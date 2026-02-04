The Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Dr. Suhail Ijaz Khan, pointed out that the media plays a pivotal role in clarifying cultural diplomacy and respecting the cultures of host countries, ensuring that messages reach the public in a clear and accurate manner.

He noted that cultural tools such as cuisine and music represent bridges for building partnerships and creating positive images among peoples, emphasizing the necessity for media platforms to consider the nature of their audience and tailor content according to their interests while maintaining cultural sensitivities and transparency in presentation.

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Kingdom, Mogobo David Mogapi, confirmed that influence has become a fundamental element in international relations and foreign policies.

He stressed the need to practice it within clear and known legal frameworks, warning against the growing phenomenon of misinformation that spreads rapidly through the digital space and the increasing challenges it poses to diplomats and the media in conveying trustworthy messages.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the Kingdom, Javier Carbagosa Sánchez, explained that the information revolution has contributed to employing diplomacy to serve political trends and shape ideological discourses, affirming that the strength of the media lies in its ability to shape public opinion and create influence in various directions. He called for the importance of having specialized teams in media diplomacy that are qualified to manage messages and create influence with high professionalism.