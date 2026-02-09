جدّد المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، تأكيد المملكة التزامها الثابت بالتنمية الاجتماعية بوصفها ركيزة محورية في بناء مجتمع مزدهر ومستدام، مشدداً على حرصها على الإسهام الفاعل في أعمال لجنة التنمية الاجتماعية وتعزيز التعاون الدولي بما يدعم مسارات العدالة الاجتماعية.

وأوضح الواصل، في كلمة المملكة خلال جلسات لجنة التنمية الاجتماعية بالأمم المتحدة (الجمعة)، أن المملكة تواصل مواءمة سياساتها الوطنية مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، بما يسهم في تعزيز الروابط الأسرية، وتطوير منظومات الرعاية الصحية والاجتماعية، ودعم جهود التنمية المستدامة. وأكد أن الرؤية تمثل إطاراً وطنياً شاملاً يهدف إلى الارتقاء بجودة الحياة وترسيخ مبادئ الشمول والتمكين.

وأشار إلى أن المملكة تعتمد نهجاً تشاركياً قائماً على الأدلة في صياغة السياسات الموجهة للشباب، من خلال إعداد السياسة العامة للتنمية الشبابية بمشاركة واسعة من الشباب أنفسهم، بما يعزز فاعلية السياسات وارتباطها بالاحتياجات الفعلية، ويؤكد دور الشباب شركاء رئيسيين في صناعة المستقبل.

كما استعرض الجهود الوطنية لتعزيز رعاية الأسرة وكبار السن، عبر سن تشريعات متخصصة، وإطلاق بطاقة امتياز لكبار السن، واعتماد إستراتيجية وطنية للأسرة، إضافة إلى تطوير معايير للإرشاد الأسري، بما يعكس اهتمام المملكة بتعزيز التماسك الأسري وحماية الفئات الأكثر حاجةً، وتوفير بيئات داعمة تضمن الكرامة والاستقلالية لكبار السن.

وفي سياق متصل، أكد الواصل أهمية تمكين الفئات ذات الدخل المنخفض، مشيراً إلى برامج تأهيل وتوظيف مستفيدي الضمان الاجتماعي، واستحداث مبادرة «عيادات التمكين» التي تقدم تدخلات اجتماعية واقتصادية متكاملة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة المستفيدين وتعزيز قدرتهم على الاعتماد على الذات وتحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي والاجتماعي للأسر.

واختتم السفير الواصل كلمته، بتأكيد استمرار المملكة في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تعزيز التنمية الاجتماعية، وتوسيع الشراكات وتبادل الخبرات، بما يسهم في تحقيق أهداف اللجنة، وتعزيز مسارات العدالة الاجتماعية والتنمية المستدامة على المستوى العالمي.