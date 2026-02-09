تنطلق مساء غدٍ (الإثنين)، ثالث أيام الجولة الثانية لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، التي تقام على ملعب (القرية الأولمبية).
في تمام الساعة 8:45 مساء، نشهد «ديربي» جداوياً يجمع «التعاون» بنظيره «الرسوخ»، ضمن ثاني مباريات المجموعة (G). يدخل «التعاون» (بطل كأس جدة 2024) اللقاء برصيد 3 نقاط بعد انتصاره 2-0 على «نجوم الفرسان» من الطائف، ويسعى للفوز لتأكيد صدارته.
بدوره يبحث «الرسوخ» (وصيف كأس جدة) عن الانتصار في مباراته الأولى، والثأر لخسارته في نهائي كأس 2024.
وعند الساعة 10:40 مساءً، وضمن مباريات المجموعة (C)، يلتقي فريق «الدوريات الأمنية بمحافظة جدة» مع نظيره فريق «القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي»، ويسعى الأول لتعزيز صدارته بعد فوزه السابق على «قوة أمن المنشآت بمنطقة مكة المكرمة» بنتيجة 4-3، فيما يطمح الثاني لوضع بصمة جيدة في لقائه الأول.
من جانبه خطف لاعبو فريق شرطة محافظة جدة انتصاراً غالياً أمام نظيرهم الحرس الملكي، حين قلبوا تأخرهم بهدف للفوز بهدفين في المباراة التي أُقيمت أمس الأحد، ضمن البطولة نفسها، ليحصد النقاط الثلاث في آخر مبارياته بالمجموعة (B)، ويعادل رصيد فريق الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي، الذي كان قد فاز على الشرطة (2-1) في الجولة الأولى، وسيواجه «الملكي» يوم الأحد القادم، بحثاً عن الانفراد بالصدارة.
وفي اللقاء الثاني، حافظ فريق سلام الجامعة من (جدة) على صدارة المجموعة (F) وضمن تأهله لدور الـ16، إثر فوزه (1-0) على شباب العز من (مكة المكرمة)؛ ليرفع رصيده إلى 4 نقاط معززاً صدارته بعد انتصاره السابق على «أكاديمية نور»، حيث سيواجه وصيف المجموعة (E) في الدور القادم.
Tomorrow evening (Monday), the third day of the second round of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament will kick off, taking place at the (Olympic Village) stadium.
At exactly 8:45 PM, we will witness a Jeddah derby that brings together "Al-Taawun" and its counterpart "Al-Rasukh," in the second match of group (G). "Al-Taawun" (the champion of the Jeddah Cup 2024) enters the match with 3 points after its 2-0 victory over "Stars of the Knights" from Taif, and is seeking to win to confirm its lead.
For its part, "Al-Rasukh" (the runner-up of the Jeddah Cup) is looking for victory in its first match, seeking revenge for its loss in the 2024 Cup final.
At 10:40 PM, in the matches of group (C), the "Security Forces of Jeddah Governorate" team will meet with the "Special Forces for Environmental Security" team, with the former aiming to strengthen its lead after its previous victory over the "Facility Security Forces in the Makkah Region" with a score of 4-3, while the latter aspires to make a good impression in its first match.
Meanwhile, the players of the Jeddah Police team snatched a precious victory against their counterparts from the Royal Guard, turning around a one-goal deficit to win by two goals in the match held yesterday (Sunday) as part of the same tournament, thus earning three points in their last match in group (B), and equaling the points of the National Guard team in the western sector, which had won against the police (2-1) in the first round. They will face the "Royal" team next Sunday, in search of taking the lead.
In the second match, the University of Salama team from (Jeddah) maintained its lead in group (F) and secured its qualification for the Round of 16, following its 1-0 victory over the Youth of Honor from (Makkah); raising its points to 4 and reinforcing its lead after its previous victory over "Noor Academy," where it will face the runner-up of group (E) in the next round.