural significance, as the Arabs in the pre-Islamic era and after Islam would travel there annually, where prominent poets and linguists would gather.



Poet and writer Khalid Qamash believes that Taif has the infrastructure, cultural and tourist sites, and an educated audience that qualifies it to host a quality book fair. Although the international calendar only recognizes the Riyadh and Jeddah fairs, holding a cultural fair in Taif remains possible through an official or private entity.



Moreover, Mohammed Al-Dajani, president of the Okaz Sports Club, confirmed that Taif has produced a large number of writers and creatives. Its geographical location makes it a connecting point between various regions of the Kingdom, giving it an additional advantage for hosting major events.



He noted that holding fairs in Taif would allow visitors to explore its historical and artistic heritage, alongside its tourist attractions such as Al-Hada, Al-Shafa, and the Abdullah bin Abbas Mosque.