تجسد زيارة الرئيس التركي للسعودية عمق العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين و تقدير أنقرة للدور القيادي للمملكة على مستوى العالم الإسلامي، ومكانتها السياسية والاقتصادية دولياً، و تكتسب الزيارة أهمية خاصة في ضوء ما تتمتع به السعودية وتركيا من مكانة إقليمية ودولية رفيعة، وتأثيرهما في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وعلى المستوى الدولي.


وتأتي أهمية الزيارة لتأكيد التنسيق والتشاور بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي و حل الأزمات وإنهاء الخلافات بالطرق السلمية والدبلوماسية من خلال الحوار، وتيسير الظروف الملائمة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً، وعدم المساس بسيادة دول المنطقة، والتأكيد على وحدة وسلامة أراضيها.


وتُوجت زيارة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز إلى تركيا في أبريل 2016، ولقاءه بالرئيس التركي بالإعلان عن إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي التركي بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في المجالات السياسية والدبلوماسية، والاقتصاد، والصناعات العسكرية، كما تم توقيع بروتوكول تعديل محضر إنشاء المجلس في عام ٢٠٢٤م، بهدف تطوير التعاون الثنائي والتنسيق المشترك في مختلف الملفات.