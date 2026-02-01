ضبطت قوات الأمن البيئي مواطنين وسوداني مخالفين لنظام البيئة؛ لارتكابهم مخالفات اقتلاع الأشجار وحرقها لإنتاج الفحم المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وعثرت بحوزتهما على (7) أمتار مكعبة من الفحم المحلي، و(10) أمتار مكعبة من الحطب المحلي، وطُبِّقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة قطع الأشجار من أراضي الغطاء النباتي أو اقتلاعها أو نقلها أو جرفها أو الاتجار بها دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى (20,000) ريال لكل شجرة، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة إشعال النار في غير الأماكن المخصصة لها في الغابات والمنتزهات الوطنية غرامة تصل إلى (3,000) ريال،.
وفي الرياض ضبطت قوات امن البيئة مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة؛ لارتكابه مخالفة رعي (12) متنًا من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها في محمية الإمام عبدالعزيز بن محمد الملكية، وطُبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.
وأكدت القوات أن عقوبة رعي الإبل غرامة (500) ريال لكل متن، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية و تعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
