تجسد زيارة الرئيس التركي للسعودية عمق العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين و تقدير أنقرة للدور القيادي للمملكة على مستوى العالم الإسلامي، ومكانتها السياسية والاقتصادية دولياً، و تكتسب الزيارة أهمية خاصة في ضوء ما تتمتع به السعودية وتركيا من مكانة إقليمية ودولية رفيعة، وتأثيرهما في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وعلى المستوى الدولي.
وتأتي أهمية الزيارة لتأكيد التنسيق والتشاور بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي و حل الأزمات وإنهاء الخلافات بالطرق السلمية والدبلوماسية من خلال الحوار، وتيسير الظروف الملائمة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، وعدم المساس بسيادة دول المنطقة، والتأكيد على وحدة وسلامة أراضيها.
وتُوجت زيارة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى تركيا في أبريل 2016، ولقاءه بالرئيس التركي بالإعلان عن إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي التركي بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في المجالات السياسية والدبلوماسية، والاقتصاد، والصناعات العسكرية، كما تم توقيع بروتوكول تعديل محضر إنشاء المجلس في عام ٢٠٢٤م، بهدف تطوير التعاون الثنائي والتنسيق المشترك في مختلف الملفات.
The visit of the Turkish president to Saudi Arabia embodies the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries and Ankara's appreciation for the Kingdom's leadership role at the level of the Islamic world, as well as its political and economic standing internationally. The visit gains special significance in light of the high regional and international status enjoyed by both Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and their influence in the Middle East and on the international stage.
The importance of the visit lies in affirming coordination and consultation that enhances regional and international security and stability, resolving crises, and ending disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means via dialogue, while facilitating suitable conditions to achieve security and stability regionally and internationally, without infringing on the sovereignty of the countries in the region, and emphasizing the unity and integrity of their territories.
The visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to Turkey in April 2016, and his meeting with the Turkish president culminated in the announcement of the establishment of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in political and diplomatic fields, economy, and military industries. A protocol to amend the minutes of the council's establishment was signed in 2024, aimed at developing bilateral cooperation and joint coordination on various issues.