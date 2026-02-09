The Saudi national boccia player and player for the Disability Club in the Makkah region, Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani, has achieved a new national accomplishment by winning the gold medal in the BC1 classification at the West Asia Paralympic Games, after defeating the Iraqi team with a score of 7 – 0, continuing his brilliance and maintaining his lead in the competitions.



This achievement extends the Saudi team's distinguished presence in the championship and reflects the high technical level that the player demonstrated throughout the competitions, amidst strong participation from elite boccia players in the Asian continent.



For its part, the Disability Club in the Makkah region praised this victory, affirming that what Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani represents embodies the pride of the nation and reflects the spirit of determination and excellence that the Kingdom's champions possess in regional and international sports arenas.



This victory is a new addition to the record of Saudi achievements in disability sports and serves as evidence of the support and attention it receives, which have contributed to raising the Kingdom's flag high and solidifying its presence in continental competitions.