The Saudi Media Market

The reports "Community Taste" and "Media Status" complement each other, as each answers a pivotal question in the media landscape, and their results integrate to provide a comprehensive picture that helps investors understand the investment reality of the media sector in the Kingdom. "Media Status" offers an in-depth reading of the Saudi media market in terms of growth, investment opportunities, regulatory developments, and the expected role of media as an effective economic driver within the targets of Vision 2030. Meanwhile, the "Community Taste" report focuses on the audience by answering the most important questions related to consumption patterns, levels of trust, follow-up rates, and the factors that lead to a decline in interest or disengagement from media content.

Dr. Abdulatif emphasized during his speech that the regulatory efforts led by the General Commission for Media Regulation have contributed to establishing trust among investors and creators by simplifying licensing procedures, enhancing the efficiency of their pathways, clarifying regulatory requirements, and integrating procedures with relevant entities, which helps accelerate transaction completion and reduce duplication.

The CEO of the Media Regulation Authority, Dr. Abdulatif Al-Abdulatif, launched during the Saudi Media Forum the report on the status of media in Saudi Arabia and investment opportunities, as well as the report on the demand for content "The Media Taste of Saudi Society," describing them as reference documents that provide a comprehensive and integrated picture of the reality of the media sector in the Kingdom and its future prospects, based on an accurate reading of the media market and a deep understanding of audience preferences.

The Media Sector Status report indicated that the Saudi media market is witnessing accelerated growth and promising investment opportunities, with expectations of an increasing contribution to the GDP, driven by digital transformation, the adoption of innovative investment models, and the rising demand for high-quality local content, alongside openness to foreign investments and the growing need to qualify national competencies.

Meanwhile, the Content Demand Status report highlighted shifts in media behavior in Saudi society, based on a wide-ranging field study that included citizens and residents in various regions of the Kingdom.

The report's results showed that social media platforms are the primary source of urgent and local news, given the young demographic composition and the rapid interaction with digital technologies; this has contributed to reshaping media consumption patterns.