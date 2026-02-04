The visit of the Turkish president to Saudi Arabia embodies the depth of the bilateral relations between the two countries and Ankara's appreciation for the Kingdom's leadership role at the level of the Islamic world, as well as its political and economic standing internationally. The visit gains special significance in light of the high regional and international status enjoyed by both Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and their influence in the Middle East and on the international stage.



The importance of the visit lies in affirming coordination and consultation that enhances regional and international security and stability, resolving crises, and ending disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means via dialogue, while facilitating suitable conditions to achieve security and stability regionally and internationally, without infringing on the sovereignty of the countries in the region, and emphasizing the unity and integrity of their territories.



The visit of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to Turkey in April 2016, and his meeting with the Turkish president culminated in the announcement of the establishment of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council aimed at enhancing joint cooperation in political and diplomatic fields, economy, and military industries. A protocol to amend the minutes of the council's establishment was signed in 2024, aimed at developing bilateral cooperation and joint coordination on various issues.