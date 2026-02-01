أجرى مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تقييمات طبية لعددٍ من التوائم الملتصقة الذين سبق أن أُجريت لهم عمليات فصل ناجحة ضمن البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة في المركز التخصصي لعلاج الألم (SPMC).


وجرى إجراء تقييمات طبية دقيقة للحالات الصحية للتوائم، ودراسة أوضاعهم بشكل شامل تحت إشراف استشاري متخصص في علاج الألم المزمن؛ بهدف إعداد برامج علاجية متكاملة ومخصصة لكل حالة، وتضمنت علاج الألم، والعلاج الطبيعي، وبرامج التأهيل؛ بما يسهم في تحسين جودة حياتهم ودعم قدرتهم على الاعتماد على النفس.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة الإنسانية تماشياً مع توجه مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في تقديم مختلف الخدمات الطبية والعلاجية للتوائم الملتصقة بعد عمليات الفصل، ومساندتهم في مرحلة التعافي والاندماج التدريجي في نمط حياة أكثر سهولة واستقراراً.