شهد مهرجان الكتاب والقرّاء الذي نظمته هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة في مدينة الأدب والغذاء بمحافظة الطائف حضوراً تجاوز 370 ألف زائر. وأكد أدباء ومفكرون لـ«عكاظ» تميّز مدينة الطائف وإمكاناتها الثقافية وقدرتها على استضافة معرض دولي للكتاب.
وأوضح أستاذ الأدب والبلاغة بجامعة الطائف نائب رئيس جمعية أدبي الطائف الدكتور أحمد الهلالي أنه مع موقع الطائف المميز وطقسها اللطيف فإنها مؤهلة لاحتضان فعاليات ثقافية كبرى، خصوصاً في فصل الصيف الذي يستقطب مئات الآلاف من الزوار.
وأشار إلى أن أبناء الطائف يتطلعون لإقامة معرض دولي للكتاب يعزز حضور المدينة عالمياً ويربط حاضرها الثقافي بذاكرتها العميقة.
من جهته، أوضح عضو الجمعية التاريخية السعودية سفير جمعية التراث السعودي خالد الحميدي أن الطائف عُرفت بالثقافة والأدب منذ القدم، وسوق عكاظ التاريخي منحها عمقاً ثقافياً متجذراً، فقد كانت العرب في الجاهلية وبعد الإسلام تشدّ الرحال إليه سنوياً، حيث يجتمع كبار الشعراء واللغويين.
ويرى الشاعر الأديب خالد قماش أن الطائف تمتلك بنية تحتية ومواقع ثقافية وسياحية وجمهوراً مثقفاً يؤهلها لاستضافة معرض كتاب نوعي، رغم أن الروزنامة الدولية تعتمد معرضي الرياض وجدة فقط، إلا أن إقامة معرض ثقافي في الطائف تبقى ممكنة عبر جهة رسمية أو خاصة.
من جانبه، أكد رئيس نادي عكاظ الرياضي محمد الدعجاني أن الطائف خرّجت عدداً كبيراً من الأدباء والمبدعين. كما أن موقعها الجغرافي يجعلها نقطة وصل بين مناطق المملكة، ما يمنحها ميزة إضافية لاستضافة الفعاليات الكبرى.
وأشار إلى أن إقامة المعارض في الطائف ستتيح للزوار الاطلاع على إرثها التاريخي والفني، إلى جانب معالمها السياحية مثل: الهدا، الشفا، مسجد عبدالله بن عباس.
The Book and Readers Festival organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority in the City of Literature and Food in Taif attracted over 370,000 visitors. Writers and thinkers confirmed to "Okaz" the distinctiveness of Taif city, its cultural potential, and its ability to host an international book fair.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Hilali, a professor of literature and rhetoric at Taif University and vice president of the Taif Literary Club, explained that with Taif's unique location and pleasant climate, it is qualified to host major cultural events, especially in the summer, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.
He pointed out that the people of Taif are looking forward to establishing an international book fair that enhances the city's global presence and connects its cultural present with its deep memory.
For his part, Khalid Al-Humaidi, a member of the Saudi Historical Society and ambassador of the Saudi Heritage Association, clarified that Taif has been known for culture and literature since ancient times, and the historical Souq Okaz has given it a deep-rooted cultural significance, as the Arabs in the pre-Islamic era and after Islam would travel there annually, where prominent poets and linguists would gather.
Poet and writer Khalid Qamash believes that Taif has the infrastructure, cultural and tourist sites, and an educated audience that qualifies it to host a quality book fair. Although the international calendar only recognizes the Riyadh and Jeddah fairs, holding a cultural fair in Taif remains possible through an official or private entity.
Moreover, Mohammed Al-Dajani, president of the Okaz Sports Club, confirmed that Taif has produced a large number of writers and creatives. Its geographical location makes it a connecting point between various regions of the Kingdom, giving it an additional advantage for hosting major events.
He noted that holding fairs in Taif would allow visitors to explore its historical and artistic heritage, alongside its tourist attractions such as Al-Hada, Al-Shafa, and the Abdullah bin Abbas Mosque.