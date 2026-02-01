The environmental security forces apprehended citizens and Sudanese individuals violating environmental regulations for committing offenses related to uprooting and burning trees to produce local charcoal in the Medina region. They were found in possession of (7) cubic meters of local charcoal and (10) cubic meters of local firewood, and legal procedures were applied against them, with the seized quantities handed over to the relevant authority.



The forces clarified that the penalty for cutting trees from vegetation-covered lands, uprooting, transporting, or trading them without a license is a fine of up to (20,000) riyals for each tree. The penalty for transporting, selling, and storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter, and the penalty for lighting fires in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to (3,000) riyals.

In Riyadh, the environmental security forces apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for grazing (12) camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve, and legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for grazing camels is a fine of (500) riyals for each camel, urging the public to report any cases that represent violations against the environment or wildlife, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.