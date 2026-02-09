تنطلق مساء غدٍ (الإثنين)، ثالث أيام الجولة الثانية لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، التي تقام على ملعب (القرية الأولمبية).


في تمام الساعة 8:45 مساء، نشهد «ديربي» جداوياً يجمع «التعاون» بنظيره «الرسوخ»، ضمن ثاني مباريات المجموعة (G). يدخل «التعاون» (بطل كأس جدة 2024) اللقاء برصيد 3 نقاط بعد انتصاره 2-0 على «نجوم الفرسان» من الطائف، ويسعى للفوز لتأكيد صدارته.


بدوره يبحث «الرسوخ» (وصيف كأس جدة) عن الانتصار في مباراته الأولى، والثأر لخسارته في نهائي كأس 2024.


وعند الساعة 10:40 مساءً، وضمن مباريات المجموعة (C)، يلتقي فريق «الدوريات الأمنية بمحافظة جدة» مع نظيره فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، ويسعى الأول لتعزيز صدارته بعد فوزه السابق على «قوة أمن المنشآت بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» بنتيجة 4-3، فيما يطمح الثاني لوضع بصمة جيدة في لقائه الأول.


من جانبه خطف لاعبو فريق شرطة محافظة جدة انتصاراً غالياً أمام نظيرهم الحرس الملكي، حين قلبوا تأخرهم بهدف للفوز بهدفين في المباراة التي أُقيمت أمس الأحد، ضمن البطولة نفسها، ليحصد النقاط الثلاث في آخر مبارياته بالمجموعة (B)، ويعادل رصيد فريق الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي، الذي كان قد فاز على الشرطة (2-1) في الجولة الأولى، وسيواجه «الملكي» يوم الأحد القادم، بحثاً عن الانفراد بالصدارة.


وفي اللقاء الثاني، حافظ فريق سلام الجامعة من (جدة) على صدارة المجموعة (F) وضمن تأهله لدور الـ16، إثر فوزه (1-0) على شباب العز من (مكة المكرمة)؛ ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط معززاً صدارته بعد انتصاره السابق على «أكاديمية نور»، حيث سيواجه وصيف المجموعة (E) في الدور القادم.