The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works conducted medical assessments for a number of conjoined twins who previously underwent successful separation surgeries as part of the Saudi program for conjoined twins at the Specialized Center for Pain Management (SPMC).



Accurate medical evaluations of the health conditions of the twins were carried out, and their situations were studied comprehensively under the supervision of a specialist consultant in chronic pain management. The aim was to prepare integrated and customized treatment programs for each case, which included pain management, physical therapy, and rehabilitation programs, contributing to improving their quality of life and supporting their ability to achieve self-reliance.



This humanitarian initiative aligns with the King Salman Center for Relief's approach to providing various medical and therapeutic services to conjoined twins after separation surgeries, assisting them in the recovery phase and gradual integration into a more manageable and stable lifestyle.