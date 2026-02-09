شهد مهرجان الكتاب والقرّاء الذي نظمته هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة في مدينة الأدب والغذاء بمحافظة الطائف حضوراً تجاوز 370 ألف زائر. وأكد أدباء ومفكرون لـ«عكاظ» تميّز مدينة الطائف وإمكاناتها الثقافية وقدرتها على استضافة معرض دولي للكتاب.


وأوضح أستاذ الأدب والبلاغة بجامعة الطائف نائب رئيس جمعية أدبي الطائف الدكتور أحمد الهلالي أنه مع موقع الطائف المميز وطقسها اللطيف فإنها مؤهلة لاحتضان فعاليات ثقافية كبرى، خصوصاً في فصل الصيف الذي يستقطب مئات الآلاف من الزوار.


وأشار إلى أن أبناء الطائف يتطلعون لإقامة معرض دولي للكتاب يعزز حضور المدينة عالمياً ويربط حاضرها الثقافي بذاكرتها العميقة.


من جهته، أوضح عضو الجمعية التاريخية السعودية سفير جمعية التراث السعودي خالد الحميدي أن الطائف عُرفت بالثقافة والأدب منذ القدم، وسوق عكاظ التاريخي منحها عمقاً ثقافياً متجذراً، فقد كانت العرب في الجاهلية وبعد الإسلام تشدّ الرحال إليه سنوياً، حيث يجتمع كبار الشعراء واللغويين.


ويرى الشاعر الأديب خالد قماش أن الطائف تمتلك بنية تحتية ومواقع ثقافية وسياحية وجمهوراً مثقفاً يؤهلها لاستضافة معرض كتاب نوعي، رغم أن الروزنامة الدولية تعتمد معرضي الرياض وجدة فقط، إلا أن إقامة معرض ثقافي في الطائف تبقى ممكنة عبر جهة رسمية أو خاصة.


من جانبه، أكد رئيس نادي عكاظ الرياضي محمد الدعجاني أن الطائف خرّجت عدداً كبيراً من الأدباء والمبدعين. كما أن موقعها الجغرافي يجعلها نقطة وصل بين مناطق المملكة، ما يمنحها ميزة إضافية لاستضافة الفعاليات الكبرى.


وأشار إلى أن إقامة المعارض في الطائف ستتيح للزوار الاطلاع على إرثها التاريخي والفني، إلى جانب معالمها السياحية مثل: الهدا، الشفا، مسجد عبدالله بن عباس.