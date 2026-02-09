أعلنت المنصة الوطنية للقبول الموحد (قبول)، المواعيد الرسمية لمراحل القبول والابتعاث للعام الدراسي 1448هـ، وذلك لخريجي وخريجات الثانوية العامة الراغبين في الالتحاق بالجامعات الحكومية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني وبرامج الابتعاث الخارجي.

وتضمّن الجدول الزمني 11 مرحلة تمتد من نوفمبر وحتى يوليو، تبدأ أولاها في 5 نوفمبر وتستمر حتى 24 يونيو، إذ تتيح المنصة للطلاب إضافة الرغبات واستعراض التخصصات المتاحة.

وحددت المنصة الفترة من 10 يناير إلى 7 مايو للتقديم على برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين للابتعاث الخارجي، فيما خُصصت الفترة من 1 أبريل إلى 5 يوليو لإجراء المقابلات الشخصية واختبارات القبول. وأوضحت «قبول»، أن الأول من يونيو سيكون آخر موعد لتحديث البيانات الأكاديمية وطلبات الاستثناء، بينما حُدد يوم 9 يونيو آخر موعد لأداء الاختبار التحصيلي. وتُعلن نتائج القبول في الابتعاث الخارجي خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 14 يونيو، مع ضرورة تأكيد القبول خلال المدة المحددة.

وبينت، أن 14 يونيو آخر موعد لإضافة التخصصات ذات الشروط الخاصة، فيما تُرصد نتائج الثانوية العامة آلياً خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 27 يونيو، وهو ما قد ينعكس على ترتيب الرغبات والتخصصات المتاحة للطلاب. وحددت المنصة يوم 30 يونيو آخر موعد لأداء اختبار STEP.

وأشارت إلى أن مرحلة إظهار الفرص المتاحة والمفاضلة اللحظية بين المتقدمين تبدأ خلال الفترة من 28 يونيو إلى 9 يوليو، إذ تُحدّث النتائج بشكل مستمر وفقاً للتنافس وترتيب الرغبات.

موضحة، أن مراحل القبول بإعلان النتائج النهائية وتأكيد الاختيار تُختتم خلال الفترة من 14 إلى 16 يوليو، مؤكدة أن عدم تأكيد القبول يؤدي إلى فقدان المقعد بشكل نهائي.