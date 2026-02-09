Tomorrow evening (Monday), the third day of the second round of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament will kick off, taking place at the (Olympic Village) stadium.



At exactly 8:45 PM, we will witness a Jeddah derby that brings together "Al-Taawun" and its counterpart "Al-Rasukh," in the second match of group (G). "Al-Taawun" (the champion of the Jeddah Cup 2024) enters the match with 3 points after its 2-0 victory over "Stars of the Knights" from Taif, and is seeking to win to confirm its lead.



For its part, "Al-Rasukh" (the runner-up of the Jeddah Cup) is looking for victory in its first match, seeking revenge for its loss in the 2024 Cup final.



At 10:40 PM, in the matches of group (C), the "Security Forces of Jeddah Governorate" team will meet with the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, with the former aiming to strengthen its lead after its previous victory over the "Facility Security Forces in the Makkah Region" with a score of 4-3, while the latter aspires to make a good impression in its first match.



Meanwhile, the players of the Jeddah Police team snatched a precious victory against their counterparts from the Royal Guard, turning around a one-goal deficit to win by two goals in the match held yesterday (Sunday) as part of the same tournament, thus earning three points in their last match in group (B), and equaling the points of the National Guard team in the western sector, which had won against the police (2-1) in the first round. They will face the "Royal" team next Sunday, in search of taking the lead.



In the second match, the University of Salama team from (Jeddah) maintained its lead in group (F) and secured its qualification for the Round of 16, following its 1-0 victory over the Youth of Honor from (Makkah); raising its points to 4 and reinforcing its lead after its previous victory over "Noor Academy," where it will face the runner-up of group (E) in the next round.