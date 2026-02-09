The National Unified Admission Platform (Qabul) has announced the official dates for the admission and scholarship stages for the academic year 1448 AH, for male and female high school graduates wishing to enroll in government universities, technical and vocational training colleges, and external scholarship programs.

The timeline includes 11 stages extending from November to July, starting with the first stage on November 5 and continuing until June 24, during which the platform allows students to add preferences and view available specializations.

The platform has set the period from January 10 to May 7 for applying to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program for external scholarships, while the period from April 1 to July 5 is designated for personal interviews and admission tests. Qabul clarified that June 1 will be the last date to update academic data and exemption requests, while June 9 has been set as the final date for taking the achievement test. The results of the external scholarship admissions will be announced between June 12 and 14, with the necessity of confirming acceptance within the specified timeframe.

It was indicated that June 14 is the last date to add special condition specializations, while the results of the general secondary school will be recorded automatically between June 26 and 27, which may reflect on the ranking of preferences and available specializations for students. The platform has set June 30 as the last date to take the STEP test.

It was noted that the stage for displaying available opportunities and real-time competition among applicants will begin from June 28 to July 9, during which results will be continuously updated according to competition and preference ranking.

It was clarified that the admission stages with the announcement of final results and confirmation of selection will conclude between July 14 and 16, emphasizing that failure to confirm acceptance will result in the permanent loss of the seat.