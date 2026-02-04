أشار سفير جمهورية الهند لدى المملكة الدكتور سهيل إعجاز خان، إلى أن الإعلام يؤدي دورًا محوريًا في توضيح الدبلوماسية الثقافية واحترام ثقافات البلدان المضيفة بما يضمن وصول الرسائل إلى الجمهور بطريقة واضحة وصحيحة.

وأشار إلى أن أدوات الثقافة مثل المطبخ والموسيقى تمثل جسورًا لبناء الشراكات وصناعة صور إيجابية بين الشعوب، مؤكدًا ضرورة أن تراعي المنصات الإعلامية طبيعة جمهورها وتخصص المحتوى وفق اهتماماته مع الحفاظ على الحساسيات الثقافية والشفافية في الطرح.

وأكد سفير جمهورية جنوب أفريقيا لدى المملكة موغوبو ديفيد موغابي أن التأثير بات عنصرًا أساسيًا في العلاقات الدولية والسياسات الخارجية.

وشدد على ضرورة ممارسته ضمن أطر قانونية واضحة ومعروفة، محذراً من تنامي ظاهرة المعلومات المضللة التي تنتشر بسرعة عبر الفضاء الرقمي وما تفرضه من تحديات متزايدة على الدبلوماسيين والإعلام في إيصال الرسائل الموثوقة.

من جانبه، أوضح سفير مملكة إسبانيا لدى المملكة خافيير كارباجوسا سانشيز، أن الثورة المعلوماتية أسهمت في توظيف الدبلوماسية لخدمة التوجهات السياسية وصياغة الخطابات الأيديولوجية، مؤكدًا أن قوة الإعلام تكمن في قدرته على تشكيل الرأي العام وصناعة التأثير بمختلف اتجاهاته، ودعا إلى أهمية امتلاك فرق متخصصة في الدبلوماسية الإعلامية تكون مؤهلة لإدارة الرسائل وصناعة النفوذ باحترافية عالية.