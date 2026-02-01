The lawyer of the Egyptian artist Zina denied that his client is claiming 2.5 million pounds monthly in alimony from the artist Ahmed Ezz.

Misleading Figures

The lawyer Moataz Al-Dakr confirmed during a phone call on the program "All the Talk," hosted by the media figure Amr Hafiz, that these figures are completely false and aim only to stir controversy and mislead public opinion.

He clarified that the alimony for the small children amounts to only 60,000 pounds monthly, while the housing fee reaches 35,000 pounds monthly, and the nursery fees are estimated at 5,000 pounds monthly, with school expenses approaching 700,000 pounds annually, emphasizing that these figures are far from the millions being circulated on social media.

Pound Sterling

Zina's lawyer explained that his client pays her children's school expenses in pound sterling, while the law obliges the artist Ahmed Ezz to pay these expenses in Egyptian pounds according to their value at the time the rulings were issued in previous years.

He pointed out that this situation results in the artist Zina bearing the significant currency difference due to the change in the exchange rate, which represents a financial burden she bears from her own funds, contrary to the inaccurate claims being circulated.

Al-Dakr criticized the fabricated controversy on social media, describing it as a "swamp" that exaggerates figures and concocts narratives that are completely detached from legal reality, stressing that what is published without scrutiny harms not only the parties involved but also creates a state of societal discord and distorts the image of personal status cases, especially those related to children's rights.

The lawyer of artist Zina emphasized that obtaining these amounts is not as easy as some might think, explaining that every ruling issued in the first instance court is followed by an appeal that may take about a year and a half.

He added that the judicial process is long and psychologically and financially exhausting, affirming that the figures being circulated do not match the current living reality and do not reflect the actual obligations, stating: "What is paid cannot be compared to what is rumored; it is nothing in the face of today's life requirements."