حقّق لاعب المنتخب السعودي للبوتشيا ولاعب نادي ذوي الإعاقة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة عبدالعزيز الزهراني، إنجازًا وطنيًا جديدًا بتتويجه بالميدالية الذهبية في منافسات تصنيف BC1، ضمن بطولة دورة الألعاب البارالمبية لغرب آسيا، عقب فوزه على منتخب العراق بنتيجة 7 – 0، ليواصل تألّقه ويحافظ على صدارة المنافسات.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز امتدادًا لحضور المنتخب السعودي المميز في البطولة، ويعكس المستوى الفني العالي الذي قدّمه اللاعب خلال مجريات المنافسات، وسط مشاركة قوية من نخبة لاعبي البوتشيا في القارة الآسيوية.
من جهته، ثمّن نادي ذوي الإعاقة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة هذا التتويج، مؤكدًا أن ما يقدّمه اللاعب عبدالعزيز الزهراني يُجسّد فخر الوطن، ويعكس روح الإصرار والتميّز التي يتمتع بها أبطال المملكة في المحافل الرياضية الإقليمية والدولية.
ويُعد هذا التتويج إضافة جديدة لسجل الإنجازات السعودية في رياضة ذوي الإعاقة، ودليلًا على ما تحظى به من دعم واهتمام، أسهما في رفع راية المملكة عاليًا، وترسيخ حضورها في المنافسات القارية.
The Saudi national boccia player and player for the Disability Club in the Makkah region, Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani, has achieved a new national accomplishment by winning the gold medal in the BC1 classification at the West Asia Paralympic Games, after defeating the Iraqi team with a score of 7 – 0, continuing his brilliance and maintaining his lead in the competitions.
This achievement extends the Saudi team's distinguished presence in the championship and reflects the high technical level that the player demonstrated throughout the competitions, amidst strong participation from elite boccia players in the Asian continent.
For its part, the Disability Club in the Makkah region praised this victory, affirming that what Abdulaziz Al-Zahrani represents embodies the pride of the nation and reflects the spirit of determination and excellence that the Kingdom's champions possess in regional and international sports arenas.
This victory is a new addition to the record of Saudi achievements in disability sports and serves as evidence of the support and attention it receives, which have contributed to raising the Kingdom's flag high and solidifying its presence in continental competitions.