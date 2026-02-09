حقّق لاعب المنتخب السعودي للبوتشيا ولاعب نادي ذوي الإعاقة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة عبدالعزيز الزهراني، إنجازًا وطنيًا جديدًا بتتويجه بالميدالية الذهبية في منافسات تصنيف BC1، ضمن بطولة دورة الألعاب البارالمبية لغرب آسيا، عقب فوزه على منتخب العراق بنتيجة 7 – 0، ليواصل تألّقه ويحافظ على صدارة المنافسات.


ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لحضور المنتخب السعودي المميز في البطولة، ويعكس المستوى الفني العالي الذي قدّمه اللاعب خلال مجريات المنافسات، وسط مشاركة قوية من نخبة لاعبي البوتشيا في القارة الآسيوية.


من جهته، ثمّن نادي ذوي الإعاقة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة هذا التتويج، مؤكدًا أن ما يقدّمه اللاعب عبدالعزيز الزهراني يُجسّد فخر الوطن، ويعكس روح الإصرار والتميّز التي يتمتع بها أبطال المملكة في المحافل الرياضية الإقليمية والدولية.


ويُعد هذا التتويج إضافة جديدة لسجل الإنجازات السعودية في رياضة ذوي الإعاقة، ودليلًا على ما تحظى به من دعم واهتمام، أسهما في رفع راية المملكة عاليًا، وترسيخ حضورها في المنافسات القارية.