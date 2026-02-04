أكّد رئيس التحرير الزميل جميل الذيابي أن الإعلام المحلي والعالمي يفقد تأثيره في حال غياب المعلومة، أو عندما يكون موجَّهًا للداخل فقط دون رؤية إقليمية أو عالمية، واصفًا الإعلام العربي بأنه يعاني أحيانًا من حالة انفعالية بدلاً من تبنّي سردية واضحة لتأطير القصة الصحفية أو التقرير أو التحقيق الاستقصائي.

وفنّد خلال جلسة «نصف ساعة مكاشفة: ماذا يحتاج الإعلام العربي ليكون عالميًا؟» ضمن جلسات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام، أبرز متطلبات وصول الإعلام العربي إلى التأثير الدولي، وفاعلية الخطاب الإعلامي الحالي وقدرته على إقناع الجمهور الآخر، وذلك ضمن فعاليات النسخة الخامسة من المنتدى السعودي للإعلام.

وأشار الذيابي في حديثه إلى وجود جانب من انعدام الثقة أحيانًا بين الصحفي والمصدر، مؤكّدًا أن «إذا غابت المعلومة غاب الخبر».

وشدّد على أن عالمية الإعلام لا تتحقّق بالترجمة فقط، موضحًا أن العالم اليوم «في غرفة واحدة»، وأن الوصول إلى العالمية يتطلب سردية غير انفعالية قائمة على الحقائق.

وأكّد الذيابي على أهمية محافظة الإعلام على المصداقية والموثوقية حتى لو فقد الأسبقية، لافتًا إلى أن ذلك يصنع تأثيرًا أعمق وأبقى في «عالم يتشكّل»، داعيًا إلى بناء هوية إعلامية واضحة وسياسة تحريرية ثابتة تقوم على مهنية عالية وبصمة مؤثرة.

نقل القصة العربية إلى عالمية

من جانبه، قال مدير معهد لندن للإستراتيجية العالمية الدكتور مأمون فندي خلال مشاركته جلسة الذيابي: إن صانع القرار في الغرب ينظر إلى الإعلام العربي من زاوية «القصة»، موضّحًا أن القضايا الاقتصادية القادمة من دول مؤثرة مثل المملكة العربية السعودية تحظى باهتمام خاص، بينما تمر القضايا السياسية عبر معايير أكثر صرامة تتطلب مصادر موثوقة، وتقييمًا من مراكز أبحاث تتحقّق من صدقية المعلومة القادمة من العالم العربي.

ووصف فندي حالة انعدام الثقة بين المصدر والصحفي في المنطقة بأنها «عمل طويل ومعقد»، مؤكدًا أن نقل القصة العربية إلى سردية عالمية يحتاج جهدًا أكبر من مجرد التأثير اللحظي، الذي وصفه بأنه مؤقت. وأضاف أن صناعة إعلام مؤثر تتطلب مؤسسات إعلامية عربية ذات مصداقية، تكون قصصها متشابكة مع القضايا العالمية، مشيرًا إلى أن الانبهار بالذكاء الاصطناعي سيخفت مع الوقت، فيما ستظل القيمة الحقيقية في المعلومة المحكّمة والموثّقة والمدقّقة.

وتتلخص مخرجات الجلسة التي أدارها الإعلامي خالد مدخلي مذيع أول في قناة العربية، حول أسباب انحصار الخطاب الإعلامي العربي داخل الإطار المحلي وصعوبة اختراق الرأي العام الدولي، مع التأكيد على أهمية الانتقال من دور «المتلقي» إلى «صانع الخبر» القادر على التأثير وفرض السردية في الساحة العالمية، وانتزاع ما وصفه المشاركون بـ«سيادة السردية»، بحيث تصبح المؤسسات الإعلامية العربية مصدرًا أوليًا للخبر لا مجرد رد فعل عليه. كما ناقشت الجلسة الحاجة إلى كوادر إعلامية قادرة على مخاطبة العقلية الغربية بلغتها ومنطقها، وتأثير الاعتماد على المنصات العالمية وخوارزمياتها في تقليص أو توسيع مساحة وصول الصوت العربي، إضافة إلى تحديد الأدوات المطلوبة لتعزيز حضور الإعلام العربي المؤثر عالميًا.