نفى محامي الفنانة المصرية زينة تقاضي موكلته 2.5 مليون جنيه شهريًا نفقة من الفنان أحمد عز.

أرقام مضللة

وأكد المحامي معتز الدكر خلال مداخلة هاتفية ببرنامج «كل الكلام»، الذي يقدمه الإعلامي عمرو حافظ، أن هذه الأرقام عارية تمامًا عن الصحة، وتهدف فقط لإثارة الجدل وتضليل الرأي العام.

وأوضح أن نفقة الأطفال الصغار تبلغ 60 ألف جنيه شهريًا فقط، أما أجر المسكن فيصل إلى 35 ألف جنيه. شهريًا، وتقدر أجرة الحضانة بـ5 آلاف جنيه شهريًا، والمصروفات الدراسية تقارب 700 ألف جنيه سنويًا، مؤكدًا أن هذه الأرقام بعيدة تمامًا عن الملايين التي يتم تداولها على مواقع التواصل.

جنيه إسترليني

وأوضح محامي زينة أن موكلته تسدد المصروفات الدراسية لأبنائها بالجنيه الإسترليني، في حين يُلزم القانون الفنان أحمد عز بسداد هذه المصروفات بالجنيه المصري وفق قيمتها وقت صدور الأحكام في السنوات الماضية.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الأمر يترتب عليه تحمل الفنانة زينة فارق العملة الكبير الناتج عن تغير سعر الصرف، وهو ما يمثل عبئًا ماليًا تتحمله من أموالها الخاصة، خلافًا لما يتم تداوله من مزاعم غير دقيقة.

وانتقد الدكر الجدل المصطنع على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، واصفًا إياه بـ«المستنقع» الذي يُضخم الأرقام ويختلق روايات بعيدة تمامًا عن الواقع القانوني، مؤكدًا أن ما يُنشر دون تدقيق لا يضر بالأطراف فقط، بل يخلق حالة من الفتنة المجتمعية، ويشوّه صورة قضايا الأحوال الشخصية، خصوصًا تلك المتعلقة بحقوق الأطفال.

وشدد محامي الفنانة زينة على أن الحصول على هذه المبالغ ليس بالأمر السهل كما يعتقد البعض، موضحًا أن كل حكم يصدر في محكمة الدرجة الأولى يعقبه استئناف قد يستغرق قرابة عام ونصف العام.

وأضاف أن المسار القضائي طويل ومرهق نفسيًا وماليًا، مؤكدًا أن الأرقام التي يتم تداولها لا تتناسب مع واقع المعيشة الحالي ولا تعكس حجم الالتزامات الفعلية، قائلًا: «ما يُدفع لا يُقارن بما يُشاع، بل هو لا شيء أمام متطلبات الحياة اليوم».