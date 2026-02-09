The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, reaffirmed the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to social development as a pivotal foundation for building a prosperous and sustainable society, emphasizing its eagerness to actively contribute to the work of the Social Development Committee and enhance international cooperation to support pathways for social justice.

Al-Wasel explained, in the Kingdom's speech during the sessions of the Social Development Committee at the United Nations (on Friday), that the Kingdom continues to align its national policies with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, which contributes to strengthening family ties, developing healthcare and social welfare systems, and supporting sustainable development efforts. He affirmed that the vision represents a comprehensive national framework aimed at improving the quality of life and establishing principles of inclusivity and empowerment.

He pointed out that the Kingdom adopts a participatory, evidence-based approach in formulating youth-targeted policies, through the preparation of a public policy for youth development with extensive participation from the youth themselves, which enhances the effectiveness of policies and their relevance to actual needs, and emphasizes the role of youth as key partners in shaping the future.

He also reviewed national efforts to enhance family and elderly care, through the enactment of specialized legislation, the launch of a senior citizens' privilege card, and the adoption of a national family strategy, in addition to developing standards for family guidance, reflecting the Kingdom's interest in promoting family cohesion and protecting the most vulnerable groups, and providing supportive environments that ensure dignity and independence for the elderly.

In this context, Al-Wasel emphasized the importance of empowering low-income groups, referring to rehabilitation and employment programs for social security beneficiaries, and the establishment of the "Empowerment Clinics" initiative, which provides integrated social and economic interventions, contributing to enhancing the beneficiaries' efficiency and strengthening their ability to be self-reliant and achieve economic and social stability for families.

Ambassador Al-Wasel concluded his speech by affirming the Kingdom's continued support for international efforts aimed at enhancing social development, expanding partnerships, and exchanging experiences, contributing to achieving the committee's goals and promoting pathways for social justice and sustainable development at the global level.